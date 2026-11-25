FoxHaven Roofing Group is our top pick among the top-rated roofers in Boynton Beach, FL, for homeowners who need a roof repaired or replaced. The family-owned company backs its work with a Lifetime Workmanship Warranty, answers emergency calls 24/7, and promises installation within 30 days of signing.

Below are five other Palm Beach County roofers to consider, how we compared them, and what to sort out with the city and your HOA before work starts.

How We Picked Top-Rated Roofers in Boynton Beach, FL

We started from the roofers Google Maps shows for Boynton Beach and compared each company on the same six points:

Florida license: a state roofing license, which anyone can check on the DBPR license search before signing.

a state roofing license, which anyone can check on the DBPR license search before signing. Roof systems: tile, metal, shingle and flat roofs, plus commercial work.

tile, metal, shingle and flat roofs, plus commercial work. Written workmanship warranty: it covers installation mistakes, which a manufacturer warranty does not.

it covers installation mistakes, which a manufacturer warranty does not. Storm response: emergency repairs during hurricane season.

emergency repairs during hurricane season. Paperwork: who pulls the permit and helps with HOA approval and grant applications.

who pulls the permit and helps with HOA approval and grant applications. Speed: how quickly an estimate and an install date arrive.

Summary:

Roofer Our pick Based in FoxHaven Roofing Group Best Overall Jensen Beach and Palm Beach Gardens CMR Construction & Roofing Also great Lantana Hercules Roofing Also great Boynton Beach Millennium Makeover Also great Boynton Beach Molsbee Roofing Also great Lake Worth Beach Triumph Roofing, Restoration & Reconstruction Also great Boynton Beach

FoxHaven Roofing Group

FoxHaven Roofing Group is a family-owned roofing contractor founded in 2017 in Jensen Beach, with a second office at 11440 US-1 in Palm Beach Gardens, the closest to Boynton Beach. It works under Florida Certified Roofing Contractor license CCC1331638, as listed on its website, and has completed more than 1,100 permitted roofing projects across Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties.

The team installs tile, standing seam metal and shingle roofs on homes, plus TPO, EPDM and metal systems on commercial buildings. Metal panels come from its sister company, Metal Ops, a metal distributor, and FoxHaven installs as a Metal Alliance 5-Star Partner.

Homeowners work with FoxHaven’s own crews from the first inspection to the final nail, not subcontractors.Its 30/30 Promise means an online estimate in about 30 seconds and installation within 30 days of signing.

Every free inspection ends with photo documentation and a written report, so homeowners see the problem before choosing a repair or a replacement.

Emergency repairs run 24/7, with many tarping and patch jobs finished the same day, and the work is backed by a Lifetime Workmanship Warranty. The team also walks homeowners through My Safe Florida Home grant applications. Call 561-220-1140 to book a free inspection.

CMR Construction & Roofing

CMR Construction & Roofing has its office on Whitney Avenue in Lantana, the town just north of Boynton Beach. Its Google business listing describes it as a roofing contractor. As with any roofer on a short list, homeowners can ask CMR for its license number, a written scope of work that names the materials and underlayment, and who will pull the City of Boynton Beach permit. A start date and a cleanup plan in writing make it easier to compare its estimate with the others.

Hercules Roofing

Hercules Roofing is based on NE 7th Avenue in Boynton Beach, and its Google business listing describes it as a roofing contractor. Homeowners comparing estimates can ask Hercules what its inspection covers, for example whether it checks the attic and interior ceilings as well as the roof surface, and how it documents what it finds. It also helps to ask which roof systems the quote is written for and how long the job is expected to take.

Millennium Makeover

Millennium Makeover is based on NW Commerce Park Drive in Boynton Beach. Its Google business listing names it a roofing contractor and also lists general contracting, gutter and waterproofing services. For a roof job, homeowners can ask for a written estimate that lists the roof work on its own lines, separate from any other trades, along with the materials, the permit and the expected schedule.

Molsbee Roofing

Molsbee Roofing works from South F Street in Lake Worth Beach, a short drive north of Boynton Beach. Google lists it as a roofing contractor that also handles gutters, insulation, skylights, sheet metal and waterproofing. Homeowners in an HOA community can ask how the estimate accounts for the association’s color and style rules, and who prepares the paperwork the HOA needs before work starts.

Triumph Roofing, Restoration & Reconstruction

Triumph Roofing, Restoration & Reconstruction has an office on South Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach. Its Google business listing names it a roofing contractor and also lists water damage restoration, fire damage restoration and remodeling. Homeowners can ask for the roof portion of any quote to be itemized on its own, with the materials, permit and schedule spelled out in writing.

Our Pick

FoxHaven Roofing Group fits the most common roof situations Boynton Beach homeowners face. After a storm, its emergency line answers at any hour and many tarping jobs are done the same day. For an aging tile or shingle roof, a free inspection comes with photos and a written report before any decision.

For a switch to standing seam metal, the panels come from its sister company, Metal Ops, and a FoxHaven crew installs them. For homeowners watching the budget, the team helps with My Safe Florida Home grant applications. Its work is backed by a Lifetime Workmanship Warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who issues roof permits in Boynton Beach, FL?

The City of Boynton Beach Building Division issues re-roof permits for homes inside city limits, and licensed contractors can get them online. Homes outside city limits with a Boynton Beach mailing address go through the Palm Beach County Building Division. Ask your roofer to confirm, before you sign, that it will pull the permit.

Does my HOA have to approve a new roof in Boynton Beach?

Yes, if your community’s rules require architectural approval, so get it in writing before the job is scheduled. Florida law requires each HOA to adopt hurricane protection specifications, which can set color and style, and an HOA may not deny a roof that meets those specifications. Ask your HOA for its current specifications early.

Can a My Safe Florida Home grant help pay for a new roof?

It may. The My Safe Florida Home program, run by the Florida Department of Financial Services, starts with a free wind mitigation inspection, after which homeowners can apply for a grant toward eligible upgrades, including roof work. Funding and eligibility change from year to year, so check the program’s official site. FoxHaven Roofing Group helps homeowners with the application.