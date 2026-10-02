Bob E. Whitley and Benjamin H. Whitley: Achieving Success in Injury Law

Originally a criminal and domestic lawyer, Bob E. Whitley founded Whitley Law Firm when he shifted his focus to catastrophic injury and wrongful death litigation. In his career, Bob has argued ten published appellate decisions between 1977 and 2014, the kind of record that comes from decades of real trial work.

It is from this legacy that Bob’s son, Benjamin H. Whitley, built his expertise. Instead of starting with a law degree and nothing more, he apprenticed under his father and now serves as managing partner. Together, Bob and Benjamin built a two-generation practice across the state of North Carolina.

Adaptability, Resourcefulness, and Luck

For both the father and son, success was not easily earned. Bob might have kept a moderately fruitful career on his initial path, but he recognized that it would not lead to the kind of destination he was searching for. In his mind, the decision to change direction and focus on injury law has made all the difference.

“Adaptability, first,” Bob said. “Being willing to make that change 40 years ago shaped everything that came after.”

Benjamin admits that being born into a family firm wasn’t something he earned, but it was the choice to pursue a degree and to apprentice under his father that turned his luck into proven success. Benjamin’s willingness to pursue success has opened doors and lent him resourcefulness, which has led to many other specialties.

“Getting my commercial pilot’s license wasn’t something law school prepared me for, but it lets our attorneys reach clients across a state where a serious injury case can mean a two-hour drive between Raleigh and the coast,” Benjamin added.

Addressing North Carolina’s Toughest Cases

As a pilot, Benjamin is quite literally able to help Whitley Law Firm meet clients where they are. That level of efficiency is valuable when faced with some of North Carolina’s strictest legal requirements. For example, Bob identifies the state’s contributory negligence doctrine as particularly narrow, barring recovery when fault goes over even one percent.

Similarly, employees have just 30 days to notify an employer of a workplace injury. Although the formal filing deadline stretches to two years in North Carolina, waiting beyond the 30-day period gives an insurance carrier room to dispute the claim. By moving quickly and working closely with clients, Bob and Benjamin work toward better outcomes in these difficult cases.

“Nine years of hosting Attorneys on Call has taught us that direct, plain-language answers to confusing legal questions like workers’ comp deadlines or how contributory negligence works build far more trust than a slick ad,” Benjamin said.

What Comes Next

Moving forward, Bob and Benjamin have plans to expand Whitley Law Firm’s operations. With a growing number of Hispanic construction workers in North Carolina who need representation in their own language, they hope to expand their construction site injury practice to accommodate these needs. Bob and Benjamin are still growing the firm’s footprint, with both new locations and key services.