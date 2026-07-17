Bracken McKey on Why Some Professionals Keep Improving While Others Stop Growing

Some professionals keep getting better year after year. Others build early momentum, reach a comfortable level, and stay there. The difference is rarely talent alone. It is usually found in habits, self-awareness, and the willingness to keep learning after experience starts to feel familiar.

Bracken McKey has spent more than 25 years making high-stakes decisions in legal and leadership settings. His career has involved complex matters, pressure, risk assessment, and long-term judgment. That background gives him a practical view of why some professionals continue to improve while others stop growing, even when they remain busy and experienced.

“Experience gives you material to learn from,” McKey says. “It does not guarantee that you will learn from it. That part depends on whether you are willing to look honestly at your decisions.”

Experience Is Not the Same as Improvement

Years in a role can create expertise, but they can also create routine. A person can spend ten years doing the same work and become sharper, more thoughtful, and more effective. Another person can spend the same ten years repeating the same habits without much growth.

Research on workplace learning supports this distinction. Studies on professional development show that deliberate practice, feedback, and reflection are stronger predictors of improvement than time spent in a role alone. In other words, repetition helps only when it includes correction.

This matters because many professionals assume experience will automatically make them better. That assumption can slow growth. Once someone believes time equals mastery, they may stop asking whether their process still works.

McKey has seen this pattern in high-pressure environments. “The people who improved were not always the loudest or most confident,” he says. “They were usually the ones who reviewed what happened afterward and asked what they missed.”

The Best Professionals Stay Curious

Curiosity is one of the clearest differences between professionals who keep improving and those who plateau. Curious professionals keep asking questions, even after they have earned authority. They want to understand why something worked, why it failed, and what might happen next time.

This is not the same as insecurity. It is disciplined attention.

A stagnant professional often wants confirmation. An improving professional wants better information.

McKey describes it this way: “The minute you assume you already understand the situation, you stop seeing the parts that do not fit. Some of the most important details are the ones that challenge your first impression.”

That habit applies across industries. A manager who asks better questions will understand a team problem sooner. A business owner who studies customer complaints will catch patterns earlier. A professional who questions their assumptions will make fewer repeat mistakes.

Feedback Only Works When People Use It

Most professionals say they want feedback. Fewer people build a system for using it.

Feedback can come from supervisors, clients, peers, outcomes, or mistakes. It can also come from frustration. If the same problem keeps showing up, that is feedback too.

A Gallup workplace report found that employees who receive meaningful feedback are more likely to be engaged at work. Engagement matters because people who are more engaged tend to be more productive, more consistent, and more likely to stay committed to improvement.

The issue is not whether feedback exists. It is whether professionals are willing to absorb it without becoming defensive.

“Feedback is only useful if you do something with it,” McKey says. “If the same issue keeps coming back and your process never changes, that is not bad luck. That is a signal.”

Professionals who keep improving treat feedback as useful data. They do not take every comment personally. They look for patterns and adjust.

Growth Requires Reviewing Outcomes

Improvement depends on reflection. Without reflection, experience becomes a blur.

Professionals who continue to grow make time to review outcomes. They ask simple but important questions. What worked? What failed? What was assumed too early? What should be changed next time?

This practice is common in fields where mistakes carry serious consequences. Aviation, medicine, military operations, and high-risk industries often rely on after-action reviews because they help teams learn from events while the details are still fresh.

The same principle works in business and professional life.

McKey says this habit becomes more valuable over time. “Some lessons are only clear after the outcome plays out. If you do not go back and study what happened, you miss the lesson completely.”

The professionals who grow fastest are often the ones who take time to review their own work before someone else forces them to.

Comfort Can Quietly Slow Growth

Comfort is not always bad. It can mean competence, stability, and confidence. The risk begins when comfort turns into automatic behavior.

When professionals stop feeling challenged, they may stop improving. They rely on what worked before. They avoid hard questions. They begin protecting their habits instead of improving them.

This is where early success can become a trap.

A person who receives praise early in a career may start to believe their approach does not need adjustment. Over time, that belief can lead to stale thinking.

McKey warns against this. “The work changes even when you do not notice it,” he says. “People change, expectations change, risks change. If your thinking never changes, you eventually fall behind.”

Growth requires enough humility to admit that yesterday’s strengths may not solve tomorrow’s problems.

The Strongest Professionals Build Repeatable Habits

Improvement does not come from occasional effort. It comes from repeatable habits.

The professionals who keep growing usually practice a few consistent behaviors. They prepare carefully. They listen before deciding. They review outcomes. They ask for feedback. They notice patterns. They correct mistakes before those mistakes become part of their identity.

These habits sound simple, but they are powerful because they compound.

A small improvement in judgment, communication, or preparation may not seem dramatic in one week. Over a year, it changes performance. Over a decade, it changes a career.

McKey puts it plainly: “Most careers are not shaped by one major decision. They are shaped by the habits people repeat when nobody is watching.”

How Professionals Can Keep Improving

Professionals who want to avoid stagnation can start with practical steps.

First, review one decision each week. Choose a decision that mattered and study the reasoning behind it. The goal is not self-criticism. The goal is better awareness.

Second, ask one person for specific feedback. General feedback is easy to dismiss. Specific feedback is harder to ignore and easier to use.

Third, track repeating problems. If the same issue appears three times, treat it as a pattern.

Fourth, stay close to people who challenge your thinking. Agreement feels good, but challenge creates sharper judgment.

Finally, keep learning from outcomes. Results are not always fully within your control, but every outcome contains information.

The Difference Over Time

The professionals who keep improving are not perfect. They make mistakes, misread situations, and face setbacks like everyone else. What separates them is how they respond afterward.

They do not confuse experience with growth. They do not protect old habits when better ones are needed. They keep paying attention.

That is why improvement over a long career is not about constant reinvention. It is about steady refinement.

Bracken McKey’s career shows how much value comes from that kind of long-term discipline. The professionals who keep improving are usually the ones who remain curious, honest, and willing to adjust long after they have earned the right to feel comfortable.

That is what keeps experience from becoming routine. It turns time into judgment, and judgment into lasting professional value.