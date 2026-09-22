9 Best Sploofs in 2027: Personal Smoke Filters for Weed

If you have ever smoked in your home and tried to eliminate the smell from your residence before your friends arrived, you are familiar with why the sploof is used. A sploof is a personal smoke filter, also called a smoke filter for weed or a personal air filter. You exhale into one end, and the air that leaves the other end carries far less odor. However, not all sploofs live up to expectations.

You will find below 9 of the most popular sploof devices, from top-rated ones to inexpensive DIYs.

How to Get the Most Out of Any Sploof

Even a great sploof underperforms if it’s used wrong. Below are some habits that can really make a difference.

Exhale in a proper manner: By exhaling properly, the HEPA or carbon layer will have enough time for its operation.

Keep the sploof dry: Moisture is harmful for both the carbon and HEPA filters, which means that putting the sploof in a humid bathroom can decrease its lifetime.

Pay attention to the way the sploof works and is stored: A sploof blocks smoke coming out of a user’s mouth, but does nothing to the smoke already attached to upholstery.

Don’t let the filter get too bad before replacing it: Some manufacturers suggest changing the filter after 150-300 exhalations, so take note of that recommendation.

9 Portable Smoke Filters (Odor-Eliminating Sploofs)

VEIL takes a different approach from a plain carbon-tube sploof. It is a reusable personal air filter built around a multi-stage cartridge inside an aluminum housing.

The exhale passes through the filter layers and leaves through a wide vent, which keeps the draw smooth so a full breath goes through without forcing. One cartridge covers cannabis smoke, vapor, and dry vapor setups like shisha.

Price: $34.99 for the device, which includes one installed cartridge. Replacement cartridges are $19.99 single or $39.99 for a three-pack.

$34.99 for the device, which includes one installed cartridge. Replacement cartridges are $19.99 single or $39.99 for a three-pack. Multi-stage filtration: With a wide-flow exhaust grate for easier exhales.

With a wide-flow exhaust grate for easier exhales. Build quality: Doesn’t look or feel like a stoner gadget, and compact enough. Replaceable cartridge: Keeps long-term costs and waste down compared to disposable sploofs.

Doesn’t look or feel like a stoner gadget, and compact enough. Keeps long-term costs and waste down compared to disposable sploofs. Best for vaping: Since it’s built around exhalation-filtration rather than heavy combustion smoke.

2. Smokebuddy

The Smokebuddy sploof is one of the original mainstream brands and still one of the most recognized names in the category. It is a sealed plastic tube of activated carbon, with no cartridges and nothing to assemble. When the carbon is spent, you replace the whole unit. It is cheap, easy to find, and plain-looking.

Price: $24.95 for the Original.

$24.95 for the Original. Simple carbon filter

Different sizes available: Junior, Original, and Big Bud, depending on the filtration capacity required.

Affordable and easy to find.

3. Smoke Eraser

Smoke Eraser is built around moisture. Exhaled breath is close to 100% humidity, and that water is what breaks down cheap carbon filters fastest.

It costs more upfront and is aimed at people who smoke or dab daily and want a filter that holds up.

Price: $21.95 on sale ($24.95 regular) for the Smoke Eraser Pro.

$21.95 on sale ($24.95 regular) for the Smoke Eraser Pro. H13 medical-grade HEPA filter paired with a removable hydrophobic prefilter.

To clean the resin buildup from Prefilter, alcohol can be used for rinsing.

While the filter is expensive, it is durable and lasts longer.

Ideal for applications that require constant filtering.

4. Smoke Trap+

The Smoke Trap+ is a pocket-sized filter with a rubber mouthpiece that seals well without much effort. The internal cartridge pops in and out for quick swaps.

It resists moisture less than the higher-end filters here, and unlike the Smoke Eraser prefilter, the cartridge cannot be dried out and reused.

Price: $17.99 on sale, $22.99 regular.

$17.99 on sale, $22.99 regular. Filter swaps: the internal cartridge pops in and out quickly.

Weaker moisture resistance than the higher-end options on this list.

Best for occasional or light use, where it’s a solid, affordable pick.

5. Smoke Fiends

Smoke Fiends is a compact sploof aimed at portability. It clips to a bag, a belt, or a keyring, and the cartridge stacks several filter media rather than a single carbon layer.

Price: $19.99 flat across all designs.

$19.99 flat across all designs. Filter media: HEPA material, activated carbon foam, carbon granules, and DryTech moisture-absorbing particles.

HEPA material, activated carbon foam, carbon granules, and DryTech moisture-absorbing particles. The compact size allows for effortless attachment to any belt or bag.

Smoke Fiends filters can be used over 300 times before they need to be replaced.

6. Sploofy Pro

Sploofy Pro is a cartridge-based sploof popular with people who dab or smoke often. It uses HEPA filtration, and the cartridge snaps in and out without mess. The device costs more upfront, and the cost per cartridge is low enough to suit frequent users.

Price: $21.99, includes a preinstalled cartridge. Extra cartridges are $14.99 single or $32.99 for a three-pack

$21.99, includes a preinstalled cartridge. Extra cartridges are $14.99 single or $32.99 for a three-pack Replaceable cartridge system that makes filter replacement quick and mess-free.

HEPA filtration built to convert smoke and vapor into clean air at the source.

Higher upfront cost, though the ongoing cost per cartridge favors frequent users.

Best for regular dabbers and smokers who don’t want to keep buying whole new units.

7. Philter

Philter makes a small lineup of devices aimed at different use cases, all using standard carbon-based filtration. It consists of three main devices: Pocket, Phlip, and Phrend. Pocket allows for portability, while Phlip is a foldable, slim-line product that can easily fit into a pocket. Phrend has a larger filter capacity for heavier hits and longer use.

Price: PHREND is $37.99. A 2-pack of refill cartridges is $44.99, or $79.99 for the device-plus-refills bundle.

PHREND is $37.99. A 2-pack of refill cartridges is $44.99, or $79.99 for the device-plus-refills bundle. Pocket is built for portability and everyday carry.

Phlip has a folding, low-profile design that tucks away easily.

Phrend has larger filtration capacity for heavier exhales and longer sessions.

Best for people who want a sploof that does not look out of place clipped to a bag.

8. Cloud Sploof

Cloud Sploof is a budget carbon-filter sploof often recommended for dorm rooms and first-time buyers. It does one thing: exhale through it and the carbon filters the smell. The body is compact and light enough for a bag or a desk drawer. It will not match the higher-end filters here, but it is enough for a beginner.

Simple carbon filtration with no learning curve: exhale, and it filters.

Very inexpensive, thus an easy option for a first purchase for newcomers.

Limitation: It does not match up to the high-end products on the list; still, it is a good buy for beginners.

9. von Sploof

vonSploof focuses on ergonomic shape and low waste. The maker says its HEPA filter removes up to 99.9% of the smoke in an exhale. Each cartridge is rated for about 500 uses, and the filter material is recyclable.

Price: $19.88 for the device. A 3-pack of replacement filters is $29.99.

$19.88 for the device. A 3-pack of replacement filters is $29.99. The manufacturer claims that HEPA filtration can clean up to 99.9% of exhaled air.

This mouthpiece is ergonomic in its design.

The filters are reusable, with a limited lifespan of 500 uses.

DIY Toilet Paper Roll and Dryer Sheet Sploof for Weed Smell The original sploof, and still the one most people learn about first. It’s built from an empty toilet paper roll, a handful of scented dryer sheets, and a rubber band, so it costs nothing essentially since it’s made from things most households already have. 43/200. It conceals smell rather than filtering smoke, and the dryer sheets lose their ability to filter almost after a few uses. If you’re looking for other ways to get rid of weed smell, this guide covers additional methods worth considering. ● Requirements: An empty roll of toilet paper, a few scented dryer sheets, and a rubber band. ● Cost: Essentially nothing. ● Limitation: Masks odor more than it actually filters the smoke itself. ● Lifespan: Expect only a handful of uses before the dryer sheets lose their effectiveness.

Even with a solid DIY method, a dedicated product is always the better option. Real carbon and HEPA filtration actually removes odor instead of just covering it up, holds up over far more uses than a stack of dryer sheets, and doesn’t need to be rebuilt every few sessions.

What Actually Makes a Sploof Worth Buying?

A few things separate a good sploof from a gimmick:

Filtration material: HEPA filters and activated carbon act on the smell molecules and directly trap them. Dryer sheets simply prevent the smell from being sensed instead of eliminating smoke.

HEPA filters and activated carbon act on the smell molecules and directly trap them. Dryer sheets simply prevent the smell from being sensed instead of eliminating smoke. Moisture-resistant ability of filters: Breathing out air means breathing out steam and moist air, which is harmful for cheap filters – they are destroyed quickly. Filters made with water-resistant pre-filters or those that can be replaced last longer.

Breathing out air means breathing out steam and moist air, which is harmful for cheap filters – they are destroyed quickly. Filters made with water-resistant pre-filters or those that can be replaced last longer. Airflow resistance: A filter packed too tightly is hard to exhale through comfortably. Wide-flow exhaust designs make a noticeable difference in everyday use.

A filter packed too tightly is hard to exhale through comfortably. Wide-flow exhaust designs make a noticeable difference in everyday use. Cost over time: A cheap sploof that needs replacing every week can cost more in the long run than a pricier device with a replaceable cartridge system.

A cheap sploof that needs replacing every week can cost more in the long run than a pricier device with a replaceable cartridge system. Portability and discretion: A sploof that looks like drug paraphernalia is already half defeated. Sleeker, better-designed devices are easier to transport unnoticed.

Frequently asked question

Does a HEPA filter work the same way as a carbon filter?

No. Carbon traps the gas-phase molecules that carry odor. HEPA traps solid particles in the visible cloud.

Does a sploof get rid of weed smell completely?

No. It reduces most of the smell, not all of it.

Can the same sploof handle both weed smoke and vape?

No. Sploofy Pro, for example, handles heavier combustion hits, while VEIL is built specifically for vape sessions.

Does a sploof filter last forever?

No. Most brands rate filters between 150 and 500 exhales/puffs before replacement.

Are all sploofs reusable?

No. Sealed units like Smokebuddy get replaced whole. Cartridge-based ones like VEIL just need a new cartridge.

Is a DIY dryer sheet sploof worth using?

Yes, in a pinch. It masks smell rather than filtering it, so a dedicated device holds up far longer.

Final Thoughts

For regular use, VEIL is the pick. It runs on a replaceable multi-stage cartridge instead of a single-use tube, so you replace a filter, not the whole device, and it handles cannabis smoke, vapor, and dry vapor alike. The aluminum housing does not read as a smoking accessory left on a desk.

For a first try on the smallest budget, a Smokebuddy or a DIY dryer-sheet tube does the basic job.

Shop the VEIL Personal Air Filter, or browse replacement filter cartridges to keep an existing device ready.