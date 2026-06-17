Best Sites Like Bovada – Top Bovada Alternatives for US Players

There are several sites like Bovada that deliver a comparable or superior experience. This guide identifies great Bovada alternatives that accept US players, offer generous welcome bonuses, support crypto payouts, and cover both casino games and sports wagering.

Best Bovada Alternatives For USA Players

Every site featured below operates under an offshore license and has a track record of reliably paying out US players:

TheOnlineCasino – Best Overall

– Best Overall Wild Casino – Casino Like Bovada

– Casino Like Bovada SuperSlots – Games Like Bovada

– Games Like Bovada BetOnline AG – App Like Bovada

– App Like Bovada Sportsbetting AG – Betting Site Like Bovada

The selection criteria focused on game library depth, withdrawal speed, bonus value, sportsbook quality, and customer support responsiveness. If you have been searching for casinos like Bovada that hold up under scrutiny, or want to discover Bovada similar sites that outperform on bonuses and market coverage, these six platforms are the ones worth your time.

Sites Like Bovada Compared & Reviewed

The table below summarizes the key specs of each recommended platform so you can compare at a glance before reading the full mini reviews.

Casino Welcome Bonus License Crypto Payouts Sports Betting Rating TheOnlineCasino $3,000 + 200 FS Curaçao Yes (BTC/ETH+) Yes 9.7/10 Wild Casino Up to $5,000 Panama Yes (15+ coins) Yes 9.5/10 Super Slots Up to $6,000 Panama Yes (BTC/ETH+) Limited 9.4/10 BetOnline AG 50% up to $1,000 Panama Yes (crypto fast) Full sportsbook 9.6/10 Sportsbetting AG 50% up to $1,000 Panama Yes (BTC/LTC+) Full sportsbook 9.3/10

TheOnlineCasino – Best Overall Bovada Alternative for US Players

When evaluating other online casinos like Bovada in 2026, TheOnlineCasino comes first. The website features an extensive collection of slots, a full-fledged sportsbook with a variety of games, and a range of live dealer games by multiple vendors, thereby making it a comprehensive alternative to Bovada. There is a $3,000 maximum bonus, along with 200 free spins, in the site’s welcome offer.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals from TheOnlineCasino take place within 1 to 2 hours for Bitcoin and Ethereum; hence, TheOnlineCasino beats other casinos in the market. This casino holds a gambling license from Anjouan eGaming and has been offering its services since 2019. The customer support provided by the online casino operates throughout the day and responds quickly.

Sports covered include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, college basketball, MMA, boxing, soccer, and many other international leagues. There is live betting and the betting lines offered have a good margin and compete with those offered by traditional sportsbooks. For gamblers in America who want casinos like Bovada and can handle both aspects of gambling equally well, TheOnlineCasino wins.

Pros • Up to $3,000 welcome bonus + 200 free spins • Lightning-fast crypto withdrawals (1–2 hours) • Full sportsbook with live betting • 600+ slots from top providers • 24/7 live chat support Cons • Fiat withdrawal times are slower than crypto • Bonus wagering requirements at 35x • No dedicated poker room

Wild Casino – Best Casino Like Bovada

Wild Casino is among the most reputable websites, like Bovada, that accept players from the US in 2026. Wild Casino has been around since 2017 and is licensed by a gaming authority in Panama, making it one of the few casino websites with ten years’ experience in business. Wild Casino offers new members an initial bonus package worth up to $5,000 spread over five deposits, with distinct bonuses for cryptocurrency and traditional currency depositors.

The casino area at Wild Casino features well over 500 slot machines, an extensive suite of live dealer games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other specialties, and a poker section that hosts daily tournaments. Wild Casino is a solid online casino site like Bovada.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed in less than an hour, while even credit card withdrawals are processed within 3 to 5 business days. Wild Casino has repeatedly received positive feedback on payouts from players’ review sites, and payment speed is the primary criterion for any foreign casino catering to American customers.

Pros • Up to $5,000 crypto-boosted welcome bonus • 15+ supported cryptocurrencies • 10-year track record of paying US players • Racebook included • Slot library updated monthly Cons • Live chat can be slow during off-peak hours • Sports odds slightly below best-in-class • No mobile app (browser only)

Super Slots – Biggest Welcome Bonus Among Sites Similar to Bovada

Should you rely on bonuses as your main decision-making criteria when it comes to selecting from various gambling sites like Bovada, Super Slots ranks the highest in the list of best casino options available. The welcome offer provides up to $6,000 across six consecutive deposits, with extra rewards for players who use cryptocurrencies for their initial deposit. Super Slots uses the same company that owns Wild Casino under the same Panama license.

The moniker fits: Super Slots, above all else, is an online gambling website dominated by slot machines in excess of 700 in total from software vendors such as Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming. The filter functionality includes sorting options on various bases, such as provider, game theme, volatility level, and RTP, something that many offshore websites simply neglect to offer their customers. While there is an adequate selection of table games, it is still no match for some other sites.

Super Slots is the best Bovada similar site for American gamblers who play real-money slots rather than sports betting, and it offers its services using Bitcoin and several other coins, including Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Moreover, users can earn points with each bet placed by them, and such points can be turned into bonus credits by using an accumulation system.

Pros • 700+ slot titles with advanced filtering • Enhanced crypto deposit match rates • Fast BTC withdrawals under 2 hours • Solid loyalty rewards program Cons • Bonus rollover set at 35x to 48x depending on game • Table game selection is narrower than competitors

BetOnline AG: Top Sports Betting Site Like Bovada

BetOnline AG is the most obvious substitute for Bovada among bettors who care most about sports betting. This online casino has been operating since 2004 and is licensed in Panama City. Therefore, BetOnline offers more than 20 years of uninterrupted service to American players, which is unique among the overwhelming majority of sportsbooks from other countries. The bookmaker offers betting on all kinds of sports, both popular in the United States and internationally.

The bonus offered by this site is a great 50% match on your initial deposit, up to $1,000, subject to a 10x wagering playthrough, which ranks amongst the lowest on this list. The other two bonuses offered to new customers, namely the casino welcome bonus and the poker room bonus, are concurrent, meaning you can claim more than one bonus on your first visit. There is a dedicated poker room at BetOnline offering 24/7 cash games at all stake limits.

The odds at BetOnline are always sharp for NFL and NBA games, and the in-play betting system is quick enough to keep up with them. Withdrawing money via crypto takes less than an hour, and the following cryptocurrencies can be used: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Ripple, and more. Any American gambler who searches for something similar to Bovada because of the diversity of sports betting would definitely choose BetOnline AG first.

Pros • 20+ years serving US bettors • Full poker room with 24/7 cash games • Wide range of betting markets including esports and politics • Low 10x rollover on sportsbook bonus • Competitive odds on NFL and NBA Cons • Casino game library smaller than slot-first competitors • Withdrawal fee on non-crypto methods • Website design feels dated compared to newer operators

Sportsbetting AG: Reliable Bovada Sister Site Alternative

This is because Sportsbetting AG uses the same ownership and software as BetOnline AG; hence, it can be considered a sister site of Bovada. It should be noted that, even though they operate under the same management, Sportsbetting AG has its own bonus system, poker player base, and independent sports betting, which may sometimes feature different lines compared to those offered by BetOnline.

As for the sign-up bonus, it matches BetOnline’s: 50% up to $1,000 on sports. The site also offers periodic reload bonuses, which BetOnline does not have all the time. As far as college sports are concerned, the site is especially thorough, offering prop bets in divisions such as the NCAAB and NCAAF, as well as other conferences. If you’re searching for sites associated with Bovada that are good for college sports, Sportsbetting AG wins over others.

Cryptocurrency is the best means of payment, and Bitcoin and Litecoin transactions take no longer than 60 minutes to process. The casino section includes everything from slots to table games and even live dealer games, but there are fewer slots than at Wild Casino or Super Slots. Customer support at Sportsbetting AG works efficiently via live chat and email, and the FAQ section includes answers to the most frequently asked questions from American players about money issues.

Pros • Deep college sports coverage with extensive props • Recurring reload bonuses for existing players • Separate platform from BetOnline AG for independent lines • Sub-60-minute Bitcoin withdrawals • Strong live betting interface Cons • Casino game library smaller than dedicated casino sites • Poker traffic lower than BetOnline AG • No telephone support

Why US Players Are Looking for Sites Like Bovada in 2026

The Bovada platform still exists, yet a number of factors have forced American bettors to seek alternatives to Bovada in 2026. In fact, Bovada has exited certain US states without prior notice from 2022 until 2025, forcing bettors to look elsewhere. Even though Bovada accepts cryptocurrencies, it cannot compete with new operators due to its limited cryptocurrency selection and lack of automation.

Competitive advantage through bonuses is yet another factor. Competition in the offshore sector has increased significantly in recent times, and new companies have begun offering welcome bonuses that make those offered by Bovada pale in comparison. Customers who started playing at Bovada years ago and have already used all their welcome bonuses will find this very appealing.

Finally, the depth of the sportsbook is another factor that sets the two companies apart. Books such as BetOnline AG offer more markets and better odds than Bovada for college sports and other foreign leagues. Sports bettors who are into these games prefer other choices.

What Makes a Legit Bovada Alternative?

It is not necessarily true that every online gambling website claiming to be a Bovada alternative will prove its claim by all means. These specific features have been considered when analyzing these platforms and can help any U.S. gambler who decides to assess these offshore casinos on their own.

Offshore license: A Curaçao eGaming or Panama gaming authority license confirms the operator meets baseline regulatory standards and submits to third-party oversight.

A Curaçao eGaming or Panama gaming authority license confirms the operator meets baseline regulatory standards and submits to third-party oversight. Payout reliability: The most critical factor for any offshore casino. Each site on this list has a documented history of paying US players without prolonged delays or unexplained account closures.

The most critical factor for any offshore casino. Each site on this list has a documented history of paying US players without prolonged delays or unexplained account closures. Crypto support: Bitcoin withdrawals processed within two hours is the baseline expectation for competitive offshore sites in 2026. Multi-coin support and enhanced crypto bonus rates are additional positives.

Bitcoin withdrawals processed within two hours is the baseline expectation for competitive offshore sites in 2026. Multi-coin support and enhanced crypto bonus rates are additional positives. Game library depth: A genuine Bovada-level casino alternative should carry at least 300 to 400 slots, a functional live dealer suite, and a full table game selection.

A genuine Bovada-level casino alternative should carry at least 300 to 400 slots, a functional live dealer suite, and a full table game selection. Sportsbook quality: For US players who bet on sports, the sportsbook must cover NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports at a minimum, with competitive odds and a live betting interface.

For US players who bet on sports, the sportsbook must cover NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports at a minimum, with competitive odds and a live betting interface. Bonus transparency: Legitimate operators publish their bonus terms clearly, including wagering requirements, game restrictions, time limits, and maximum withdrawal caps.

How We Selected the Best Bovada Alternatives

Six gambling websites, including Bovada, that are the subject of this article have been critically analyzed using a detailed process that considers factors such as banking, bonuses, game offerings, sports, and support. Test accounts were created to assess withdrawal processing time and engage with support representatives. Terms of the bonuses offered were critically analyzed.

The speed of crypto payments was tested, with Bitcoin as the baseline at the very least. Bookie odds were measured against benchmark values in both the NFL and NBA. Slot collections were analyzed for provider variety to ensure that operators do not pad their counts with inferior white-label material. Sites that failed the payment speed test did not proceed past that point despite having good scores elsewhere.

Are Bovada Alternatives Legal for US Players?

Like Bovada, the other six online casinos covered in this guide are offshore casinos. This means that these online casinos are licensed in foreign jurisdictions outside the United States and are therefore not controlled by any state’s gaming authorities. While the Wire Act and the UIGEA of 2006 prevent banks from making any such transactions, they do not outlaw individual participation in offshore gambling activities.

Gamblers within the United States have the legal freedom to choose whether they want to engage with these offshore casinos. In terms of law enforcement, the dangers each player poses have been negligible throughout history, and no gambler in the United States has ever been prosecuted for participating in offshore casinos. However, it is recommended that players check the gambling rules of the state they hail from and decide accordingly.

Bovada vs. Top Alternatives: Key Differences

The table below highlights how Bovada compares to the six alternatives across the metrics that matter most to US players.

Platform Max Bonus Sportsbook Crypto Speed Poker Room License Bovada $3,750 Yes 2–4 hrs Yes Curaçao TheOnlineCasino $3,000+200FS Yes 1–2 hrs No Curaçao Wild Casino $5,000 Yes <1 hr Yes Panama Super Slots $6,000 Limited <2 hrs No Panama BetOnline AG $1,000 Full <1 hr Yes Panama Sportsbetting AG $1,000 Full <1 hr Yes Panama BetNow $1,000 Yes 2–3 hrs No Curaçao

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Bovada alternative for US players in 2026?

TheOnlineCasino ranks as the top overall Bovada alternative in 2026, combining a large slot library, a full sportsbook, live dealer games, and fast crypto withdrawals under one platform. Wild Casino and BetOnline AG are the strongest runners-up, depending on whether you prioritize casino depth or sports betting market coverage.

Are sites like Bovada safe to use?

The six sites featured in this article are licensed offshore operators with documented histories of paying US players. They are not regulated by US state gaming authorities, which means player protections are weaker than at a state-licensed operator. However, operators like BetOnline AG and Wild Casino have operated for over a decade without major unresolved player disputes, which is the strongest available signal of trustworthiness in the offshore market.

Which Bovada alternatives accept cryptocurrency?

All six platforms reviewed in this article accept Bitcoin at a minimum. Wild Casino supports over 15 cryptocurrencies, BetOnline AG accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and Bitcoin Cash, and Sportsbetting AG supports Bitcoin and Litecoin. Crypto deposits and withdrawals are strongly recommended at all offshore casinos because they bypass the banking restrictions that complicate fiat transactions for US players.

Do any of these sites have a sportsbook like Bovada?

BetOnline AG and Sportsbetting AG are the strongest sportsbook alternatives to Bovada, with deeper market coverage, sharper odds, and more prop betting options. TheOnlineCasino and Wild Casino both carry fully integrated sportsbooks that are competitive for casual bettors. Super Slots has a limited sportsbook presence and is better suited to players whose primary interest is slots.

Is BetOnline AG a Bovada sister site?

BetOnline AG is not technically a sister site of Bovada. Bovada is operated by the Harp Group, while BetOnline AG operates independently under a Panama gaming license. Sportsbetting AG is the closest equivalent to a Bovada sister site structure, as it shares infrastructure with BetOnline AG. The term is commonly used loosely in affiliate content to describe similar platforms, but the ownership structures of the sites on this list are distinct.

What are the fastest-paying sites similar to Bovada?

Wild Casino and BetOnline AG both process Bitcoin withdrawals for verified accounts in under 60 minutes, making them the fastest payers on this list. TheOnlineCasino and Super Slots typically process crypto withdrawals within one to two hours. BetNow sits at two to three hours for Bitcoin. All six platforms are significantly faster than Bovada’s typical crypto processing window when using digital currencies.

Which Bovada alternative has the best welcome bonus?

Super Slots offers the largest total welcome package at up to $6,000 across six deposits. Wild Casino follows at $5,000. TheOnlineCasino’s $3,000 offer includes 200 free spins, which adds independent value beyond the match amount. BetNow has the lowest wagering requirement at 30x, making it the most practical bonus for players who want to actually withdraw bonus winnings without excessive play-through.

Final Verdict: Which Site Like Bovada Is Right for You?

The best Bovada alternative depends on what you value most. Players who want the closest all-in-one replacement for Bovada’s casino-and-sportsbook model should start with TheOnlineCasino. Crypto-first players who prioritize speed and coin variety will find Wild Casino the most accommodating. Slot enthusiasts chasing the largest possible welcome bonus should head to Super Slots.

If one bets only on sports, then BetOnline AG is the most straightforward option compared to Bovada. Those who prefer more college sport options and their own lines would be better served by Sportsbetting AG. If you have never played online at offshore sites before and want something simple, then BetNow would be the best choice for a first-time gambler, as there would not be hundreds of bonuses and thousands of games to choose from.

All sites like Bovada have been checked and can be trusted for payouts, bonus offerings, and overall longevity. Whether it comes to BetOnline AG, Sportsbetting AG, BetNow, Bodog, or even XBet or BetOnline.ag, all of them would be considered among the top-notch casinos to bet at in 2026. Remember to use cryptocurrency when depositing or withdrawing whenever possible.