Most people worry about malware when they download files: a fake installer, a poisoned attachment, or a crack carrying a Trojan. Those risks are real, but they are only part of the picture. Downloading files, especially through peer-to-peer networks, can also reveal your IP address to strangers, link your activity to your home connection, and expose you to legal claims. A file that is safe to open can still tell other people more about you than you intended. Understanding that wider picture helps you decide what to download, how and from whom.

What peer-to-peer downloads reveal

In a peer-to-peer network, your device exchanges data directly with other users, called peers, who share the same file. To send and receive data, each participant must see the others’ IP addresses. That address is tied to an internet connection, and in many countries the internet service provider can tell which subscriber held it at a given time. Rights holders and monitoring firms also join these networks to observe which addresses share particular files. The download itself can therefore be visible to people you have never met, long after the transfer finishes.

Malware is still a risk, in other forms

Peer-to-peer files are a common route for malware because anyone can upload anything under a convincing name. Films, software and games are often bundled with adware, cryptominers or password-stealing programs. Even files from apparently legitimate sources can be altered. Scan downloads before opening them, keep the operating system and applications updated, and never run an executable that arrived disguised as a video or document. Treat any download that asks for administrator rights or switches off your security software as suspicious. The Electronic Frontier Foundation publishes plain-English guides on online monitoring and privacy tools, which are a useful companion to any download habit.

The legal side of downloading

Downloading and sharing copyrighted material without permission is illegal in many countries, even when the file is only shared with a few people. Copyright generally covers films, music, books and software unless the rights holder has released them or they have entered the public domain. Some countries also use graduated responses for repeat infringement, such as warning letters. Public domain works, open-source software and content released under licenses such as Creative Commons can be downloaded and shared on the terms attached. Before downloading, check the license or source, and read the basic guidance from the U.S. Copyright Office if you are unsure how copyright applies.

How a VPN helps, and where it stops

A VPN hides your real IP address from other peers and from anyone monitoring the network, because they see the address of the VPN server instead. It also encrypts your traffic, so your internet provider cannot see what you are sharing. Those are real privacy gains. A VPN does not make illegal downloads legal, though, and it does not protect you from malware inside the file. Providers differ in how well they support peer-to-peer traffic, so the choice matters. Cybernews tested 15 VPN services for torrenting, considered only providers with specialized P2P servers, and gave privacy and security 20% of its score. Its guide to VPN options that support private P2P connections explains what to look for in a provider’s P2P servers and privacy features.

Practical habits for safer downloads

Start with trusted sources, such as official project websites, reputable app stores and publishers that sign their releases. Where a publisher provides a checksum, compare it with your download before installing anything. Keep backups so that a bad download can be removed without losing important data. If you use a VPN, run a quick leak test after connecting, since a torrent client can sometimes send traffic outside the tunnel if its settings are wrong. Check that the client is bound to the VPN interface and that your IP address shows the server location. Use a separate user account for downloading if your system allows it, and avoid downloading onto a work device, where one infection can reach shared systems.

Privacy is about more than the file

The safest download is one you would be comfortable having traced back to you. That means asking whether you have the right to the content, checking the source and understanding what your connection reveals to others. Malware protection keeps your device intact, a VPN limits who can see your activity, and legal awareness keeps you on the right side of the law. Treating each download as a privacy decision, not only a security check, gives you a much fuller picture of the risk.