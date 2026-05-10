Growing a LinkedIn following from scratch is slow. Most professionals post consistently for months and still struggle to break 500 followers while competitors with larger audiences get more visibility, more inbound messages, and more opportunities. That gap is exactly why so many people look for ways to buy LinkedIn followers and close the credibility gap faster.

The problem is that this space is full of services that deliver bot accounts, ghost profiles, and followers that vanish within days. We tested the most commonly recommended platforms to separate what actually works from what wastes your money or puts your account at risk. Here are the five worth considering in 2026.

1. FameWick – Best Overall

FameWick is the strongest option available right now for anyone looking to buy LinkedIn followers from real, active accounts. It consistently ranks first in independent testing roundups and holds a 4.9/5 rating across thousands of verified reviews, a level of consistency that is rare in this category.

What makes it stand out:

The followers FameWick delivers come from genuine LinkedIn accounts with actual professional histories, profile photos, and real platform activity. These are not empty shells that LinkedIn’s systems flag during routine audits. Because the accounts are real, they contribute positively to your profile’s credibility signals rather than degrading them.

Delivery is gradual over 4 to 6 days rather than dumped all at once, which keeps your growth looking completely natural to both LinkedIn’s algorithm and anyone visiting your profile. The platform has been featured in publications including Seattle Met and the Kansas State Collegian.

Beyond followers, FameWick also covers LinkedIn post likes, views, and other engagement metrics, so you can build a balanced profile presence from a single provider instead of juggling multiple services.

Pricing: Starting from $16.00

Delivery: 4 to 6 days (gradual drip)

Retention after 30 days: 97%

Guarantee: 90-day refill on every order

No password required: Yes, URL only

Best for: professionals and founders who want the highest quality followers and are willing to pay a modest premium for it.

2. Media Mister – Best for Geographic Targeting

Media Mister has been operating since 2012 and has processed over 500,000 orders across more than 195 countries, making it one of the most referenced platforms in LinkedIn growth guides published in 2025 and 2026.

Its defining advantage is geographic targeting. You can buy LinkedIn followers from specific countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, and dozens more. For consultants and B2B professionals who operate in specific markets, this matters considerably. A North American consultant benefits far more from followers based in the US and Canada than from a globally random mix.

Ordering requires only your profile URL, no LinkedIn credentials at any point. Payment is accepted via Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrency, with a 10 percent discount for crypto payments.

Pricing: Starting around $2 for small packages

Delivery: Gradual over several days

Best for: professionals targeting a specific geographic market

3. GetAFollower – Best Budget Option

GetAFollower has been active since 2011 and consistently ranks among the most affordable places to buy real LinkedIn followers without compromising on quality. It is well suited for professionals who want meaningful follower growth without a large marketing budget.

The platform offers both global and country-targeted followers, giving buyers control over audience composition. Delivery is gradual, with followers arriving over several days rather than all at once, which keeps the growth pattern looking natural on a professional network where sudden surges are immediately noticeable.

Every order is protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 60-day retention guarantee. GetAFollower also offers a free follower trial on eligible orders, which lets new buyers verify the service quality before committing to a larger package. Checkout accepts credit cards, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency.

Pricing: Starting from $12 for 100 followers

Delivery: Gradual

Guarantee: 30-day money back, 60-day retention refill

Best for: buyers where budget is the primary constraint

4. UseViral – Best for Follower Retention

UseViral has built its reputation specifically around long-term follower retention. While many providers focus on delivery speed, UseViral’s emphasis is on making sure the followers you purchase stay on your profile over time. Its refill policy is automatic. If followers drop, they are replaced without requiring you to contact support.

For LinkedIn specifically, retention matters more than on most platforms. A visible mismatch between a high follower count and low engagement over time can raise suspicion with sophisticated visitors. UseViral’s automatic refill system addresses that risk better than services that require you to chase support when numbers drop.

The ordering process requires only a public profile URL, with no password or login credentials needed at any point.

Pricing: Mid-range, competitive with similar quality tiers Best for: buyers who prioritize long-term count stability over initial delivery speed

5. SidesMedia – Best for Company Pages

SidesMedia is a strong option specifically for LinkedIn company pages, making it worth including for founders and marketing teams looking to build brand presence rather than personal profiles.

The platform delivers followers gradually, supports both personal and company page orders, and maintains clear refund terms. It is not the cheapest option on the list, but it performs consistently for page-level orders where other services can be inconsistent.

Support is responsive and the checkout process, like all credible services in this category, requires only a public URL with no login access ever requested.

Best for: companies and brands building follower counts on LinkedIn company pages

What to Look For When Buying LinkedIn Followers

Not all services are the same and a few basic checks separate reliable providers from those that waste your money or create problems.

The provider should only need your public URL. Any service asking for your LinkedIn password or login credentials is either a scam or using methods that create security exposure. All five services on this list complete orders with a profile or company page URL only.

Delivery should be gradual. Services that dump all followers at once create growth spikes that look unnatural. Followers arriving over several days match organic patterns and avoid triggering LinkedIn’s anomaly detection. FameWick, GetAFollower, and Media Mister all use gradual delivery as their default.

Look for a retention guarantee. Followers sometimes drop after delivery due to LinkedIn’s periodic account audits. Providers that include a 30 to 90-day refill policy remove that risk from your side of the transaction.

Start with a smaller package. Testing with 100 to 500 followers before a larger order lets you verify quality and delivery before committing more budget. GetAFollower’s free trial option makes this particularly accessible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will buying LinkedIn followers get my account banned?

It depends entirely on the provider and how they deliver. Services that use bot accounts or instant delivery spikes create patterns that LinkedIn’s detection systems flag. Services like FameWick that use real profiles and gradual drip delivery produce growth that looks natural to the algorithm. The track record of accounts using FameWick reflects this difference.

How many followers should I start with?

For a personal profile, 500 to 1,000 is enough to establish visible credibility without looking artificially inflated. For company pages, 1,000 to 5,000 is a common starting range. Scale up gradually after verifying retention with your initial order.

Do purchased followers engage with my content?

Purchased followers are primarily a social proof and credibility tool, not a guaranteed engagement boost. Real content-driven engagement comes from your organic audience. The value of a higher follower count is the credibility signal it sends to profile visitors and the way LinkedIn’s algorithm treats accounts that appear to have an established audience.

Can I buy followers for a LinkedIn company page?

Yes. All five providers on this list support both personal profiles and company pages. Use your company page URL at checkout exactly as you would use a personal profile URL.

How long does delivery take?

Most reputable providers deliver over 3 to 7 days. FameWick’s standard window is 4 to 6 days. Avoid any service offering instant delivery of thousands of followers, as that delivery pattern is the primary trigger for LinkedIn’s anomaly detection.