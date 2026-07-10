AI search has changed the way buyers discover products, software, and service providers. Google AI Overviews now appear across a significant share of informational searches, while platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini have become part of the research process for business decision-makers. Instead of clicking through ten blue links, buyers increasingly expect AI assistants to summarize options, compare vendors, and recommend trusted companies before they ever visit a website.

That shift has created a new challenge for marketing leaders. Ranking well in traditional search engines is no longer enough if your brand is absent from AI-generated answers. Visibility inside large language models depends on different signals, including entity authority, structured data, trustworthy citations, extractable content, topical depth, and consistent brand mentions across the web.

Many traditional SEO agencies still rely on keyword rankings as their primary success metric. While those fundamentals remain valuable, they only solve part of the problem. AI systems evaluate information differently from conventional search engines. They prioritize trusted sources, semantic relationships, structured knowledge, and content that can be easily interpreted and cited when generating responses.

As a result, many agencies have begun adding terms like “AI SEO,” “Generative Engine Optimization,” or “GEO” to their service pages. That alone does not mean they have developed a proven methodology. Organizations investing in AI search need agencies that can demonstrate measurable improvements in AI visibility rather than simply rebranding existing SEO services.

The agencies featured below have invested in research, published frameworks, developed methodologies, and demonstrated their ability to help clients improve visibility across emerging AI search platforms.

How We Ranked These Agencies

Documented AI search results. We prioritized agencies with public case studies demonstrating measurable improvements in AI Overviews, ChatGPT visibility, Perplexity citations, or other AI search metrics. A defined AI optimization methodology. We looked for structured processes covering entity optimization, schema implementation, citation development, technical SEO, and content designed for AI extractability. Measurement and reporting. Agencies needed systems that track AI visibility beyond screenshots, including monitoring citations, brand mentions, and referral opportunities from AI platforms. Industry thought leadership. Original research, published frameworks, educational resources, and contributions to the evolving GEO conversation carried significant weight. Enterprise experience. We favored agencies serving growth-stage companies and enterprise organizations operating in industries where AI search adoption is accelerating, including B2B SaaS, technology, healthcare, and financial services.

Several agencies were excluded during our evaluation. Firms offering only “AI-powered SEO” without explaining how they influence AI-generated responses did not qualify. Agencies unable to share public client outcomes were also removed from consideration. Businesses operating for less than two years were excluded unless they had independently verifiable case studies demonstrating measurable AI search success.

1. Rampiq

The B2B AI search specialist connecting AI visibility directly to revenue growth.

Best for: B2B SaaS, IT, and technology companies that want AI search performance measured against qualified pipeline rather than rankings alone.

Founded: 2016

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia, with global delivery teams

Among specialist agencies focused on AI search, Rampiq established one of the earliest dedicated AI Search and Visibility programs. Rather than repositioning an existing SEO service, the agency developed frameworks specifically for how modern AI systems evaluate, interpret, and recommend businesses.

Led by CEO Liudmila Kiseleva, Rampiq began publishing educational content around Google’s Search Generative Experience well before many competitors publicly discussed Generative Engine Optimization. That early investment helped position the agency as one of the more specialized consultancies serving B2B organizations preparing for AI-driven discovery.

Every engagement starts with an AI Search and GEO Audit. Instead of reviewing only keyword rankings and backlink profiles, Rampiq evaluates how a company’s content is interpreted across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The audit examines entity consistency, structured data implementation, citation opportunities, topical authority, semantic relationships, and content extractability.

Following the audit, the agency restructures content so AI models can understand, summarize, and reference it more effectively. This includes improving page architecture, strengthening schema markup, refining topical clusters, enhancing internal linking, expanding entity relationships, and reinforcing authoritative citations across trusted publications. Traditional technical SEO remains part of the process, but it supports a broader strategy focused on increasing the likelihood of AI-generated recommendations.

Rampiq has also published several measurable client outcomes. One of the most referenced examples is Case IQ, where the company achieved more than 850 keywords appearing inside Google AI Overviews while simultaneously increasing top-three Google rankings by 145%. Other public client examples include 313 Group, which has maintained a six-year partnership with the agency, Tigercomm, where SEO reportedly contributed approximately 40% of new sales, and enterprise IT organizations that experienced significant organic traffic growth following strategic SEO and AI visibility improvements.

One of Rampiq’s distinguishing characteristics is its Pipeline Activator Program. Rather than ending the engagement after improving search visibility, the agency integrates AI search with LinkedIn advertising, account-based marketing, and revenue attribution. This creates a stronger connection between organic visibility and qualified sales opportunities, giving leadership teams clearer insight into return on investment.

What sets them apart

Most agencies still treat AI search as an extension of traditional SEO reporting. Rampiq approaches it as a measurable revenue channel. Campaign reporting focuses on qualified pipeline, sales opportunities, and business outcomes alongside AI visibility metrics, allowing executives to evaluate performance using commercial objectives instead of vanity metrics.

Takeaway: For B2B organizations seeking measurable AI visibility connected directly to revenue generation, Rampiq and its dedicated AI visibility agency offering represent one of the most specialized options currently available.

2. Ogilvy

The global creative powerhouse integrating AI search into enterprise brand strategy.

Best for: Fortune 500 organizations looking to combine AI search optimization with brand strategy, communications, creative, and consulting.

Founded: 1948

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Ogilvy has spent decades helping some of the world’s largest brands shape public perception through advertising, public relations, customer experience, and consulting. As AI-powered search changes how consumers discover information, the agency has expanded its advisory services to help enterprise clients prepare for a future where large language models influence purchasing decisions alongside traditional search engines.

Unlike specialist GEO agencies, Ogilvy does not position itself as a technical SEO consultancy. Instead, AI search becomes one component of a broader brand transformation strategy. The agency works with organizations that need consistent messaging across multiple customer touchpoints, including search engines, AI assistants, social media, public relations, digital advertising, and offline campaigns.

One of Ogilvy’s strengths lies in understanding brand authority. AI systems frequently rely on trusted publications, authoritative entities, and consistent information when generating responses. Because Ogilvy already manages communications programs for many global enterprises, it is well positioned to improve the quality and consistency of information available across multiple trusted sources.

The agency has also published thought leadership discussing how artificial intelligence is reshaping marketing, search behavior, and customer expectations. Rather than treating AI search as a standalone marketing channel, Ogilvy encourages organizations to rethink how knowledge about their brand is created, distributed, and maintained across digital ecosystems. This perspective is particularly valuable for multinational businesses operating across numerous markets and languages.

Execution typically involves collaboration between multiple specialist teams. Search strategists, PR professionals, content experts, data analysts, brand consultants, and creative teams contribute to a unified strategy. For enterprise organizations already investing heavily in integrated marketing, this collaborative model reduces fragmentation and helps ensure AI search initiatives remain aligned with wider business objectives.

That broad capability does come with a trade-off. Companies seeking highly specialized technical GEO implementation may find that Ogilvy’s strength lies more in strategic planning than deep optimization work. Organizations requiring detailed schema engineering, entity optimization, or AI citation tracking may still need dedicated technical specialists alongside Ogilvy’s consulting expertise.

What sets them apart

Very few agencies can coordinate AI search strategy alongside global advertising campaigns, public relations, customer experience, and executive brand consulting. Ogilvy’s international footprint and cross-disciplinary expertise make it an attractive partner for enterprise organizations managing complex marketing operations across multiple regions.

Takeaway: Ogilvy is best suited for global enterprises where AI search represents one component of a much broader marketing and communications strategy rather than a standalone optimization project.

3. Jellyfish (A Brandtech Group Company)

Data-driven digital marketing backed by one of the earliest enterprise commitments to Generative Engine Optimization.

Best for: International organizations requiring AI search optimization across multiple countries, languages, and digital platforms.

Founded: 2005

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Jellyfish has built its reputation around data-driven digital marketing and long-standing partnerships with major technology platforms, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. As AI search began influencing customer discovery, the agency was among the larger global firms publicly discussing Generative Engine Optimization and publishing educational resources for enterprise marketers.

One of Jellyfish’s biggest competitive advantages is scale. With offices across more than forty cities worldwide, the agency supports multinational brands operating in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. That international presence allows companies to implement consistent AI search strategies while adapting content and entity optimization for regional markets.

The agency combines traditional technical SEO with AI-focused initiatives such as structured content architecture, semantic optimization, entity development, and measurement frameworks designed to monitor visibility across emerging AI platforms. Instead of relying solely on keyword rankings, Jellyfish encourages organizations to evaluate how frequently their brands appear in AI-generated recommendations and whether authoritative sources consistently reinforce those recommendations.

Another significant differentiator is Jellyfish Training. The company has invested heavily in educating enterprise marketing teams through professional courses, certifications, and workshops covering AI, digital transformation, analytics, and search. This educational focus has helped many organizations build internal capabilities while remaining informed about changes affecting AI-powered discovery.

Research also plays an important role within the agency. Jellyfish regularly publishes insights into search trends, artificial intelligence, media consumption, and digital marketing performance. By combining proprietary research with practical implementation, the agency provides enterprise clients with both strategic guidance and operational support as AI search continues to evolve.

Because Jellyfish serves many multinational organizations, campaign management often extends beyond AI search alone. Teams coordinate paid media, analytics, creative production, commerce, customer experience, and data strategy under a single operating model. This integrated approach is particularly valuable for companies seeking consistency across global digital marketing initiatives rather than isolated SEO engagements.

The primary consideration for prospective clients is organizational complexity. Large enterprise agencies naturally operate through structured processes involving multiple stakeholders, which may not suit startups or smaller B2B businesses seeking highly customized senior-level consulting. Those organizations may prefer more specialized AI search agencies offering direct access to senior strategists.

What sets them apart

Jellyfish combines global delivery capabilities with an early intellectual investment in Generative Engine Optimization. Its research, training programs, enterprise partnerships, and international execution capacity allow multinational brands to implement consistent AI search strategies across numerous markets without sacrificing local relevance.

Takeaway: Jellyfish is an excellent choice for global organizations that require scalable AI search optimization supported by strong research, enterprise infrastructure, and multi-market delivery capabilities.

4. NP Digital

Neil Patel’s globally recognized digital marketing agency expanding its expertise into AI search optimization.

Best for: Mid-market businesses and enterprise organizations looking for a well-established SEO agency with growing AI search capabilities.

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: New York City, New York

NP Digital has grown into one of the world’s largest performance marketing agencies by combining technical SEO, content marketing, paid media, analytics, and conversion optimization under one brand. Built on Neil Patel’s reputation as one of the most recognizable voices in digital marketing, the agency serves clients ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies across more than a dozen countries.

As AI search began changing online discovery, NP Digital expanded its SEO methodology to address Generative Engine Optimization and AI-powered search experiences. The agency regularly publishes educational resources explaining how brands can improve their visibility within Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and other large language model platforms.

Its AI search strategy builds upon traditional SEO foundations. Technical optimization, content quality, structured data, internal linking, topical authority, and digital PR remain central components, while additional emphasis is placed on entity optimization, semantic relevance, and content structured for AI interpretation. Rather than treating AI search as a separate discipline, NP Digital integrates these practices into broader organic search campaigns.

One of the agency’s greatest strengths is scalability. With international offices and large specialist teams, NP Digital can execute complex campaigns involving hundreds or thousands of pages while coordinating SEO, content production, paid advertising, analytics, and CRO under one engagement. This appeals to businesses that require consistent execution across multiple markets without managing numerous specialist vendors.

Neil Patel’s public influence also benefits clients. His frequent articles, webinars, videos, and industry research have helped educate marketers about AI search, making NP Digital one of the better-known agencies in this emerging category. Many businesses already familiar with Patel’s educational content view the agency as a natural extension of his marketing philosophy.

The trade-off comes in the delivery model. Because NP Digital serves a broad range of industries and client sizes, engagements can feel more standardized than those offered by boutique AI search specialists. Highly technical B2B SaaS organizations seeking direct involvement from senior strategists throughout every phase of execution may prefer a more specialized consultancy.

What sets them apart

NP Digital combines extensive global resources with one of the strongest educational brands in digital marketing. Businesses gain access to experienced multidisciplinary teams while benefiting from research and best practices shared by one of the industry’s most recognizable experts.

Takeaway: NP Digital is an excellent option for organizations wanting a globally recognized SEO agency that has steadily expanded into AI search optimization while maintaining strong capabilities across the entire digital marketing funnel.

5. iProspect

Dentsu’s performance marketing specialist connecting AI search insights with enterprise media strategy.

Best for: Enterprise organizations integrating AI search optimization with large-scale paid media investments.

Founded: 1996

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

iProspect has long been recognized as one of the world’s leading performance marketing agencies. As part of Dentsu, it manages digital transformation initiatives for major global brands across paid search, paid social, programmatic advertising, analytics, commerce, and customer experience. AI search has become another important layer within that broader ecosystem.

Rather than approaching Generative Engine Optimization as a standalone service, iProspect integrates AI search intelligence directly into full-funnel marketing programs. The agency recognizes that changes in AI-assisted discovery affect every stage of customer acquisition, from awareness and consideration to conversion and retention.

Its teams evaluate how AI-generated answers influence keyword demand, consumer behavior, paid search performance, and media allocation. If buyers increasingly ask ChatGPT or Gemini about software vendors before visiting Google, that shift affects advertising budgets, audience targeting, creative messaging, and remarketing strategies. iProspect helps enterprise clients adapt those investments accordingly.

The agency also benefits from Dentsu’s extensive data infrastructure and technology partnerships. Advanced analytics platforms allow marketers to combine AI search insights with paid media reporting, CRM systems, attribution models, and customer journey analysis. This broader perspective enables executives to understand how AI discovery influences revenue beyond traditional organic rankings.

Because iProspect manages campaigns across numerous international markets, it can coordinate AI search initiatives alongside multilingual SEO, paid advertising, commerce optimization, and customer experience improvements. Large organizations already working with Dentsu often find this integration valuable because it reduces operational complexity.

Smaller companies should recognize that iProspect’s enterprise focus may exceed their needs. Organizations looking primarily for hands-on GEO implementation or specialized AI citation optimization may receive greater value from boutique agencies dedicated exclusively to AI search.

What sets them apart

Few agencies combine AI search optimization with enterprise-level paid media management as effectively as iProspect. Its ability to translate AI discovery insights into advertising strategy provides a meaningful advantage for organizations managing substantial marketing budgets.

Takeaway: iProspect is particularly well suited for enterprise businesses where AI search visibility must align closely with paid media performance, customer acquisition, and full-funnel marketing measurement.

6. Wpromote

One of the largest independent digital agencies embracing AI-powered discovery without the constraints of a holding company.

Best for: Consumer brands, technology companies, and digital-first businesses seeking enterprise-level expertise with the flexibility of an independent agency.

Founded: 2001

Headquarters: El Segundo, California

Wpromote has established itself as one of the largest independent digital marketing agencies in the United States, serving well-known brands such as Adobe, Whirlpool, Frontier Communications, and other enterprise organizations. Over the past few years, the agency has expanded its research and service offerings to address how artificial intelligence is changing online discovery.

Rather than viewing AI search as a replacement for SEO, Wpromote treats it as the next evolution of search marketing. The agency combines technical SEO, content strategy, digital PR, analytics, paid media, and customer insights to improve a brand’s visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-generated answers.

One of Wpromote’s strengths is its investment in original research. The agency regularly publishes studies examining changes in consumer search behavior, zero-click searches, AI-generated results, and emerging discovery channels. These insights help clients understand not only where users search but also how AI assistants influence purchase decisions before visitors reach a company’s website.

Because Wpromote remains independently owned, it has earned a reputation for adapting quickly to changes in the digital marketing industry. Unlike some large holding-company agencies, internal decision-making tends to be faster, allowing the agency to experiment with new AI search methodologies, measurement techniques, and optimization frameworks as the technology evolves.

Campaigns often combine AI search optimization with broader performance marketing initiatives. Technical improvements, structured data implementation, topical authority development, content optimization, and digital PR are supported by paid media, analytics, conversion optimization, and creative strategy. This integrated model provides clients with consistent messaging throughout the customer journey.

The agency is particularly attractive for brands looking beyond rankings alone. Rather than focusing exclusively on keyword positions, Wpromote encourages organizations to evaluate visibility, engagement, customer acquisition, and long-term business growth across multiple digital channels.

Companies seeking highly specialized Generative Engine Optimization consulting should note that AI search forms part of Wpromote’s wider digital marketing practice rather than its sole area of expertise. Businesses requiring dedicated AI citation engineering or deep LLM-focused consulting may benefit from agencies specializing exclusively in AI search.

What sets them apart

Wpromote combines enterprise-level capabilities with the agility of an independent agency. Its commitment to research, emerging discovery channels, and integrated digital marketing allows clients to adapt quickly as AI search continues reshaping customer behavior.

Takeaway: Wpromote is an excellent choice for organizations wanting enterprise expertise, independent thinking, and a strong investment in emerging AI-driven discovery channels.

7. Linkfro

The publisher marketplace helping agencies and brands earn authoritative editorial links for stronger AI search visibility.

Best for: SEO agencies, digital PR teams, SaaS companies, and enterprise brands that need high-quality editorial backlinks and scalable publisher outreach to strengthen AI search authority.

Founded: 2025

Headquarters: Global remote team

As AI-powered search platforms continue to prioritize authoritative sources and trusted brand mentions, the quality of a company’s backlink profile has become even more important. Linkfro positions itself as a curated publisher marketplace built specifically to simplify high-quality link acquisition for agencies and in-house SEO teams while supporting the growing demands of AI search optimization.

Unlike traditional marketplaces that focus primarily on volume, Linkfro emphasizes manually vetted publishers, transparent metrics, and editorial placements that contribute to long-term authority. Agencies can browse thousands of publishers across multiple industries, compare SEO metrics, evaluate traffic quality, and purchase guest posts or niche edits through a single platform.

The platform is designed to reduce the operational challenges associated with manual outreach. Instead of negotiating with hundreds of individual publishers, users can discover relevant websites, manage orders, monitor delivery status, and communicate with publishers through a centralized workflow. This saves considerable time for agencies managing multiple client campaigns while maintaining editorial standards.

Linkfro’s value extends beyond traditional link building. AI systems such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini rely heavily on authoritative sources when generating responses. Editorial placements on trusted websites help strengthen brand entities, increase third-party mentions, and improve the credibility signals that AI models use when evaluating businesses. While backlinks alone do not guarantee AI visibility, they remain an important component of a comprehensive Generative Engine Optimization strategy.

The marketplace also supports white-label fulfillment for SEO agencies, allowing teams to scale link acquisition without building large internal outreach departments. Combined with transparent pricing, publisher quality control, and a growing network of websites, Linkfro offers an efficient solution for agencies seeking consistent editorial coverage at scale.

What sets them apart

Rather than functioning as a conventional SEO agency, Linkfro provides the infrastructure behind successful AI search campaigns. Its curated publisher marketplace enables agencies to acquire authoritative editorial links more efficiently while improving the entity authority and trust signals that influence modern AI search systems.

Takeaway: For businesses and agencies that already have an SEO or GEO strategy in place but need reliable, high-quality editorial backlinks at scale, Linkfro is one of the strongest publisher marketplaces supporting AI search visibility in 2026.

Choosing the Right Partner for Your AI Search Investment

AI search is no longer an emerging trend. It is becoming a core part of how decision-makers evaluate products, compare vendors, and discover trusted brands. The agencies leading this space are not simply applying new terminology to traditional SEO services. They have invested in dedicated methodologies, developed frameworks for AI visibility, built reporting infrastructure, and published measurable client outcomes.

The right agency depends largely on your organization’s priorities.

Global enterprises seeking integrated brand strategy may benefit from agencies such as Ogilvy or iProspect, where AI search fits naturally into larger communications and performance marketing programs. Businesses operating across multiple countries should consider Jellyfish because of its international delivery capabilities and established AI search research. Organizations with sophisticated customer data platforms and complex digital ecosystems may find Merkle’s expertise particularly valuable.

Mid-market B2B companies and technology businesses looking for specialized AI search execution without the complexity of a global holding company should carefully evaluate Rampiq. Its emphasis on measurable pipeline growth, AI visibility reporting, and dedicated Generative Engine Optimization methodology makes it one of the most focused agencies in this rapidly evolving category.

Regardless of which partner you choose, every credible AI search agency should be able to demonstrate measurable improvements after its work. That includes documented changes in AI-generated citations, visibility across platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, supported by transparent reporting and clear business outcomes. If an agency cannot demonstrate those results with evidence rather than marketing claims, your search should continue.