Brayden Chance Explores Why AI Fitness Coaching Needs to Understand the Human Body

Enough time under a barbell has taught Brayden Chance to recognize when a workout app has stopped paying attention. A program might call for heavy squats on a morning when his legs are still sore from a match two days earlier, or it might demand a faster mile after five hours of restless sleep.

Most fitness software counts repetitions and logs distances with remarkable accuracy, but very little of it understands what those numbers mean for the person producing them. As artificial intelligence settles into personal training, developers and athletes must determine the lengths to which a digital coach can learn to read the body as fluently as it reads a dataset.

Why Most AI Fitness Coaching Still Falls Short

Walk into any gym and you will find people following routines generated by an app on their phone. Many of these tools market themselves as intelligent, but under the hood they rely on fixed templates that shuffle exercises and adjust volume by small, predictable increments. A beginner and a seasoned lifter might receive nearly identical progressions, separated only by the starting weight.

Genuine personalized workout plans depend on much more than a user’s age, goal, and a few sliders in a settings menu. Brayden Chance, a former collegiate soccer player now studying technology, sees that gap clearly. His years on the field taught him that two athletes with the same training load can respond in completely different ways. A good coach notices those differences before they turn into problems.

“Most apps treat the plan as the product, but the plan should really be a conversation,” Chance says. “Your body is giving you feedback every single day. If the software isn’t listening to that feedback, it’s just a calendar with exercises on it.”

The physiological process that makes people stronger and fitter happens when stress is followed by adequate rest. Push too little and progress stalls. Push too much, and the result is lingering fatigue, frustrating plateaus, or injury.

Human coaches spend years developing an instinct for that balance. Machine learning models have the raw capacity to replicate this provided they are fed the right information and built around the right priorities.

The Human Body Does Not Follow a Spreadsheet

Training programs may assume a steady line of improvement, while real bodies move in waves. Sleep quality, stress at work, hydration, nutrition, and even a minor cold can shift how someone performs on a given day. Experienced athletes learn to sense these fluctuations. Many now track them through metrics tied to heart rate variability and recovery, which offer a window into how the nervous system is coping with accumulated strain.

Plenty of apps display a readiness score each morning, then prescribe the same session regardless of what the number says. The data exists, and the coaching simply ignores it.

“I’ll wake up and my watch tells me I’m not recovered, and then my training app wants me to hit a personal record,” Chance explains. “Those two things should be talking to each other. A real coach would look at you and say, “Let’s pull back today and come back stronger on Thursday.”

Recovery is only part of the picture, since movement quality matters as much as load or distance. A squat with collapsing knees stresses joints in ways a repetition counter cannot detect; small flaws compound over months. Injury prevention during strength training depends on form, mobility, and sensible progression. Computer vision flags compensations in real time, yet algorithms need context, because acceptable lean varies by anatomy.

Designing Artificial Intelligence That Coaches Like a Person

Wrist-worn devices, chest straps, and smart rings stream resting heart rate, sleep stages, skin temperature, and training load around the clock. The frontier for wearable fitness technology more in interpreting data with nuance than in the gathering of that data.

Chance believes the next generation of AI fitness coaching will stand apart through synthesis, weighing sleep against soreness and recent workload against long-term trends before offering one clear recommendation.

“People don’t need more charts,” Chance says. “What they need is need someone, or something, that can take all of that information and tell them what it means for today. That’s what coaching has always been. AI just has the chance to do it for millions of people at once.”

Any tool that understands the body intimately also holds sensitive information about it. Chance, whose background includes cybersecurity and software engineering, considers data protection inseparable from good design.

Broader conversations about artificial intelligence in health and wellness prioritize transparency and informed consent, and fitness platforms are not exempt. Trust may ultimately decide which AI coaches people keep and which they delete after a month.

What the Future of Intelligent Fitness Coaching Could Look Like

Picture a training partner that remembers the knee you tweaked last spring and notices that your sprint times dip whenever your sleep falls below six hours. It quietly adjusts your week before you ever feel run down. Such a coach would encourage you on the days you are ready to push and urge caution on the days you are not.

It would explain its reasoning, too, helping users build a deeper understanding of their own physiology instead of blindly following instructions. Brayden Chance sees that vision as achievable, though not through technology alone. The most effective digital coaches will blend sports science with honest feedback loops and an appreciation for what training feels like.

Developers who have spent time on a field or in a weight room bring an intuition that cannot be scraped from a database. The fitness industry has spent the past decade proving that software can track nearly everything around a workout. The coming years will test if that same software can grasp the person behind it.

For athletes, weekend runners, and anyone trying to get stronger without getting hurt, the answer will shape how they train for years to come. Chance is betting that the smartest AI coaches will be the ones that finally learn to listen.

Brayden Chance is a Connecticut-based aspiring entrepreneur, former collegiate soccer player, and technology student with a background in cybersecurity and software engineering. He is developing an AI-powered fitness application designed to deliver coaching that responds more naturally to the human body.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute medical or professional fitness advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program.