Britney Spears Reveals Long-Awaited Jewelry Line BTiny

Britney Spears launched the website for her jewelry brand BTiny on Friday, confirming the “top-secret project” she has been developing for the past year. The site greets visitors with the message “Okay so… I’ve been keeping a secret. A small one … well maybe TINY actually,” and invites fans to join a waitlist. No full collection images have been released yet.

Sources close to the 44-year-old singer told Page Six and People that the line is a personal project Spears has wanted to pursue for more than two decades, dating back to the early years of her career when she released her first fragrance. One insider described the pieces as “elevated” and “authentically Britney,” comparing them to the spirit of her Instagram captions translated into wearable form. Spears has already shared early sneak peeks of colorful beaded styles on the brand’s Instagram account.

The launch marks Spears’ most concrete step into fashion and accessories since the conservatorship that governed her affairs ended in 2021. While she has previously licensed her name for fragrances and other products, BTiny is presented as a design-led jewelry line in which she is personally involved in approvals. A representative confirmed she has been attending meetings related to the project, including during a recent trip to New York.

Fashion observers noted that the timing aligns with continued interest in Y2K and early-2000s aesthetics, a period closely associated with Spears. The brand’s playful name and the limited details released so far have generated immediate attention among fans who have long associated her with playful, statement accessories. As of Friday evening, the BTiny site remained in a teaser phase, with no pricing or full product range available.

The announcement arrives at a moment when several early-2000s pop stars have expanded into fashion and beauty categories. Spears has not issued a longer personal statement beyond the website copy and Instagram posts. Further details on the collection’s materials, price points, and retail distribution are expected in the coming weeks, according to sources familiar with the project.