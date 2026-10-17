Black Tie Is Back: Britain’s New Appetite for Glamour Nights

Have a look at the invitations stuck to a few fridges this year and you’ll spot it. Black tie. Black tie optional. The odd “Old Hollywood glamour” that sends half the guest list straight to Google. Dinner jackets are turning up on 30th birthday invites now, and blokes who swore they’d never own a bow tie suddenly own two, one of which they can actually tie.

Some people throw full-blown parties to get their fix. Others go for a quieter version, joining a legal UK live casino table from home in their best shirt with a martini at the elbow, which sounds daft until you’ve tried it. There’s a croupier in a waistcoat, a wheel that really spins, and nobody can see that the bottom half of your outfit is tracksuit.

Why Dressing Up Feels Fresh Again

Blame the joggers. For a couple of years most of the country lived in elasticated waistbands, and dress-down Friday quietly turned into dress-down every day of the week. Office wear went soft.

Rental sites like HURR and By Rotation mean a designer gown for one night out no longer requires a second mortgage. There’s a sense that you can dress like a film star for an evening without anyone thinking you’ve lost the plot.

Themed Evenings, From Gatsby to Bond

The Great Gatsby party never really went away, it just keeps coming back in slightly different feathers. Every few months someone’s 40th turns into a sea of sequins, long pearls and men in braces who’ve watched one too many episodes of Peaky Blinders. Nobody’s complaining.

Bond nights have overtaken it in some circles. The formula is simple enough: dinner jackets, vodka martinis that nobody really enjoys, and a hired casino table in the corner of a function room, with fake money so Aunt Linda can go all in on red without losing the house. A good host will put the theme tune on as people arrive, which gets a laugh every single time.

Then there are the murder mystery dinners, the 1920s speakeasy nights with a password on the door, the Monaco-themed garden party where it rains, obviously, because this is Britain. What links them is a bit of make-believe. People like stepping into a character for a few hours, especially one with better clothes and a more exciting job than theirs.

How Brands Are Cashing In

Hotels caught on fairly quickly. Plenty of the grander ones now run supper clubs, jazz evenings and themed dinners with a dress code printed right there on the booking page. Some cocktail bars have brought back the “jackets, please” sign, and oddly, it seems to make people keener to get in rather than less.

Supermarkets have joined in with their own spin. Walk through the party aisle in October and it’s all gold balloons, champagne coupes in plastic and bunting that says “Roaring Twenties” in a font from about 2009. Department stores push their evening wear harder in the run-up to Christmas, and the menswear section, which spent years selling mostly chinos, has bow ties by the till again.

Event companies are possibly doing best of all. Fun casino hire, photo booths with feather boas, a pianist who knows the whole Sinatra back catalogue. These used to be wedding extras. Now they’re turning up at work dos, engagement drinks and the occasional very ambitious house party in Surrey.

None of this means the country is about to swap its hoodies for tailcoats. Most of us will still be in jeans by Sunday morning. But every so often, Britain clearly fancies a night of looking a lot more glamorous than it actually feels, and there’s no shortage of people happy to help it get there.