Brooke Army Medical Center Tests Surge Capabilities in Regional Mass Casualty Exercise

Brooke Army Medical Center participated in an annual mass casualty exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 21 to test the hospital’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The exercise was designed to assess the surge capabilities of hospitals in the 26,000-square-mile region covered by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. It specifically covered participating hospitals’ treatment processes, patient tracking abilities, and family reunification procedures. BAMC is one of 50 hospitals and healthcare facilities in the region and one of two Level 1 trauma centers.

“As one of two Level 1 trauma centers, we not only treat military members and their beneficiaries but also civilian trauma patients,” said George Wible, Brooke Army Medical Center emergency manager. “So, if there ever was a mass casualty incident, BAMC will be one of the primary recipients of patients.”

As part of the simulated drill, BAMC physicians, nurses, medical personnel, and staff received news via text shortly after 8 a.m. that a midair collision occurred near San Antonio International Airport. Soon after, about 55 “victims,” or volunteer role players, began arriving in emergency vehicles with various life-threatening mock injuries.

Army Lt. Col. Michael Rowland, BAMC trauma medical director, said the trauma department’s participation in the annual exercise is vital. “By treating patients through a variety of emergency scenarios, the exercise allows our trauma surgeons to provide quality care for critically injured patients should an incident ever happen.”

Air Force Col. Amy Brown, BAMC deputy commander of surgical services, said: “Disaster response is directed by the hospital incident commander, with additional team members having assigned roles and areas of responsibility. We have playbooks that allow for dynamic collaboration between departments … and chaplain services play a vital role in assisting families separated from victims and providing reunification.”

Army Capt. Cristina Western, a medical center dietitian who observed and controlled aspects of the exercise, noted the scale of coordination involved. “I didn’t realize how widespread across San Antonio that [the exercise] was and how many external entities were involved. It was eye-opening to see what the whole process involves.”

According to the regional advisory council, the south Texas medical community uses a four-pronged approach to emergency preparedness: plan, equip, train and exercise. After the four-hour exercise ended, Wible provided an early assessment.

“I’ve heard positive remarks that things went a lot more smoothly and effectively than previous exercises. Of course, not everything went flawlessly. Ultimately, what we hope to have accomplished is that we identify any gaps or inconsistencies that we can improve upon. We will take those lessons learned and put them into a revised plan, and when we do it again, hopefully we will do even better.”

Results from the drill are being used to improve emergency plans and identify equipment shortages and other areas for improvement.