Brand Protection Online: Tracking Counterfeit Listings and Unauthorized Sellers

Say a customer emails support to complain that the charger they bought from you stopped working after two days. You check the order number and it isn’t yours, because they bought a copy from a marketplace seller who used your product photos and your name.

This happens a lot more than most brands expect, and it isn’t only luxury bags anymore. Phone chargers, supplements, car parts and kids’ toys all get copied, and a fake listing can go live in minutes while getting it removed can take weeks.

So this piece looks at how brand teams actually keep track of fake listings and sellers they never approved, which mostly comes down to collecting better data more often and from more places.

Why checking by hand stops working

A lot of small brands start with somebody searching Amazon, eBay and AliExpress once a week, and honestly that’s fine when you have 20 products in one country. Once the catalog gets to something like 500 SKUs sold in 12 markets, though, a weekly manual search probably covers around 2% of what’s really going on.

There’s also the issue of what you can actually see. Marketplaces show different listings and prices based on where the visitor seems to be browsing from, so a search run from Berlin won’t match what a shopper in Texas gets. Some fake sellers even limit listings to certain countries, so the brand’s own staff never come across them.

That’s why a lot of monitoring teams run their checks through private isp proxies set to the regions they care about. These addresses come from real internet service providers, so the pages you get back are pretty close to what local customers see, and having a dedicated IP keeps the session steady during long monitoring runs.

The problem is big, too. The OECD figures summarized on the counterfeit consumer goods page put fakes at roughly 2.5% of world trade in 2019, which works out to about $464 billion.

What you should be watching for and how often

Fake listings don’t usually stand out much, and the useful signs are fairly dull ones. A price around 60% below your minimum advertised price is one, and so is a seller account that’s three weeks old, photos copied off your own site or shipping from a region where you have no distributor.

Unauthorized sellers are a bit of a separate problem, because often they’re selling real products through channels you never agreed to, like grey-market imports or a retailer who broke their distribution deal. They still mess with your pricing, and the customer usually ends up without a valid warranty.

Most teams check the high-risk products every day and the rest once a week. For each hit you’d normally save the listing URL, seller ID, price and location, and then compare the snapshots over time.

Getting listings taken down

Finding the listings is honestly the easier part, and the harder bit is putting together evidence a platform will act on quickly. Timestamped screenshots, test purchases and your trademark registration number all help.

Amazon Brand Registry and eBay’s VeRO program both take structured reports, and teams that send clean evidence tend to hear back faster, often in about 48 hours instead of two weeks.

And regulators are leaning the same way. A 2020 Department of Homeland Security report said that online marketplaces should take on more responsibility for the counterfeits sold on them, including checking who their sellers are.

Putting a monitoring setup together

Most teams that have done this for a while end up with a crawler (usually Scrapy or Playwright), a proxy layer so the location is right and a database that flags repeat sellers. Image matching tools like Google Cloud Vision are handy too, because they catch listings that never use the brand name.

People mix up the proxy part quite often, by the way. Monitoring uses a forward proxy that sends requests for you, which is basically the opposite of a reverse proxy setup sitting in front of a website’s own servers.

It also helps to keep the crawling polite, so stick to public listing pages and don’t hit any one site too hard. That keeps the data more reliable and the program on safe legal ground.

Where brand protection is going

Counterfeiters are getting quicker, and generative tools now let them make decent product photos and descriptions in seconds. You’ll probably see more fake listings that never mention the brand, so image matching and seller behavior will matter more than keyword alerts.

None of this will stop every fake. Brands that treat it as ongoing data work, with accurate regional checks and steady reporting, usually just manage to cut down the time counterfeiters have to make money off their name.