Buying your first business means learning which numbers deserve your trust. A seller may show strong adjusted EBITDA while the company still needs more payroll, inventory, or working capital than the purchase model allows. The right quality-of-earnings firm helps you test those assumptions before they become your problem.

This shortlist compares five providers for US acquisition buyers. It is organized around engagement fit, not an independently measured performance ranking. Inclusion reflects published service information; the questions below are our suggested selection criteria. Fees, availability, lender acceptance, and the assigned team’s experience need to be confirmed directly.

Five firms worth interviewing

Firm Reason to include in the interview Scope question to resolve OGScapital Buyer-focused QoE review What financial records can the team reconcile? Eide Bailly Published quality of earnings offering How will incomplete accounting affect the work? Withum Financial diligence for acquisition stakeholders Will the lender receive access to the findings? CLA QoE within transaction advisory Which owner-transition costs will be tested? Cherry Bekaert Financial diligence within deal advisory Who will explain findings to a first-time buyer?

1. OGScapital

OGScapital offers buyer-focused QoE analysis. Its quality of earnings services are a starting point for discussing the target’s earnings and acquisition risks. For a first acquisition, request a sample deliverable and ask the team to explain how a disputed adjustment reaches the executive findings.

Bring the letter of intent, seller’s adjustment schedule, and financing assumptions to that conversation. Ask which issues would trigger an early call rather than wait for the final report. A buyer needs time to change terms, request evidence, or stop spending on a deal that no longer works.

2. Eide Bailly

Eide Bailly publishes a dedicated QoE offering for buyers and sellers. Interview the proposed team about a common small-company problem: financial statements prepared for tax reporting may not explain monthly operating performance.

Request a clear plan for reconciling the available records before interpreting trends. If revenue timing or owner expenses cannot be supported, the report should distinguish a documented adjustment from an unresolved estimate. Ask how much accounting cleanup is included and when it becomes a separate engagement.

3. Withum

Withum describes financial diligence for buyers, sellers, investors, and lenders. That makes it relevant to an interview where several parties will use the findings. Their information needs may overlap, but their rights to rely on a report can differ.

Ask who can receive the report, attend the findings call, and request follow-up work. A bank’s receipt of a PDF does not automatically create reliance rights. Resolve distribution and reliance terms before signing, especially if the financing process is already underway.

4. CLA

CLA includes QoE in its deal services. For an owner-operated acquisition, center the discussion on replacement costs. A seller may perform sales, estimating, purchasing, and management while taking compensation that does not reflect the cost of hiring replacements.

Give the proposed advisor a list of the owner’s weekly responsibilities. Ask how it would assess the earnings effect if some duties move to the buyer and others require employees. Keep the business’s normalized performance separate from the buyer’s personal compensation and financing needs.

5. Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert lists financial diligence and QoE within deal advisory. A useful interview topic is the handoff from the analysis to the purchase agreement. Ask how the advisor communicates findings that may need action by counsel or the lender.

Request examples of the categories used to distinguish an earnings issue, a working capital issue, and a possible debt-like obligation. The same underlying item should not disappear between workstreams or reduce the price twice without a defensible contractual basis.

What a first acquisition scope should cover

Start with the valuation mechanism. If the agreed price is tied to earnings, the advisor needs to understand which earnings measure the parties used. Seller’s discretionary earnings and EBITDA answer different questions; neither automatically equals cash available to service acquisition debt.

A useful scope should address:

The period under review, including recent monthly results.

Reconciliation of the records supporting revenue and expenses.

Evidence for owner, related-party, and nonrecurring adjustments.

Customer concentration and changes in gross margin.

Seasonal working capital needs and cash conversion.

Known limitations, unresolved questions, and follow-up procedures.

Ask for an issue discussion before the final report. That discussion should explain the evidence, financial effect, and decision that remains open. Avoid a scope defined only by a promised page count.

A simple example of why scope matters

Suppose a seller presents $900,000 of EBITDA plus $200,000 of add-backs. The buyer’s proposed price uses a four-times multiple. These are hypothetical figures, not market benchmarks.

If the review finds that $100,000 of those add-backs represents continuing management costs, the supported earnings base falls by $100,000. At the assumed multiple, that changes the implied enterprise value by $400,000. It does not automatically change the agreed price; that depends on negotiations and the contract.

The buyer must also fund operating liquidity. Even fully supported EBITDA does not pay every closing cost, equipment replacement, or seasonal inventory purchase. Model those uses of cash separately.

Choose the team that makes the decision clearer

Send the same target summary to three firms. Ask each to identify the largest scope risk, the records it needs, the proposed lead, and the process for handling missing data. Compare written proposals on those points.

The strongest fit is the team that can explain what its work will establish, what may remain uncertain, and how quickly material findings will reach you. That is more useful to a first-time buyer than a familiar logo or an unusually low quote.