Best Instagram Unfollow Trackers for Brands in 2026: 5 Tools Checked October 2026

In this article: Comparison · 1. Snoopreport · 2. IGDetective · 3. DolphinRadar · 4. The Ick · 5. UnfollowersTrack · Why an unfollow is a business signal · A monthly routine · FAQ · Verdict

Key takeaways

Snoopreport ranks first for brand monitoring at scale: weekly and monthly reports with CSV export, up to 100 tracked accounts, from $4.99 a month.

IGDetective ranks second and is the pick for a daily verified record of a few accounts: unfollows in both directions, each checked before it is shown and dated by day, five accounts on one plan.

Every tool starts on the day an account is added. Instagram keeps no unfollow history for anyone to read back.

When a brand stops following the agency it hired last spring, or a retailer drops a supplier’s account, the unfollow usually lands before the press release. Instagram shows none of it. An Instagram unfollow tracker records a public account’s lists over time and reports what changed. Five are compared here for business use, on what each provider states on its own site as of October 23, 2026: cadence, which direction of unfollows it covers, whether it exports, how many accounts a plan covers, and the published price. It is written for marketing teams and agencies watching public business accounts; it does not cover private accounts.

Snoopreport comes first because agencies watch many accounts and want a spreadsheet. IGDetective comes second and is the better tool for a marketing team watching a handful of accounts closely.

Comparison

Tool Cadence Unfollow direction Export Accounts per plan Published price Snoopreport Weekly or monthly reports Tracked profile’s own unfollows CSV 2 to 100 From $4.99 a month IGDetective Daily, plus on demand Both directions, verified Dashboard 5 About $1 a day, US price DolphinRadar Weekly reports In weekly reports CSV from quarterly plan 1 From $2.75 a month, annual The Ick Hourly checks Both directions Not stated 5 $9.99 a week or $34.99 a year UnfollowersTrack Per completed scan Your own account’s Not stated Own account $4.99 a week or $39.99 a year

1. Snoopreport: reports at scale

Snoopreport sells weekly and monthly reports on a public account’s own actions, the accounts it follows and unfollows and the posts it likes, downloadable as CSV, with plans from $4.99 a month for two accounts to $44.99 for a hundred, advertised as $0.99 a week. Its site is candid about two limits: it does not list who follows the tracked account, so unfollows are covered in one direction, and a report captures up to 75 percent of public actions. For an agency logging dozens of accounts monthly, nothing else here is priced for that.

2. IGDetective: the daily verified record

IGDetective starts with a free check: type a public username and it shows what can be revealed for that account before you pay anything. There is no Instagram login, and the account is never notified.

On the paid plan, unfollows are tracked in both directions, who stopped following the account and who the account stopped following, and every unfollow is verified before it is shown and dated by day. That verification matters for a business reader: a deactivated or restricted account can look like an unfollow on a tool that only compares lists, and a false signal in a client deck is worse than no signal. Recent follows and recent followers are dated the same way. Tracked accounts refresh daily with refresh on demand, one subscription covers up to five accounts, and a Story Archive keeps a tracked account’s Stories after they expire. Plans start at about $1 a day at the US price, with monthly and weekly options and no free trial.

Limits: public accounts only. Very large lists cannot be tracked, and the free check says so before you pay.

3. DolphinRadar

DolphinRadar includes follow and unfollow tracking in weekly reports on one public account per subscription, from $2.75 a month on an annual plan, with CSV downloads from the quarterly plan up and AI summaries, per its FAQ. A separate Unfollowers Tracker covers your own account from a free not-following-back preview.

4. The Ick

The Ick checks up to five public profiles every hour, logs follows and unfollows in both directions with the time detected, and sends push notifications, per its site. Web app and Android app on one subscription, $9.99 a week or $34.99 a year in the US. Built for alerts rather than reports.

5. UnfollowersTrack

UnfollowersTrack is built around your own brand account: who unfollowed you, who does not follow back, who engages most, from public data with no password. Free sampled preview, then $4.99 a week or $39.99 a year; its site says supported public profiles have no more than 20,000 followers or following, which rules out larger brand accounts.

Why an unfollow is a business signal

A follow is a courtesy; an unfollow is a decision. A brand that drops a creator it followed for a year, or an agency that unfollows a client, has usually changed something. About half of American adults use Instagram, per Pew Research Center, and the accounts a company follows are a public map of who it works with. Instagram has never shown unfollows; the Following tab removed in 2019 never did either.

A monthly routine

List the public accounts that matter: competitors, their agencies, key partners, the creators they sponsor. Pick the cadence you will read: a monthly CSV, a daily dashboard, or hourly alerts. Treat each unfollow as a lead. Confirm it against a second source before it goes in a deck. Start now. No tool can report an unfollow from before it began tracking.

Frequently asked questions

Which tool handles the most accounts? Snoopreport, up to 100 on its Professional plan. IGDetective covers five on one plan.

Can I see who a competitor unfollowed, as well as who unfollowed them? Yes, on IGDetective, verified and dated; in Snoopreport’s and DolphinRadar’s reports; on The Ick’s timeline.

Is any of this exportable? Snoopreport and DolphinRadar state CSV downloads.

Private accounts? No tool here reads them.

Verdict

Snoopreport for an agency watching many accounts on a monthly cycle with a spreadsheet at the end. IGDetective for a team watching a few accounts daily and needing each unfollow verified before it is reported. DolphinRadar for the cheapest long view of one account, The Ick for alerts, UnfollowersTrack for a quick look at your own audience.

Details about other providers reflect their own websites as of October 23, 2026 and may have changed.