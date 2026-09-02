Black Banx Enters the Final Stretch Toward 125 Million Customers

As of 30 June 2026, Black Banx counted 115.3 million customers and retained an official expectation that its customer base would exceed 125 million during the year. The gap—fewer than 9.7 million additional customers in the second half—puts the target within view after a first six months in which the group added more than 15 million customers from its year-end 2025 base of almost 100 million.

The milestone is connected to Michael Gastauer’s long-term strategy for borderless digital banking. The billionaire entrepreneur founded Black Banx in 2015 and has built personal wealth of US$11.5 billion through entrepreneurship and business value creation. That personal figure is distinct from Black Banx revenue, profit, customer deposits and the group’s reported private market valuation. At the company, the relevant question is whether customer reach can translate into durable, efficient activity.

H1 results show momentum behind the customer target

Black Banx’s latest official financial publication, released on 29 July, said Q2 produced USD 5.8 billion in revenue alongside USD 2.3 billion of net income. Revenue increased 41.5% from the second quarter of 2025, while net income rose 53.3%. The cost/income measure for the quarter was 60.3%, an improvement of 3.7 percentage points from the year-earlier level.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue reached USD 10.7 billion and net income USD 4.4 billion. Customer deposits totaled USD 153.3 billion, and the group employed more than 10,000 people worldwide. Together, those figures describe a platform that is adding customers while improving the relationship between income and cost.

The 125 million goal should still be treated as a forward-looking management expectation, not a completed result. Yet the arithmetic offers useful context. Reaching it would require a smaller absolute increase in the second half than Black Banx recorded during the first. Momentum alone never guarantees delivery, but it makes the ambition operationally credible.

Deposits indicate that reach is becoming a deeper relationship

Customer totals are most valuable when people and businesses actively use the platform. Deposits of USD 153.3 billion provide one indication that Black Banx’s global reach is translating into financial relationships, not simply registrations. The group reports 94 million private customers and more than 21 million business customers, creating a broad base across consumer activity and cross-border commerce.

That mix matters because customer needs can reinforce different parts of the platform. Private clients use multi-currency accounts, payments, cards, savings and foreign exchange. Business clients can use account visibility, international payments and APIs for higher payment volumes. A platform serving both groups can deepen utility as customers transact across currencies and markets.

Black Banx operates in 180 countries and offers accounts and payments across 28 fiat and two crypto currencies. This breadth supports the group’s financial inclusion narrative, particularly where geography, currency access or legacy processes make international banking difficult. It also raises the standard for compliance, resilience and consistent service.

Efficiency creates room to invest through continued growth

The improvement in the cost/income ratio is an important companion to customer expansion. Moving from 64.0% in Q2 2025 to 60.3% in Q2 2026 means revenue growth outpaced the relevant cost base during the comparison period. Net income growing faster than revenue provides another signal of operating leverage.

Black Banx says investment remains focused on artificial intelligence, compliance automation, payment processing and customer experience. These are connected priorities. AI and automation can help teams review information and manage repetitive processes, but their value depends on responsible controls. Payment capacity supports higher transaction volumes, while customer-experience improvements help new users become active users.

The positive cycle is straightforward: greater usage can support revenue; stronger revenue and efficiency can fund infrastructure; better infrastructure can support more customers. The challenge is execution. Growth becomes durable only if controls, technology and service mature before complexity overwhelms the benefits of scale.

Cross-border infrastructure gives scale a practical purpose

The global need remains substantial. The Financial Stability Board’s 2025 progress report on the G20 cross-border payments roadmap said that improvements had not yet translated into sufficient gains for end users worldwide, with costs remaining persistent in some regions. That context explains why proprietary payments infrastructure matters beyond a headline customer number.

Black Banx is strengthening cross-border payment capabilities and using local instant-settlement systems where possible. For customers, the intended outcome is simpler: move and manage money across markets with less friction. For the company, the work involves linking currencies, payment rails, compliance rules and service operations into one coherent experience.

Its geographic revenue mix—led by Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East and Africa—also places the group in regions where digital adoption and cross-border commerce can create meaningful growth. Expansion in high-growth emerging markets remains part of management’s outlook for the rest of 2026.

The next milestone is quality at greater scale

Exceeding 125 million customers would be a visible achievement, but the more consequential measure will be the quality of the expansion. Black Banx’s H1 2026 results offer three encouraging signals: customer acquisition continued, deposits provided a substantial funding base, and operating efficiency improved.

For the rest of 2026, management projects quarterly revenue and net income increases in the double digits. It also anticipates better efficiency and ongoing spending on proprietary technology and regulatory infrastructure. Those expectations remain subject to execution and market conditions. Still, the first-half evidence shows the group approaching its next customer milestone from a position of profitable momentum.

Gastauer’s US$11.5 billion personal wealth reflects value created over an entrepreneurial career; it is separate from the corporate measures investors and customers should use to assess Black Banx. For the company, the second half now comes down to converting scale into dependable utility—serving more people, supporting more international activity and strengthening the infrastructure underneath every new relationship.