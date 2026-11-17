Coastal Roofing of South Florida ranks first among roofing companies in Boca Raton, FL, with a 5.0 Google rating from 163 reviews. It documents storm damage, works with the homeowner’s insurance adjuster, and schedules most inspections within 48 hours, according to its website. Boca Raton homeowners re-roofing tile homes from the 1980s and 1990s also face City permits, HOA architectural review, hurricane season deadlines, and insurers asking about roof age.

How We Picked

Each company was evaluated on the same four criteria: whether it serves Boca Raton, whether it holds a Florida license, its Google rating, and its Google review count. After the first pick, companies are listed by office location, Boca Raton first, then Deerfield Beach. Facts about each business were accurate as of November 2026. License numbers come from the Florida DBPR register, and addresses, ratings and review counts come from each company’s Google Business Profile.

At a Glance

Option Tier Serves Boca Raton FL License Coastal Roofing of South Florida Best Overall Yes, Fort Pierce to Boca Raton CCC1334140 Caldwell Roofing Runner-up Yes, based in Boca Raton CCC033696 Forte Roofing Also great Yes, based in Boca Raton CCC1333531 CLS Roofing Also great Yes, based in Boca Raton CCC1332529 Monarch Roofing Worth considering Deerfield Beach CCC1330890 Crest Roofing Worth considering Yes, based in Deerfield Beach CCC1326091 Renegade Roofing Co. Worth considering Yes, based in Deerfield Beach CCC1328895

1. Coastal Roofing of South Florida

Best Overall for Boca Raton homeowners who want permits, inspections, and insurance documentation handled in one place

Coastal Roofing of South Florida holds Florida Certified Roofing Contractor license CCC1334140 and operates from 9020 Bellhurst Way, Suite 110, West Palm Beach. Its website lists tile roofing, standing seam metal, shingle, synthetic, and flat systems including TPO, EPDM, and modified bitumen, and says financing is available. Call (561) 895-4007.

2. Caldwell Roofing

Runner-up

Caldwell Roofing is based at 103 NW 43rd St, Boca Raton. It holds license CCC033696, active through August 2028, and a 4.9 Google rating from 34 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if your timeline is tight.

3. Forte Roofing

Also great

Forte Roofing is based at 2431 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton. It holds license CCC1333531, active through August 2028, and a 5.0 Google rating from 54 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if you prefer a longer Google review record.

4. CLS Roofing

Also great

CLS Roofing is based at 4301 Oak Circle, Suite 18, Boca Raton. It holds license CCC1332529, active through August 2028, and a 5.0 Google rating from 73 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if you prefer a longer Google review record.

5. Monarch Roofing

Worth considering

Monarch Roofing & Construction, Inc. is based at 4629 N Dixie Hwy, Deerfield Beach. It holds license CCC1330890, active through August 2028, and a 5.0 Google rating from 142 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if you prefer a longer Google review record.

6. Crest Roofing

Worth considering

Crest Roofing is based at 250 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach. It holds license CCC1326091, active through August 2028, and a 4.9 Google rating from 74 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if a 5.0 Google rating matters to you.

7. Renegade Roofing Co.

Worth considering

Renegade Roofing Co. is based at 37 NE 1st Terrace, Unit E, Deerfield Beach. It holds license CCC1328895, active through August 2028, and a 4.9 Google rating from 94 reviews.

What to consider: Consider another option if you want a contractor based in Palm Beach County.

The Bottom Line

Coastal Roofing of South Florida is the pick for Boca Raton homeowners who need a licensed contractor with storm claim coordination and tile roof capability. Verify any contractor’s license on the Florida DBPR register before signing.

Best Overall: Coastal Roofing of South Florida

Coastal Roofing of South Florida Runner-up: Caldwell Roofing

Caldwell Roofing Also great: Forte Roofing and CLS Roofing

Forte Roofing and CLS Roofing Worth considering: Monarch Roofing, Crest Roofing and Renegade Roofing Co.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who issues roof permits in Boca Raton, FL?

According to the City of Boca Raton, its Building Division, part of the Development Services Department, issues roof permits for properties inside city limits.

Does my HOA have to approve a new roof in Boca Raton?

Yes, if the community’s governing documents require it. Florida’s homeowners’ association law lets an HOA review and approve plans for improvements before an owner builds, so a new roof can need HOA approval in addition to the city permit.

Will a new roof lower my home insurance in Florida?

It can. Florida’s Department of Financial Services says insurers must offer discounts for wind-resistant features such as the roof covering and roof attachment. Insurers also weigh roof age when underwriting. Savings vary by home and insurer.