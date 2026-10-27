Best Online Casinos in Canada: Top Sites for Canadian Players

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Canadian players have never had more choice, and that is exactly why picking the right site matters. The best online casinos in Canada combine big game libraries, generous welcome offers, fast crypto and card banking, and smooth mobile play that works from Vancouver to St. John’s. We compared five standout operators on welcome offers, game libraries, live dealer tables, banking options and mobile play, and every one of them earned its place on this list.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: Our Top 5 Picks

Here are the five casinos that impressed us most this year, each with a clear strength that makes it a great fit for a different kind of player:

Wild Casino: Best overall online casino in Canada Super Slots: Best for slot fans BetOnline AG: Best all-in-one casino, sportsbook and poker room SportsBetting AG: Best for daily cash races TheOnlineCasino: Best for Interac deposits

Keep reading for full mini reviews, a side-by-side comparison, and everything Canadians should know about bonuses, games, payments and provincial rules.

Top Canadian Online Casinos Compared

Want the short version before the deep dive? This table lines up the headline features of each casino so you can see at a glance which one matches your style.

Casino Best For Welcome Offer (at time of writing) Standout Games Banking Highlights Wild Casino Overall experience 250 free spins on a first deposit of $10+ ~300 slots, live dealer, Wild Diamond 7s jackpot Bitcoin and other crypto, cards, bank wire, money orders Super Slots Slot variety 300 free spins on a first deposit of $10+ 300+ slots, video poker, keno, scratch cards Bitcoin plus 12 other cryptos, cards, bank wire BetOnline AG Casino + sports + poker 100 free spins on a first deposit of $10+ Slots, blackjack, live dealer, poker room 17 cryptocurrencies, cards, P2P, bank wire SportsBetting AG Cash races and tournaments 100 new player free spins Nearly 300 slots, live casino, virtual sports Crypto, cards and more TheOnlineCasino Interac and big match bonus Up to 400% match on crypto (up to $1,000) 705 games, 450+ slots, live blackjack and roulette Interac, 9 cryptocurrencies, cards

Bonus terms change regularly. Always check the casino’s promotions page for the current offer and full terms.

1. Wild Casino: Best Overall Online Casino in Canada

If you want one casino that does everything well, Wild Casino is the one to beat. It pairs a polished, easy-to-navigate lobby with a promotions calendar that keeps something running every single day of the week.

Highlights:

250 free spins welcome offer on a first deposit of $10 or more

Nearly 300 slot titles plus blackjack, table games, video poker and live dealer games

Daily Cash Race, cash tournaments and freeroll tournaments

VIP Rewards program for regular players

HTML5 games that run smoothly on any phone or tablet

Welcome offer and promotions

New players who make a first deposit of $10 or more receive 250 free spins, delivered as 25 spins a day for 10 days. That structure is a smart touch: instead of burning through one big batch, you get a fresh reason to log in every day for over a week. Once the welcome spins wrap up, Wild Casino keeps the momentum going with Slots Happy Hour, Table Games Tuesdays, the Super Sunday Raffle, seasonal leaderboards and a Refer-a-Friend promotion.

Games

The slot lobby features close to 300 titles, organized into classic reels, video slots, fixed jackpots and progressive jackpots. Favourites include Reels of Wealth, Greedy Goblins, Mega Gems, Take Olympus and The Wild Show. The in-house Wild Diamond 7s progressive jackpot adds an extra layer of excitement, and HD-streamed live dealer tables bring the feel of a real casino floor to your living room. Table game fans will also find blackjack variants, roulette, baccarat, video poker and specialty games like keno.

Banking

Wild Casino supports Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies alongside credit cards, bank wires and money orders. The casino highlights deposits that land in a matter of minutes and same-day payouts, which makes crypto the go-to choice for players who want their winnings fast.

Why Canadians love it

Wild Casino gets the fundamentals right and then layers on daily promotions and tournaments that reward regular play. It is the easiest recommendation on this list for anyone who wants a complete, confident casino experience.

2. Super Slots: Best Canadian Online Casino for Slot Fans

The name says it all. Super Slots is built for players who live for the spin, and its welcome package is the largest free spins offer on our list.

Highlights:

300 free spins welcome offer on a first deposit of $10 or more

300+ slot titles, including traditional and progressive jackpot games

Bitcoin and 12 other cryptocurrencies accepted

Weekly Leaderboard, Super Slot of the Week and Midweek Super Spins

Live dealer casino, video poker, keno and scratch cards

Welcome offer and promotions

A first deposit of $10 or more unlocks 300 free spins, credited as 30 spins a day for 10 days starting the day after you deposit. Super Slots then keeps slot players busy with a promotions lineup designed around the reels: Slots Smash to Cash, Super Slot of the Week, Midweek Super Spins, a Weekly Leaderboard, the Daily Cash Race, cash tournaments and freeroll tournaments. The Wild Diamond 7s progressive jackpot and a VIP Rewards program round out the value.

Games

With more than 300 slots, Super Slots offers both traditional three-reel machines and feature-rich video slots, plus progressive jackpots that keep climbing. Beyond slots, the site delivers video poker formats such as Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, traditional and progressive video keno, scratch cards, and table games covering blackjack, roulette, casino poker and baccarat. The live dealer casino adds social interaction and a strong selection of popular tables.

Banking

Super Slots accepts credit cards, bank wires, money orders and person-to-person transfers, along with Bitcoin and twelve other cryptocurrencies. That wide crypto menu is a big win for Canadian players who already hold digital assets and want quick, flexible deposits.

Why Canadians love it

If slots are your game, Super Slots gives you more free spins, more slot-focused promotions and more ways to deposit with crypto than almost anywhere else.

3. BetOnline AG: Best All-in-One Casino, Sportsbook and Poker Room

Some players want more than a casino. BetOnline AG delivers a full entertainment hub, combining a real money casino with one of the most recognized sportsbooks and poker rooms in the online gaming world.

Highlights:

100 welcome free spins on a first deposit of $10 or more

Casino, sportsbook, poker, racebook and esports under one account

17 cryptocurrencies accepted for deposits, with a $10 minimum

15-tier rewards program, from Bronze to Black III

Casino Rakeback, Daily Races and Daily Drops

Welcome offer and promotions

New players receive 100 free spins on their first deposit of $10 or more, issued as 10 spins a day for 10 days on featured slot games. Sports fans can also look at the No Strings Welcome Offer, which pairs up to $250 in free bets with 100 free spins, while poker players can take the 100% Poker Welcome Bonus. Ongoing value comes from Casino Rakeback, Daily Races, Daily Drops and seasonal events like the Halloween Slots Leaderboard.

Games

BetOnline’s casino covers slots, blackjack, table games, video poker and a live dealer casino, giving you plenty of variety whether you prefer RNG games or real dealers. The real differentiator is what sits next to the casino. With one login you can move from a blackjack table to an NHL moneyline to a poker tournament without opening a new account or moving funds.

Banking

BetOnline has one of the deepest crypto cashiers in the industry, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, USD Coin, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tron, Polygon, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Shiba and more. Most crypto deposits start at just $10, and Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and USD Coin deposits have no maximum limit. Card deposits, person-to-person transfers, money orders and bank wires are also available, and BetOnline promotes same-day payouts.

Why Canadians love it

BetOnline is the natural home for players who enjoy casino games and sports betting equally. The rewards program climbs through 15 levels, so every bet you place across the platform moves you closer to bigger perks.

4. SportsBetting AG: Best for Daily Cash Races and Tournaments

Competitive players, this one is for you. SportsBetting AG turns casino play into a daily contest, with leaderboards and cash races that reward the time you already spend spinning.

Highlights:

100 free spins for new players

$25,000 Daily Cash Race

Nearly 300 slot titles sorted by format and volatility

Live casino, table games, video poker, specialty games and virtual sports

VIP Rewards, cash tournaments and a $1,000 poker welcome bonus

Welcome offer and promotions

New casino players are welcomed with 100 free spins. From there, SportsBetting AG leans into competition: the $25,000 Daily Cash Race gives players a fresh shot at prizes every day, and cash tournaments, the Take the Prize promotion, seasonal slot leaderboards and the Diamond Super 7s progressive jackpot keep the action high. Poker players get a separate $1,000 Poker Welcome Bonus, and a VIP Rewards program recognizes loyal players.

Games

The casino features nearly 300 slots, neatly categorized by format and volatility so you can quickly find a low-volatility game for a relaxed session or a high-volatility title when you are chasing a bigger hit. Classic table games like blackjack, craps and roulette sit alongside live dealer tables, video poker, specialty games and virtual sports.

Banking

As a sister site to BetOnline, SportsBetting AG offers a modern cashier with cryptocurrency and card options, making deposits quick and straightforward for Canadian players.

Why Canadians love it

SportsBetting AG adds a competitive edge to every session. If you enjoy chasing a leaderboard spot as much as a jackpot, the daily cash races alone make this casino worth joining. And with a full sportsbook on the same account, game nights get even better.

5. TheOnlineCasino: Best for Interac and Big Welcome Bonuses

Interac is the payment method Canadians trust most, and TheOnlineCasino supports it right in the cashier. Pair that with a high-percentage welcome match and a weekly rebate, and you have a casino built for value.

Highlights:

Up to 400% welcome match on crypto deposits (up to $1,000), or 300% on other methods

10% weekly casino rebate, credited every Monday

705 games, including 450+ slots and live dealer blackjack, roulette and baccarat

Interac deposits from $5, plus 9 cryptocurrencies from $5

Games by Betsoft, Platipus, Mobilots, Woohoo Games, Qora Games and JackTop

Welcome offer and promotions

TheOnlineCasino offers one of the most generous match bonuses on this list. Crypto depositors can claim a 400% first-deposit match up to $1,000 with a $5 minimum, while players using other methods can claim a 300% match up to $1,000. Returning players get Re-Up bonuses of up to 200% on crypto top-ups and 125% on standard top-ups, plus a 10% Weekly Casino Rebate credited every Monday and a Refer-a-Friend bonus.

Games

The library spans 705 games, including more than 450 slots from studios such as Betsoft, Platipus Gaming, Mobilots, Woohoo Games, Qora Games and JackTop. Popular picks include Greedy Goblins, Coins of Poseidon, Vegas Space Heist, Fury Dragon and a long list of Hold & Win titles with Mini, Minor, Major and Grand jackpot tiers. Live dealer blackjack, roulette and baccarat bring the real-casino atmosphere, and every game is built in HTML5 for instant mobile play.

Banking

This is where TheOnlineCasino really shines for Canadians. Interac deposits start at just $5, and crypto fans can choose from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, USDC, Binance Coin and Tether (ERC20 and TRC20), all from a $5 minimum. Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover are accepted too.

Why Canadians love it

TheOnlineCasino combines a familiar Canadian payment method with one of the biggest match percentages available. It is a strong pick for anyone who wants maximum bonus value from the very first deposit.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Canada

A great casino is more than a flashy homepage. We assessed every site against the same seven criteria, the factors that matter most when you choose where to play.

Security and Trust

Every casino on our list uses secure, encrypted connections to protect personal and financial details. We looked at how long each brand has served players, how clearly it publishes its rules, and how consistently it processes withdrawals. The BetOnline group, which includes BetOnline AG, SportsBetting AG, Wild Casino and Super Slots, has built a long track record with North American players.

Welcome Bonuses and Ongoing Promotions

A welcome offer gets you started, but ongoing promotions keep the value flowing. We favoured casinos that deliver both, such as free spins spread across 10 days, weekly rebates, cash races and VIP programs that reward loyalty over time.

Game Selection and Software

We counted slots, table games, live dealer tables and specialty titles, and we checked how easy it is to find what you want. Filters by volatility, jackpot type and game format earned extra points.

Banking Options and Payout Speed

Canadians want flexible deposits and fast cashouts. We gave top marks to casinos with a wide range of cryptocurrencies, low minimum deposits and clear withdrawal processes. Interac support is a big bonus for players who prefer traditional banking.

Mobile Experience

All five casinos run HTML5 games directly in your mobile browser, so the full lobby, cashier and promotions are available on iPhone and Android without a download.

Customer Support

Good support turns a small question into a quick fix. All five casinos offer dedicated customer support and online help resources, and the BetOnline family of brands is known for putting service front and centre.

Extra Features

Sportsbooks, poker rooms, tournaments, leaderboards and loyalty tiers all add value beyond the casino lobby. Casinos that bundle these extras scored higher for overall experience.

Online Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players

Bonuses are where online casinos compete hardest for your sign-up, and Canadians benefit from that competition. Here are the main types you will find at the casinos above.

Welcome Bonuses and Deposit Matches

A deposit match adds bonus funds based on a percentage of your first deposit. TheOnlineCasino, for example, offers up to a 400% match on crypto deposits. Always check the rollover requirement, which tells you how many times you need to wager the bonus before withdrawing winnings from it.

Free Spins

Free spins let you play selected slots without using your own balance. Wild Casino (250 spins), Super Slots (300 spins), BetOnline AG (100 spins) and SportsBetting AG (100 spins) all offer free spins to new players. Wild Casino, Super Slots and BetOnline spread them across 10 days, which stretches your welcome value much further.

Reload and Re-Up Bonuses

Reload bonuses reward you for topping up your account after the first deposit. TheOnlineCasino’s Re-Up bonus reaches up to 200% on crypto top-ups.

Cashback, Rebates and Rakeback

These promotions return a percentage of your play to your account. TheOnlineCasino pays a 10% weekly casino rebate every Monday, and BetOnline AG offers Casino Rakeback.

Tournaments, Cash Races and Leaderboards

Tournaments add a competitive layer to your sessions. SportsBetting AG’s $25,000 Daily Cash Race and the cash and freeroll tournaments at Wild Casino and Super Slots give you extra chances to win just by playing your favourite games.

VIP and Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs reward consistent play with escalating perks. BetOnline AG’s program spans 15 tiers, from Bronze through Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Elite all the way to Black III.

How to Get the Most From Your Casino Bonus

A bonus is only as good as the way you use it. These simple habits help you turn every offer into real playing value:

Read the terms first. Check the minimum deposit, rollover requirement, eligible games and expiry date before you opt in.

Check the minimum deposit, rollover requirement, eligible games and expiry date before you opt in. Match the bonus to your game. Free spins suit slot players, while a deposit match gives you more flexibility across slots, tables and video poker.

Free spins suit slot players, while a deposit match gives you more flexibility across slots, tables and video poker. Log in daily for spread-out spins. Offers like Wild Casino’s 25 spins a day and Super Slots’ 30 spins a day reward players who check in each day, and spins usually expire within 24 hours of being issued.

Offers like Wild Casino’s 25 spins a day and Super Slots’ 30 spins a day reward players who check in each day, and spins usually expire within 24 hours of being issued. Consider crypto for bigger matches. At TheOnlineCasino, crypto deposits unlock a higher match percentage and a lower $5 minimum.

At TheOnlineCasino, crypto deposits unlock a higher match percentage and a lower $5 minimum. Stack ongoing promotions. Combine rebates, cash races and VIP rewards to keep value flowing long after the welcome offer is finished.

Most Popular Casino Games in Canada

Canadian players love variety, and the best online casinos in Canada deliver it across every category.

Online Slots

Slots are the headline attraction at every casino on our list. You will find classic three-reel machines, five-reel video slots, Hold & Win games and progressive jackpots that grow with every spin. Super Slots and TheOnlineCasino lead our list for slot volume, with 300+ and 450+ titles respectively.

Blackjack

Blackjack remains a favourite thanks to its simple rules and strategic depth. Every casino on our list offers multiple variants, and TheOnlineCasino features options like Perfect Blackjack and Blackjack Early Payout.

Roulette

From European to American wheels, roulette offers everything from low-risk outside bets to high-payout straight numbers. Live dealer tables at our featured casinos stream the action in real time.

Baccarat

Baccarat is quick, elegant and easy to learn. You simply back the Player, the Banker or a Tie. Look for Turbo Baccarat at TheOnlineCasino if you prefer a faster pace.

Video Poker

Video poker blends slot-style play with poker strategy. Super Slots offers popular formats such as Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, and Wild Casino, BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG all have dedicated video poker sections.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games connect you with real croupiers via HD video stream. You can chat with the dealer, watch every card being dealt and enjoy the social atmosphere of a land-based casino from home. All five of our featured casinos offer a live casino.

Specialty Games and Poker

Keno, scratch cards and virtual sports offer a fun change of pace. For players who want to compete against other people rather than the house, BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG also run full online poker rooms.

Payment Methods at Canadian Online Casinos

Fast, flexible banking is one of the biggest reasons players pick one casino over another. Here are the most popular ways Canadians fund their accounts at the casinos on this list.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto is a favourite with Canadian casino players because it offers quick processing, low minimum deposits and high limits. BetOnline AG accepts 17 cryptocurrencies, Super Slots accepts 13, and TheOnlineCasino accepts 9, with deposits starting from $5 at TheOnlineCasino and $10 at BetOnline AG.

Interac

Interac is Canada’s most trusted banking network, and many players prefer it for the comfort of paying straight from their bank account. TheOnlineCasino supports Interac deposits from $5 up to $1,000.

Visa and Mastercard

Credit and debit cards are accepted at every casino on our list. They are familiar and convenient, and TheOnlineCasino also takes American Express and Discover.

Bank Wires, Money Orders and Person-to-Person Transfers

For larger transactions, bank wires and money orders are available at Wild Casino, Super Slots and BetOnline AG. Person-to-person transfers offer another option for players who prefer not to use cards or crypto.

Payment Method Typical Speed Best For Cryptocurrency Minutes once confirmed Speed, high limits, low minimums Interac Fast Players who prefer their bank account Visa / Mastercard Instant deposits Convenience and familiarity Bank wire Slower, high limits Large withdrawals

Mobile Casino Gaming in Canada

Mobile play is now a must, and the best online casinos in Canada are built for it. All five of our featured casinos use HTML5 technology, which means games load instantly in Safari or Chrome with no app download required. You get the same graphics, features and payout rates as the desktop version, plus full access to the cashier and promotions.

To get the best mobile experience:

Add the casino to your home screen for one-tap access

Use Wi-Fi or a strong 5G signal for live dealer games

Turn on notifications in your browser so you never miss a daily promotion

Is Online Gambling Legal in Canada?

Yes. Online gambling is legal in Canada, and each province and territory decides how it is offered within its borders under the Criminal Code. That is why the landscape looks a little different depending on where you live.

Province / Territory Regulator or Operator Minimum Age Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario 19 British Columbia BCLC (PlayNow) 19 Alberta AGLC (PlayAlberta) 18 Quebec Loto-Québec (Espacejeux / Mise-o-jeu) 18 Manitoba Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (PlayNow) 18 Saskatchewan SLGA and SIGA (PlayNow) 19 Atlantic provinces Atlantic Lottery Corporation 19 Territories Western Canada Lottery Corporation 19

Ontario launched its open, regulated iGaming market in April 2022, and Alberta is moving toward a similar open-market model. In the other provinces, the provincial lottery corporation runs the official online platform, and many Canadians also choose internationally operated casinos like the five featured in this guide for their wider game libraries, crypto banking and larger bonuses.

Are casino winnings taxed in Canada? For recreational players, gambling winnings are generally not considered taxable income by the Canada Revenue Agency. Professional gamblers are treated differently, so speak with a tax professional if gambling is part of your business activity.

How to Sign Up at a Canadian Online Casino

Getting started takes only a few minutes. Here is the process at any of the casinos on our list:

Choose your casino. Pick the site that best matches your style from our top five. Click “Join” or “Sign Up.” Enter your name, email, date of birth and address. Verify your details. Confirm your email and have ID ready for identity checks, which help keep your account and withdrawals secure. Make your first deposit. Choose crypto, Interac (at TheOnlineCasino), a card or another method, and deposit at least the minimum needed for the welcome offer. Claim your bonus. Free spins and match bonuses are credited according to each offer’s terms. Start playing. Head to the slots lobby, a live dealer table or the sportsbook and enjoy.

Responsible Gambling in Canada

The best gaming sessions are the ones you enjoy and walk away from feeling good. Treat casino play as entertainment, and use these habits to keep it that way:

Set a budget before you play and only use money you can comfortably afford to spend on entertainment.

and only use money you can comfortably afford to spend on entertainment. Set a time limit and take regular breaks.

and take regular breaks. Never chase losses. Accept that results are random and every session is independent.

Accept that results are random and every session is independent. Avoid playing when stressed, tired or after drinking.

Use account tools such as deposit limits, cool-off periods and self-exclusion if you need a break.

If gambling stops feeling fun for you or someone you know, free and confidential help is available across Canada:

ConnexOntario: 1-866-531-2600

1-866-531-2600 Gambling Support BC: 1-888-795-6111

1-888-795-6111 Jeu : aide et référence (Québec): 1-800-461-0140

1-800-461-0140 GameSense:com, offering tips and support for players across several provinces

The Bottom Line

The best online casinos in Canada give you more than games. They give you value, speed and variety on your terms. Wild Casino is our top overall pick thanks to its 250 welcome free spins and nonstop promotions. Super Slots is the go-to choice for slot lovers, BetOnline AG is the ultimate all-in-one hub for casino, sports and poker, SportsBetting AG turns every session into a competition with its $25,000 Daily Cash Race, and TheOnlineCasino leads the way for Interac deposits and big match bonuses.

Pick the casino that fits your style, claim your welcome offer, and enjoy some of the best real money gaming available to Canadian players today.

FAQ

What is the best online casino in Canada?

Wild Casino is our top pick for the best online casino in Canada overall. It offers 250 welcome free spins on a first deposit of $10 or more, nearly 300 slots, live dealer tables, daily cash races and a VIP Rewards program. Slot fans should also look at Super Slots, which offers 300 welcome free spins, while players who want sports betting and poker alongside casino games will love BetOnline AG.

Which online casino in Canada accepts Interac?

TheOnlineCasino accepts Interac deposits from $5 up to $1,000, making it the top choice on our list for Canadians who prefer paying directly from their bank account. It also accepts nine cryptocurrencies and major credit cards, and new players can pair an Interac deposit with a 300% first-deposit match bonus of up to $1,000.

Can I use cryptocurrency at Canadian online casinos?

Yes. All five casinos on our list accept cryptocurrency. BetOnline AG supports 17 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and USD Coin, while Super Slots accepts Bitcoin plus 12 other cryptocurrencies. Crypto deposits are typically processed within minutes, offer high limits, and often unlock bigger bonuses, such as TheOnlineCasino’s 400% crypto welcome match.

Is it legal to play at online casinos in Canada?

Yes, online gambling is legal in Canada. Each province and territory regulates gambling within its borders. Ontario runs an open, regulated market through iGaming Ontario, and other provinces operate official platforms such as PlayNow and Espacejeux. Many Canadians also play at internationally operated casinos for their wider game selection and crypto banking.

What is the legal gambling age in Canada?

The legal gambling age in Canada is 19 in most provinces and territories. Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec set the minimum age at 18. Always confirm the rule in your province before you sign up, and expect every reputable casino to verify your age as part of account registration.

Are online casino winnings taxable in Canada?

For recreational players, online casino winnings are generally not taxable in Canada because the Canada Revenue Agency treats them as windfalls rather than income. Professional gamblers who earn a living from gambling may be taxed differently. If you are unsure about your situation, speak with a qualified tax professional.

Which Canadian online casino has the most free spins?

Super Slots offers the most free spins on our list, with 300 welcome free spins on a first deposit of $10 or more, credited as 30 spins a day for 10 days. Wild Casino follows closely with 250 free spins, while BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG each offer 100 free spins to new players.

How fast are withdrawals at Canadian online casinos?

Withdrawal speed depends on the payment method you choose. Cryptocurrency is usually the fastest option, and both Wild Casino and BetOnline AG promote same-day payouts. Bank wires and couriered cheques take longer but support larger amounts. Completing identity verification early helps your first withdrawal move through quickly.

What is the minimum deposit at the best Canadian online casinos?

Minimum deposits are low across our list. TheOnlineCasino accepts crypto and Interac deposits from just $5, BetOnline AG accepts crypto from $10, and Wild Casino, Super Slots and BetOnline AG all unlock their welcome free spins with a first deposit of $10 or more. Card deposits typically start at $20 to $25.

Can I play casino games on my phone in Canada?

Yes. All five featured casinos use HTML5 games that run instantly in your mobile browser on iPhone, Android and tablets, with no app download required. You get the same games, features and cashier access as on desktop, including live dealer tables and daily promotions.