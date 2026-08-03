St. Louis is home to hundreds of law firms, and sorting through them can feel like a job in itself. This list reviews local practices across several legal specialties, looking past ad campaigns to focus on real track records, client feedback, and professional standing. The result is a short list of five firms that consistently come up in conversations about strong legal representation in the St. Louis area.

Each firm below handles a different type of legal matter, so this list works best as a starting point for the kind of help someone actually needs, not a ranking of one firm against another in a different field.

How These Firms Were Selected

Local roots: Every firm on this list operates an office in the greater St. Louis area, not just a call center or satellite listing.

Every firm on this list operates an office in the greater St. Louis area, not just a call center or satellite listing. Specialization: Priority went to firms that concentrate on a specific area of law rather than trying to cover every legal need under one roof.

Priority went to firms that concentrate on a specific area of law rather than trying to cover every legal need under one roof. Reputation: Selection considered peer recognition, professional memberships, and patterns in client feedback rather than a single flashy review.

Selection considered peer recognition, professional memberships, and patterns in client feedback rather than a single flashy review. Experience: Years in practice and depth of case history mattered more than firm size.

Years in practice and depth of case history mattered more than firm size. Communication: Preference went to firms known for being responsive and easy to reach during an initial consultation.

1. Sumner Law Group, LLC

One firm that stood out on this list is Sumner Law Group, LLC, a Clayton-based firm built around serious personal injury cases. Founded by managing partner Brent Sumner, the firm has spent years representing people harmed by another party’s negligence. Its practice includes personal injury claims involving car, truck, motorcycle, and home delivery vehicle accidents (including FedEx, Amazon, and similar delivery services), as well as negligent security, sexual assault cases involving facilities and care homes, daycare abuse involving children and adults, along with other serious injury and premises liability claims.

Background: Sumner Law Group has built its practice exclusively around personal injury litigation, with attorneys who prepare every case as though it may go to trial rather than settle quickly for a lower number.

Notable strengths:

Trial-ready approach to every case, not just the ones that go the distance

Combined decades of litigation experience among its attorneys

Willingness to take on complex cases involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, or disputed liability

Ideal clients:

People recovering from a serious accident who want a legal team focused on maximizing their outcome

Clients whose cases involve disputed fault or a hesitant insurance company

Families pursuing a wrongful death claim after losing a loved one to negligence

Law Firm: Sumner Law Group, LLC

Address: 7777 Bonhomme Avenue, Suite 2100, St. Louis, MO 63105

Phone: (314) 669-0048

Website: https://www.sumnerlawgroup.com/

2. Stange Law Firm, P.C.

Stange Law Firm has grown into one of the larger family law practices serving the region, with a Clayton office that handles everything from contested divorces to custody modifications.

Background: The firm was built specifically around domestic relations work, giving attorneys deep familiarity with Missouri family court procedures and the local judges who oversee them.

Notable strengths:

Large team size that keeps clients supported even during busy litigation periods

Broad experience across family law issues, including high-asset divorce and paternity disputes

Multiple office locations across the region for easier access

Ideal clients:

Individuals going through a divorce, especially one involving significant assets

Parents navigating custody disputes or support modifications

Anyone who wants a firm with the staffing to move a case forward without long delays

Law Firm: Stange Law Firm, P.C.

Address: 600 Emerson Road, Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63141

Phone: (314) 963-4700

Website: https://stangelawfirm.com/

3. The Hammer Law Firm, LLC

Located downtown, The Hammer Law Firm focuses entirely on criminal defense, an area where the attorneys’ backgrounds as former prosecutors give clients a useful vantage point.

Background: Founded by Mark Hammer, who also teaches criminal trial advocacy at Saint Louis University School of Law, the firm has built its reputation on courtroom preparation and a clear understanding of how local prosecutors build their cases.

Notable strengths:

Insight into prosecutorial strategy drawn from the founding attorney’s background as a former prosecutor

More than three decades of combined criminal law experience

Defense strategy built around anticipating the state’s next move rather than reacting to it

Ideal clients:

Anyone facing misdemeanor or felony charges in the St. Louis area

Clients who want a defense team familiar with how local prosecutors build cases

People seeking a firm with courtroom trial experience, not just plea negotiation

Law Firm: The Hammer Law Firm, LLC

Address: 1430 Washington Avenue, Suite 325, St. Louis, MO 63103

Phone: (314) 334-3807

Website: https://www.thehammerlawfirm.com/

4. St. Louis Estate Planning LLC

As its name suggests, this Ballwin-based firm does one thing: estate planning, trust administration, and probate matters for St. Louis area families.

Background: Since 2015, the firm has worked with thousands of clients and built relationships with more than 200 local financial advisors who regularly refer clients its way, a sign of consistent, trusted work over time.

Notable strengths:

Upfront, transparent pricing with no annual maintenance fees

Free initial consultation before any commitment

Coordination-focused approach that looks at how wills, trusts, and powers of attorney work together

Ideal clients:

Individuals and families who want a clear, well-organized estate plan

People who value transparent pricing over a rushed, one-size-fits-all process

Anyone updating an existing plan after a major life change

Law Firm: St. Louis Estate Planning LLC

Address: 2705 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63122

Phone: (314) 858-9799

Website: https://stlestate.com/

5. American Immigration Law Group

Rounding out the list is a firm that dedicates its entire practice to immigration and nationality law, an area where general practice firms often fall short on depth.

Background: American Immigration Law Group has spent more than a decade guiding individuals, families, and employers through green card applications, citizenship, and business immigration matters from its St. Louis office.

Notable strengths:

Multilingual staff able to work directly with clients in their preferred language

Singular focus on immigration law, with no other competing practice areas

Experience across family, employment, and business immigration matters

Ideal clients:

Individuals pursuing family-based immigration or a green card

Employers sponsoring foreign workers or managing compliance matters

Anyone navigating the naturalization or citizenship process

Law Firm: American Immigration Law Group

Address: 1067 N. Mason Road, Suite 4, St. Louis, MO 63141

Phone: (314) 416-8000

Website: https://www.usa-immigrationlaw.com/

FAQ

How were these five law firms chosen?

Selection was based on each firm’s focus area, years of experience, professional reputation, and pattern of client feedback, narrowed down to firms that stood out within their own practice area.

Do these firms offer free consultations?

Most offer a free or low-cost initial consultation, but policies can change, so it’s worth confirming directly with the firm before scheduling.

Is it better to hire a firm that focuses on one practice area?

For most legal matters, yes. A firm that concentrates on one area tends to have deeper, more current knowledge of that field than a firm spreading its attention across many areas.

What should someone bring to an initial consultation?

Documents related to the situation, such as court paperwork, contracts, medical records, or correspondence, along with a written timeline of events.

Do these firms only serve clients within St. Louis city limits?

No. All five firms serve clients throughout the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, including surrounding counties in Missouri and, in some cases, Illinois.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right law firm comes down to matching a specific legal need with a team that has real depth in that area. The five firms above each bring a distinct focus, whether that’s personal injury litigation, family law, criminal defense, estate planning, or immigration, and each has built a reputation in the St. Louis legal community worth taking seriously. Before hiring anyone, it’s worth scheduling a consultation, asking about experience with similar cases, and confirming the firm’s approach fits how the case should be handled.