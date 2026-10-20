Biodiversity-Based Exports Hit $3.8 Trillion, but Developing Countries Capture About 35 Percent

Global exports of biodiversity-based products reached nearly $3.8 trillion in 2024, yet developing countries accounted for only about 35 percent of that trade, according to UN Trade and Development’s Global Trade Update for October 2026.

Europe accounted for 49 percent of the exports. Africa contributed 3 percent and Latin America and the Caribbean 11 percent, even though those two regions are home to roughly two-thirds of global biodiversity. For both, the products still matter: they make up almost one-fifth of merchandise trade in Africa and more than a quarter in Latin America and the Caribbean. BioTrade sales reached nearly $50.5 billion in 2024, up from $40 million in 2003.

The report, titled “Can developing countries unlock the potential of biodiversity?,” argues that richness of species does not by itself produce higher-value trade. Productive capacity, market access, trade rules, standards and investment decide whether countries stay suppliers of raw materials or move into processing. Natural alternatives to plastics, including cotton, jute, hemp and paper-based products, can face average import tariffs of up to 16.1 percent. Of the standards reviewed, producers alone bore implementation costs for 51 of 87 and certification costs for 45 of 89.

UNCTAD pointed to a Kenyan project that turned more than 3,300 tonnes of pineapple leaves into more than 100 tonnes of textile-grade fiber and about 800 tonnes of compost as an example of circular processing. The update says trade policies can support biodiversity goals, not only add pressure, and that the 2026 UN Biodiversity Conference is a chance to align the two. It calls for more value addition, better market access, legal access and fair benefit-sharing, affordable finance, stronger traceability and more coherent rules, with support from developed countries and leading firms.

The figures are agency estimates of an uneven market, not a finding that any single policy change would close the gap. The core claim is narrower: countries that hold most of the biodiversity are still capturing a minority share of the exports that depend on it.