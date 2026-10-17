Best Resume Builders for Recent Graduates in the States Where Student Debt Hits Hardest

Picture a recent graduate in Jackson, Mississippi. The diploma is framed and the first loan statement has arrived, but the first paycheck hasn’t. Every extra week of searching costs money.

That squeeze is common where student debt hits hardest. WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of states by student debt puts Mississippi first, with four more states completing the top five. Graduates in those states carry heavy balances into a market where entry-level openings are harder to find and recruiters search and sort applications through tracking software before reading them closely.

A resume that parses cleanly and speaks the language of the posting can shorten that search. This guide covers where the debt is heaviest, what to look for in a resume builder, six tools worth comparing, and state-by-state tips for making a thin resume work harder.

Where student debt weighs heaviest in 2026

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 12 measures of student-loan indebtedness and earning opportunities. WalletHub’s 2026 study ranks Mississippi first, then Delaware, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company pulled the data as of Aug. 20 and published the report on Sept. 17.

Mississippi doesn’t have the largest balances, but its borrowers owe the most relative to local pay. The average amount owed there equals more than 54% of the state’s median income, the highest share in the country.

Delaware’s problem is the size of the balance. Borrowers there owe nearly $40,000 on average, the second-highest figure in the nation. Mississippi also has the nation’s highest student-loan default rate, and South Carolina ranks fourth-worst for past-due or defaulted balances.

Why the job search is harder for graduates in these states

Mississippi ranks third-worst in the country for student job availability and second-lowest for paid internships, according to WalletHub. In Delaware, the same analysis found, borrowers also have trouble finding jobs.

Fewer paid internships mean fewer internship lines on a resume. ZipRecruiter’s 2026 Graduate Report found that 81.6% of grads who worked in any capacity during college were employed, compared with 40.7% of those who didn’t. Meanwhile, 66.8% of recent grads named lack of experience as their greatest obstacle to the career they want.

The wider market is tight too. The New York Fed put the unemployment rate for recent college graduates at about 5.6% in the second quarter of 2026, and the underemployment rate, which counts grads in jobs that typically don’t require a degree, at 42%.

At many employers, thin resumes then meet an applicant tracking system (ATS) in the first round. An ATS parses applications into searchable records, and recruiters filter them by keywords and skills. Of the 25 U.S. recruiters Enhancv interviewed, 23 said their systems don’t auto-reject resumes, so people still make the call. The resume has to be found first.

Employers are also leaning on skills over grades. NACE’s Job Outlook 2026 survey found that 69.5% of employers use skills-based hiring and only 42.1% plan to screen GPAs, down from 73.3% in 2019. For a graduate with a short work history, that puts coursework, projects, and part-time jobs to work on the page.

What recent graduates should look for in a resume builder

Five features separate a useful builder from a plain template site:

ATS-friendly formatting. Real, selectable text and standard section headings let a parser read the resume in the right order.

Real, selectable text and standard section headings let a parser read the resume in the right order. Entry-level content guidance. Prompts that turn coursework, projects, internships, and volunteer work into resume bullets matter most when work history is short.

Prompts that turn coursework, projects, internships, and volunteer work into resume bullets matter most when work history is short. Specific AI writing help. Suggestions should draw on facts the user enters, so every bullet stays true and holds up in an interview.

Suggestions should draw on facts the user enters, so every bullet stays true and holds up in an interview. A free tier or fair pricing. Look for a usable free plan, upfront pricing, and a refund policy, since loan payments leave little room for a surprise charge.

Look for a usable free plan, upfront pricing, and a refund policy, since loan payments leave little room for a surprise charge. Easy tailoring and a matching cover letter builder. Adjusting keywords and a cover letter for each posting should take minutes, not hours.

The best resume builders for recent graduates

Enhancv leads the list, and five more tools follow, each matched to what it does best. Prices reflect published U.S. plans and change often, so confirm current rates before subscribing.

Enhancv: best overall for recent graduates

Enhancv is the best overall resume builder for recent graduates in 2026. It combines ATS-friendly templates with AI that works from what a graduate actually has. Its templates are tested against real applicant tracking parsers, and in Enhancv’s own testing, its resumes posted the highest average parse score among major builders (96.73%).

Enhancv’s resume checker runs 27 checks on any resume, not only ones built in Enhancv.

For graduates with limited experience, the AI assistant flags vague bullets and suggests rewrites using only what the user has entered, so a graduate’s coursework, projects, and part-time jobs can read as specific achievements.

One-click tailoring matches the resume to a posting’s keywords, and a free cover letter generator drafts a matching letter from the resume and job ad. Enhancv offers a free seven-day plan with no credit card required, followed by monthly, quarterly, and six-month paid plans.

Teal: best for job tracking

Teal pairs a resume builder with a job tracker and a Chrome extension that saves postings from job boards, which helps graduates keep dozens of applications straight.

Teal’s free plan covers unlimited resumes and job tracking, though AI credits are limited. Teal+ unlocks unlimited AI and the full keyword list for $13 a week, $29 a month, or $79 a quarter. Four weeks at the weekly rate costs $52, so the monthly or quarterly plan is the better deal for a real search.

Kickresume: best for AI first drafts

Kickresume’s AI writer drafts resume content and cover letters from a job title and a few details, giving graduates a first draft to edit. Free users get unlimited downloads and four templates, with limited use of the AI tools. Premium unlocks unlimited AI and costs $24 a month, $18 a month on a quarterly plan, or $8 a month billed yearly, according to Kickresume.

The company says current students and teachers get six months of Premium free, which is worth checking before paying.

Resume.io: best for speed

Resume.io suits graduates who need a formatted resume quickly, with guided sections and ATS-friendly layouts. The free plan allows one resume and one cover letter with limited download options. A seven-day trial costs $2.95 and then renews at $29.95 every four weeks unless canceled. A quarterly plan costs $49.95 and also renews automatically.

Rezi: best for keywords

Rezi is built around matching a resume to a posting. Its Rezi Score grades a resume on 23 criteria, and keyword targeting shows which terms from the job ad are missing. The free plan covers one resume and three PDF downloads, with limited AI tools. Pro costs $29 a month, Rezi lists a $149 lifetime plan, and paid plans carry a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Google Docs: the free fallback

Google Docs costs nothing with a Google account, and its template gallery includes resume layouts. It won’t score a resume or flag missing keywords, so graduates have to pull language from each posting by hand. Stick to a simple layout with standard section headings, and export a PDF with selectable text.

State-by-state tips for stretching a thin resume

Match the resume to the sectors that hire in each state.

Mississippi: With few paid internships, lead with class projects, volunteer work, and part-time or remote roles, and apply beyond state lines. ZipRecruiter found that only 12% of recent grads cite geography as a barrier to the career they want.

With few paid internships, lead with class projects, volunteer work, and part-time or remote roles, and apply beyond state lines. ZipRecruiter found that only 12% of recent grads cite geography as a barrier to the career they want. Delaware: Finance and insurance employed about 43,850 people in 2024 at an average wage near $129,000, though headcount slipped 1.3%, according to the Delaware Department of Labor. Health care and social assistance is the state’s largest industry at more than 83,000 jobs. Target both, and widen the search radius to the Philadelphia metro area.

Finance and insurance employed about 43,850 people in 2024 at an average wage near $129,000, though headcount slipped 1.3%, according to the Delaware Department of Labor. Health care and social assistance is the state’s largest industry at more than 83,000 jobs. Target both, and widen the search radius to the Philadelphia metro area. Pennsylvania: Education and health services added 23,600 jobs over the year through August 2026, the largest gain of any major sector, according to the state’s Department of Labor & Industry. Adapt the resume’s keywords to each sector, such as patient-care terms for hospitals and curriculum terms for schools.

Education and health services added 23,600 jobs over the year through August 2026, the largest gain of any major sector, according to the state’s Department of Labor & Industry. Adapt the resume’s keywords to each sector, such as patient-care terms for hospitals and curriculum terms for schools. South Carolina: The state’s workforce agency reported manufacturing up 1,900 jobs over the year through March 2026, and in June it named education and health services among the sectors with continued strong growth. List certifications and technical skills prominently, whether the target is a plant or a clinic.

The state’s workforce agency reported manufacturing up 1,900 jobs over the year through March 2026, and in June it named education and health services among the sectors with continued strong growth. List certifications and technical skills prominently, whether the target is a plant or a clinic. West Virginia: Health care employs 17% of the state’s workers, the highest share in the country against 13% nationally, according to a Becker’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Lead with patient-facing experience if you have it, and highlight self-management and digital tools for remote-eligible jobs.

Free vs. paid: Is a resume builder worth it when you’re repaying loans?

Start free. Every tool above has a free way in, so a first draft doesn’t need a credit card. Paid plans in this roundup run from about $8 to $32 a month, depending on the billing term, and Teal’s weekly plan works out to about $56 a month.

CNBC Select, citing the real estate site Clever, puts actual starting salaries at $56,153, or about $1,080 a week before taxes. If a paid plan shortens a search by even one week, it covers its cost many times over. A search that drags on means another month of loan payments with no paycheck.

Build the first draft on a free plan, subscribe only while applications are going out, and cancel when an offer arrives. Set a calendar reminder first, since trials like Resume.io’s roll into recurring charges. Kickresume and Rezi publish 14-day and 30-day money-back windows, and Resume.io advertises seven days, so read the terms before paying.

The bottom line

In high-debt states, time-to-hire matters most. A few extra weeks of searching are harder to absorb in these five states, and the resume is one part of the search a graduate can fix right away. It works best when it parses cleanly and matches each posting.

Start with an ATS-tested tool like Enhancv, run the resume through its checker, and tailor it to every application. Add a free tracker like Teal’s to keep applications organized, and keep every bullet honest and specific.