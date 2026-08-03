Best Law Firms in Richmond, VA Providing Trusted Legal Support

Richmond, Virginia, has a legal community shaped by the city’s role as the state capital, a growing business center, and home to families and professionals with a wide range of legal needs. From criminal charges and workplace disputes to estate planning and business matters, local attorneys regularly help Richmond residents navigate decisions that can have lasting consequences.

Choosing a law firm, however, is about more than finding an office nearby. Relevant experience, communication, reputation, and familiarity with Virginia law can all influence the client experience.

The following five law firms represent different areas of Richmond’s legal community. Rather than treating this as a strict ranking, this guide looks at practices with distinct areas of focus, established experience, and qualities that help them stand out.

Cody Villalon, Richmond Criminal Defense Attorney

Facing a criminal charge can put a person’s freedom, reputation, career, and future at risk. Cody Villalon, Richmond Criminal Defense Attorney, focuses his practice on defending people accused of crimes in Richmond and surrounding Virginia communities, with particular experience handling violent crime and drug-related cases.

Primary practice areas:

Criminal defense

Violent crimes

Assault and battery

Drug possession and distribution charges

Felony drug offenses

Other felony and misdemeanor charges

Villalon brings more than 15 years of legal experience to criminal defense. According to his firm, he has defended more than 1,000 cases and spent more than 5,000 hours in court. He graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University and earned his J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Richmond School of Law in 2009.

A significant part of Villalon’s practice involves defending clients accused of serious violent offenses. These cases can involve allegations of assault, malicious wounding, robbery, domestic violence, and other crimes that may carry substantial penalties if they result in a conviction. His defense work focuses on examining the facts, evidence, witness accounts, and circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Drug charge defense is another important part of the practice. Villalon represents people facing allegations involving drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, distribution, and other felony or misdemeanor drug offenses. Depending on the case, questions involving searches, seizures, possession, and the prosecution’s evidence can become important parts of the defense.

One of the practice’s distinctive features is its solo-attorney structure. Clients work directly with Villalon rather than having their case passed between multiple attorneys. This gives clients a consistent point of contact throughout a criminal case.

For people in Richmond facing violent crime allegations, drug charges, or other serious criminal accusations, Villalon’s combination of courtroom experience and focused criminal defense practice makes his firm a notable part of the local legal community.

Name: Cody Villalon, Attorney at Law

Address: 100 West Franklin St., Suite 301, Richmond, VA 23220

Phone: (804) 316-0765

Website: https://richmond-defense.com/

BaryLaw

Estate planning often gets pushed down the priority list until a major life event makes it difficult to ignore. BaryLaw takes a focused approach to helping Richmond-area individuals and families prepare for the future and manage important family transitions.

Primary practice areas:

Estate planning

Estate administration

Adoption

Name changes

Vital records matters

As a boutique practice, BaryLaw concentrates on legal issues that frequently involve family, long-term planning, and significant personal decisions. That narrower focus can be helpful for clients who want guidance tailored to their individual circumstances rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Estate planning in particular is highly personal. Decisions about wills, trusts, beneficiaries, healthcare wishes, and the administration of an estate can affect several generations of a family. The firm emphasizes a holistic approach to these conversations.

BaryLaw’s work in adoption and other family-related matters also broadens its role beyond traditional estate planning. Its combination of planning and family-focused services makes the firm a useful resource for Richmond residents navigating different stages of life.

Name: BaryLaw

Address: 3429 W. Cary St., Richmond, VA 23221

Phone: (804) 482-1649

Website: https://www.barylaw.com/

Simopoulos Law, PLLC

Employment problems can affect much more than a person’s current job. A workplace dispute may have consequences for income, professional reputation, future employment, and financial stability.

Simopoulos Law, PLLC represents employees across a range of workplace matters and provides guidance at different points in the employment relationship.

Primary practice areas:

Employment discrimination

Workplace harassment

Employment contract reviews

Disability accommodations

Severance and termination agreements

Non-compete restrictions

Workplace grievances

A notable feature of the firm’s employment practice is its focus on employees. That includes people who believe they have experienced discrimination or harassment as well as workers who need advice before signing an employment, termination, or severance agreement.

Not every employment issue needs to begin with litigation. Sometimes the most important legal work happens earlier, when an employee is trying to understand a contract, negotiate an exit, request an accommodation, or determine what options may be available.

That preventive side of employment law gives Simopoulos Law a practical role within Richmond’s professional community. For employees dealing with difficult workplace decisions, obtaining legal guidance early can provide a clearer understanding of their rights and possible next steps.

Name: Simopoulos Law, PLLC

Address: 1210 E. Cary St., Suite 300, Richmond, VA 23219

Phone: (804) 220-5755

Website: https://simopouloslaw.com/

FloranceGordonBrown, PC

Richmond has long been an important center for commerce in Virginia, creating a need for attorneys who understand the legal issues businesses face throughout their life cycle. FloranceGordonBrown, PC, commonly known as FGB, has particularly deep roots in that community.

Primary practice areas:

Business law

Business formation

Commercial matters

Financial matters

Litigation

Regulatory compliance

Labor-related business issues

The firm traces its history to 1865, giving it more than a century and a half of ties to Richmond’s legal and business communities.

FGB works with businesses of different sizes, from closely held and family-owned operations to organizations with hundreds of employees. Its attorneys assist with matters ranging from forming and operating a business to regulatory questions, disputes, and financial concerns.

Longevity is one of the practice’s clearest strengths. Richmond’s economy has changed considerably since the firm was established, yet FGB has continued serving businesses through generations of economic and regulatory change.

The firm also maintains an active presence through community involvement and local firm initiatives, reinforcing a connection to the city that extends beyond individual legal matters.

Name: FloranceGordonBrown, PC

Address: 901 East Cary Street, Suite 1900, Richmond, VA 23219

Phone: (804) 697-5100

Website: https://www.fgb.com/

Quinn Law Centers

Legal needs do not always fall neatly into a single category. Quinn Law Centers reflects that reality through a practice that covers several areas affecting individuals and families in Richmond.

Founded and led by attorney Colleen M. Quinn, the practice brings together legal services involving personal, professional, and family matters.

Primary practice areas:

Personal injury

Employment law

Adoption and surrogacy

Estate planning

Guardianship and conservatorship

Quinn has more than 35 years of legal experience. Her work spans personal injury and employment matters as well as adoption, surrogacy, guardianship, and estate planning.

The firm’s community connection is one of its more distinctive qualities. Quinn Law Centers highlights its support of local organizations and events through community sponsorships. It also provides internship opportunities for law students, college students, and others interested in gaining practical exposure to the legal profession.

That educational component gives the practice a role beyond serving current clients. Helping future legal professionals gain experience contributes to Richmond’s broader legal community while introducing students to the realities of client-focused legal work.

Name: Quinn Law Centers

Address: 4901 Dickens Road, Suite 101, Richmond, VA 23230

Phone: (804) 554-0047

Website: https://www.quinnlawcenters.com/

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Two legal problems may sound similar but require very different experience. A business owner establishing a company has different priorities from an employee reviewing a severance agreement. Someone preparing an estate plan needs a different type of guidance from a person facing criminal charges.

Start by looking at whether an attorney regularly handles the type of legal matter involved. Relevant experience can be more meaningful than the overall size of the firm or the number of practice areas listed on its website.

Communication matters too. Clients should understand who will handle their case, how the attorney communicates, what fees may apply, and what the next steps are likely to involve.

Local knowledge can also be valuable. Attorneys who regularly practice in Richmond and throughout Virginia are familiar with state laws, local procedures, and the legal environment in which a matter will be handled.

When possible, an initial consultation is an opportunity to evaluate more than credentials. It can also help determine whether the attorney’s communication style and approach are a good fit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I consider when choosing a law firm in Richmond, VA?

Look for relevant experience, a strong understanding of the applicable area of law, clear communication, and a fee structure you understand. It is also worth considering whether the attorney regularly handles matters similar to yours.

Does the size of a law firm matter?

Not necessarily. A solo attorney may provide highly direct service, while a larger firm may offer access to attorneys across several practice areas. The right choice depends on the complexity and nature of the legal issue.

How important is local experience when hiring a Richmond attorney?

Local experience can be helpful because an attorney who regularly practices in Richmond may already understand local court procedures and the broader Virginia legal environment. For certain cases, that familiarity can make communication and case preparation more efficient.

What should I ask during an initial consultation?

Ask about the attorney’s experience with similar matters, who will personally handle the case, how fees work, how communication is managed, and what the attorney believes the next steps should be.

Should I speak with more than one law firm before choosing an attorney?

When time permits, comparing attorneys can be worthwhile. Speaking with more than one firm allows you to compare experience, communication styles, fees, and approaches before making a decision.

How do I know which type of lawyer I need?

Start with the main issue you are facing. Criminal charges generally call for a criminal defense attorney, workplace disputes may require an employment lawyer, and wills or estate administration typically fall under estate planning. If you are unsure, briefly describing your situation when contacting a firm can help determine whether it handles that type of matter.

Final Takeaway

Richmond’s legal community reflects the diversity of the city itself. Individuals, families, professionals, and business owners can find attorneys working across highly specialized areas of law, from criminal defense and estate planning to employment law and business matters.

The practices featured here are not presented as a best-to-worst ranking. Instead, each illustrates a different way Richmond law firms serve the people and organizations around them.

The right choice ultimately depends on the legal issue, the attorney’s relevant experience, and the level of confidence a client has in the relationship. Taking time to research those factors can make an important difference when legal guidance matters most.