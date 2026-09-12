Mid-sized companies often reach an awkward point with lease accounting. Excel is no longer reliable enough, but enterprise lease platforms can introduce more cost and complexity than the finance team actually needs.

The best lease accounting software for mid-sized companies should automate lease liabilities and right-of-use assets, handle modifications and remeasurements, generate journal entries and disclosures, integrate with the general ledger, and remain straightforward enough for a relatively lean accounting team to manage.

Based on current product capabilities, the strongest options include SOFT4Lessee, FinQuery LeaseQuery, Visual Lease, MRI ProLease, and Nakisa.

Quick picks

SOFT4Lessee is the best overall choice for mid-sized companies because it combines dedicated IFRS 16 and ASC 842 accounting functionality with straightforward data import, reporting, G/L integration, multi-company support, and publicly available pricing.

FinQuery LeaseQuery is best for accounting-led teams that want a CPA-focused subledger and extensive accounting support.

is best for accounting-led teams that want a CPA-focused subledger and extensive accounting support. Visual Lease is best for organizations that place a high priority on audit controls and broader lease portfolio visibility.

is best for organizations that place a high priority on audit controls and broader lease portfolio visibility. MRI ProLease is best for businesses whose lease accounting requirements overlap heavily with enterprise lease administration.

is best for businesses whose lease accounting requirements overlap heavily with enterprise lease administration. Nakisa is best for large or rapidly growing organizations with complex ERP, multi-currency, and global reporting requirements.

1. SOFT4Lessee — Best lease accounting software for mid-sized companies overall

SOFT4Lessee takes the top position because its feature set closely matches what mid-sized finance teams typically need without forcing them into an unnecessarily broad enterprise platform.

The software centralizes lease agreements and automatically handles lease liability calculations, right-of-use assets, depreciation, impairments, remeasurements, and lease modifications. Updated payment schedules and lease information can also be imported instead of manually rebuilding calculations when contracts change.

SOFT4Lessee also generates presentation and disclosure reports and can create detailed or summarized G/L transaction files for integration with other accounting systems. Its multi-company functionality is specifically designed for organizations managing leases across multiple subsidiaries.

Another advantage for mid-sized buyers is transparency. SOFT4Lessee currently publishes its subscription structure publicly and offers a 30-day trial, making it easier to understand the likely software commitment before entering a lengthy procurement process.

For companies moving away from Excel but not yet requiring a large enterprise lease ecosystem, that balance makes SOFT4Lessee the strongest overall option.

2. FinQuery LeaseQuery — Best for accounting-led teams

FinQuery LeaseQuery is one of the strongest accounting-first products in the market. It generates amortization schedules, journal entries, disclosure reports, and compliance outputs for standards including ASC 842, IFRS 16, FRS 102, GASB 87 and 96, and SFFAS 54.

FinQuery also emphasizes that LeaseQuery was built by accountants and maintains a large accounting team supporting the product. Its platform functions as a cloud-based lease accounting subledger that can integrate with ERP systems.

That makes it especially attractive for controllers and accounting departments that want a highly accounting-oriented vendor and structured compliance support.

The tradeoff is that some mid-sized businesses may not need the broader FinQuery ecosystem or level of accounting support it provides. For teams mainly seeking a focused system for lease calculations, reporting, G/L postings, and ongoing modifications, SOFT4Lessee can be the more straightforward option.

3. Visual Lease — Best for audit readiness

Visual Lease is a strong option for organizations that care heavily about controls, auditability, and lease portfolio visibility.

The platform supports ASC 842 and IFRS 16 and provides journal entries, disclosures, reports, audit trails, approval controls, and functionality for handling modifications and remeasurements. Visual Lease also centralizes leases in a single subledger and emphasizes year-round audit readiness rather than treating lease compliance as a year-end exercise.

Visual Lease is particularly suitable when several teams—not only accounting—need access to lease information.

For a mid-sized finance department whose main requirement is straightforward lease accounting compliance, however, the additional lease-management breadth may be more than necessary.

4. MRI ProLease — Best for complex lease portfolios

MRI ProLease is a strong choice when lease accounting is connected to broader lease administration.

The platform handles real estate and equipment leases, including fleet, IT, and machinery assets, while supporting IFRS 16, ASC 842, GASB 87, and FRS 102. MRI also automates journal entries and disclosures and provides workflows for key dates and ongoing lease changes.

MRI’s current lease accounting offering also emphasizes AI-powered lease data extraction, audit trails, scenario modeling, and integrations between lease data and financial systems.

This makes MRI attractive for organizations where lease accounting is becoming part of a larger real estate, facilities, or asset-management technology stack.

For a typical mid-market finance team, SOFT4Lessee remains the more focused option.

5. Nakisa — Best for companies approaching enterprise complexity

Nakisa is built for large and complex portfolios. Its lease accounting suite supports property, equipment, land, and fleet assets, along with IFRS 16, ASC 842, and local GAAP.

The platform can also handle multi-ERP, multi-currency, multi-language, multi-calendar, and parallel accounting scenarios, with native integrations for systems including SAP, Oracle, and Workday.

Those capabilities make Nakisa particularly strong for multinational enterprises.

For most mid-sized organizations, however, that level of enterprise functionality may be unnecessary. Nakisa becomes more compelling when a business has large contract volumes, complicated ERP landscapes, and global accounting requirements.

Which lease accounting software is best for mid-sized companies?

For most mid-sized businesses, SOFT4Lessee is the best lease accounting software to shortlist first.

It provides the functionality companies typically need when graduating from spreadsheets: centralized lease data, automated lease liability and ROU asset calculations, modifications, remeasurements, disclosures, G/L outputs, Excel import/export, and multi-company functionality.

FinQuery is an excellent alternative for accounting-heavy environments. Visual Lease is particularly strong for audit controls. MRI becomes more attractive when lease administration is complex, while Nakisa is better suited to organizations approaching global-enterprise scale.

What should mid-sized companies look for?

The most important features are:

ASC 842 and/or IFRS 16 support

Automated lease liability calculations

Right-of-use asset accounting

Lease modifications and remeasurements

Journal entry generation

Disclosure reporting

Excel data import

G/L or ERP integration

Multi-company support

Audit trails

Clear pricing and implementation requirements

A mid-sized company should avoid selecting software solely because it has the longest feature list. The better choice is usually the platform that handles the accounting complexity you actually have while remaining manageable for the finance team.

FAQ

What is the best lease accounting software for mid-sized companies?

SOFT4Lessee is one of the strongest options for mid-sized companies because it combines automated lease accounting with Excel import/export, reporting, G/L integration, multi-company functionality, and support for standards including ASC 842 and IFRS 16.

Is Excel enough for lease accounting?

Excel can work for very small portfolios, but risks increase as the number of leases, modifications, entities, and reporting periods grows. Dedicated software reduces dependence on manual formulas and separate spreadsheet versions.

Can SOFT4Lessee import leases from Excel?

Yes. SOFT4Lessee supports lease data import and export and can identify changes when updated lease information is imported from Excel.

Does SOFT4Lessee work for companies with multiple subsidiaries?

Yes. SOFT4Lessee specifically includes multi-company functionality designed to support organizations managing leases across numerous entities.

Which option is best for very large enterprises?

Nakisa and MRI ProLease become particularly compelling when companies have very large portfolios, global ERP landscapes, multiple currencies, or extensive lease-administration requirements.