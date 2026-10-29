Beyond the Track: Avanti and Gil sm Build a Visual and Sonic World Around ‘Finding Light’

For Avanti and Gil sm, “Finding Light” has grown into something larger than a song. What began as an electronic production by Gil sm, first played at Meadows in the Mountains in Bulgaria five years ago, became the starting point for a four-song EP after the two artists met and began collaborating in New York City. Along the way, the project developed into a meeting point for music, visual art, movement, and performance.

The musical foundation comes from the contrast and connection between the two artists. Gil sm brings a background in DJing, UK dance music, and the Brighter Days Family collective, with its emphasis on soulful, community-driven electronic music. Avanti, a singer and producer from Mumbai, draws on Indian classical dance and music alongside electronic production, ethereal vocals, and experimental sound design. Together, they have shaped a sound that moves between the dancefloor and more intimate, atmospheric spaces.

The project’s visual identity is an equally important part of that world. Rather than treating the artwork as an afterthought, the artists worked with An Huynh, whose original oil painting forms the EP cover. The tactile, handmade quality of the painting offers a visual counterpoint to the digital textures and layered production of the music, giving the release an identity that exists beyond the screen or the speakers.

Movement is another thread running through the project. A visualizer pairing Indian classical dance with imagery of New York City brings Avanti’s rhythmic background into conversation with the environment where the collaboration took shape. Dance becomes more than a visual accompaniment: it offers another way to experience the rhythms and physical energy embedded in the music.

That approach also informs the artists’ plans for live performance. With an interest in spatial sound, live vocals, synthesis, and immersive listening, Avanti and Gil sm are exploring ways to translate the EP into a more expansive performance experience. The ambition is to let the music move between club energy and close listening, while giving audiences a way to experience its visual and spatial dimensions.

The second single from the EP, “Red and Jade,” is slated for release on 6 November, with the full EP following in December.

At its center, “Finding Light” is a collaboration that has unfolded over time, from a track played in the mountains of Bulgaria to a shared creative practice in New York. The four-song EP brings those threads together, creating a small, interconnected world of sound, painting, and movement, with room for that world to keep evolving onstage.