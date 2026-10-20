Choosing an FMEA course means deciding how you want to apply Failure Mode and Effects Analysis: improving product designs, preventing manufacturing problems, or contributing more effectively to risk reviews.

For engineers seeking practical online Design FMEA training with software, Excedify ranks first in this comparison. Its combination of specialist instruction, a supporting textbook and an environment for building analyses makes it a compelling option for learning through application.

Other courses offer different strengths, including training directly from AIAG, combined DFMEA and PFMEA workshops, and instruction for multidisciplinary development teams.

Editorial disclosure: This comparison is published by Excedify and includes its own course. The ranking reflects our assessment of suitability for practical engineering learning, based on published course information; it is not an independent accreditation or hands-on test of every program.

Best FMEA courses at a glance

Rank FMEA course Recommended use 1 Excedify — Design FMEA Training Online DFMEA learning with software and specialist author instruction 2 AIAG — AIAG & VDA Design FMEA: Understanding and Implementing Design teams seeking training directly from AIAG 3 ASQ — FMEA: A Hands-On Guide to the Fundamentals Practical introductory workshops covering design and process FMEA 4 SAE International — Design and Process FMEA Cross-functional product development teams 5 AIAG — AIAG & VDA Process FMEA: Understanding and Implementing with Control Plans Manufacturing teams focusing on process risks and control plans

The comparison prioritizes instructor expertise, practical application, methodology, learning resources and relevance to the learner’s role. Course availability and enrollment terms should be checked with each provider.

1. Excedify FMEA Course — Best for practical online DFMEA learning with software

Excedify’s FMEA course focuses on Design FMEA using the AIAG–VDA seven-step approach. It combines self-paced instruction, exercises, software access, digital access to The Power of Deduction, and a completion certificate. Lifetime course access supports later review.

Learn from Michael A. Anleitner’s industry experience

Michael A. Anleitner brings more than 50 years of manufacturing experience. He leads Livonia Technical Services, which he founded in 1985, and his expertise includes product development, FMEA, design verification and production validation.

That background matters because FMEA requires judgment. Identifying a plausible failure mechanism, distinguishing a cause from an effect, and deciding whether a control is meaningful take more than familiarity with a worksheet.

For learners, an experienced instructor can help connect the analysis to the engineering decisions it should support.

Understand the reasoning through The Power of Deduction

Anleitner is the author of The Power of Deduction: Failure Modes and Effects Analysis for Design, originally published by ASQ Quality Press. The book provides a dedicated reference for his approach to Design FMEA.

A textbook adds value when a learner needs to revisit a difficult concept or examine the reasoning behind an example. It also gives engineers a resource to consult when they encounter a new product or a more complex analysis.

Apply the method in FMEA software

Enrollment includes Excedify’s online FMEA software. The published functionality covers functions and requirements, failure relationships, severity/occurrence/detection ratings, Action Priority, controls, improvement actions, responsibilities and reports.

The learning advantage is straightforward: you can move from understanding an explanation to constructing an analysis. Questions become more concrete when you must decide what belongs in each field and how one entry connects to another.

Software practice is especially useful when reviewing whether an analysis tells a coherent engineering story. Can the reader follow the relationship between a product function, its potential failure and the proposed improvement?

Why Excedify ranks first here

Our first-place recommendation rests on the combination of specialist instruction, supporting reading and practical software use. These resources suit engineers who want to develop an analysis while learning and return to the material during later projects.

Best fit: Product development, design and quality engineers seeking flexible DFMEA training.

Scope to consider: This particular course focuses on Design FMEA. Learners whose main responsibility is manufacturing-process analysis should consider dedicated PFMEA training.

2. AIAG — Best for Design FMEA training directly from AIAG

AIAG’s AIAG & VDA Design FMEA: Understanding and Implementing course teaches application of the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook. Its intended audience includes design, systems, component, test, quality and reliability engineers, as well as FMEA facilitators and other product-development roles.

This is a strong option when an organization specifically wants its team to learn through AIAG’s own training program.

It is also worth considering when several members of a design team need a shared understanding of the handbook-based approach.

Best fit: Automotive design teams and organizations prioritizing training directly from AIAG.

3. ASQ — Best for hands-on fundamentals covering DFMEA and PFMEA

ASQ’s Failure Mode and Effects Analysis: A Hands-On Guide to the Fundamentals is a two-day instructor-led course covering both design and process applications.

The published agenda includes individual and group exercises, product and process scenarios, and workshops where participants can work on their own unfinished analyses. It also addresses assembling and facilitating an FMEA team.

This format is attractive for learners who prefer scheduled instruction and discussion. Covering both applications can also help professionals whose responsibilities span development and manufacturing.

Best fit: Quality professionals and engineers seeking a practical introduction to both DFMEA and PFMEA.

4. SAE International — Best for cross-functional product development teams

SAE International’s Design and Process Failure Modes and Effects Analysis, course C1510, is an instructor-led program covering the development and interpretation of design and process FMEAs.

Its learning objectives include selecting suitable projects and teams, applying supporting tools, and completing FMEA forms. The intended audience spans project management, product design, testing, manufacturing, quality and reliability.

That breadth makes it a relevant option for organizations training several functions together. Shared learning can help participants understand what information their colleagues need and how they contribute to an analysis.

Best fit: Multidisciplinary teams involved in product and process development.

5. AIAG Process FMEA — Best for manufacturing and control-plan applications

AIAG’s AIAG & VDA Process FMEA: Understanding and Implementing with Control Plans focuses on executing Process FMEAs using the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook.

For a manufacturing engineer, this may be a more relevant starting point than a design-focused program. The appropriate choice depends on the work you need to perform, rather than the position of a course in a general ranking.

Best fit: Manufacturing, process and quality teams responsible for PFMEA and control-plan activities.

How to choose the right FMEA course

Before enrolling, compare the courses against your actual work:

Application: Will you analyze product designs, manufacturing processes, or both?

Will you analyze product designs, manufacturing processes, or both? Practice: Will you build an analysis, receive feedback, or mainly watch demonstrations?

Will you build an analysis, receive feedback, or mainly watch demonstrations? Instructor: Does the instructor have relevant engineering and FMEA experience?

Does the instructor have relevant engineering and FMEA experience? Resources: Are software, templates, reading materials and reference examples included?

Are software, templates, reading materials and reference examples included? Format: Do you need self-paced study or scheduled instructor interaction?

Do you need self-paced study or scheduled instructor interaction? Outcome: What assessments and completion requirements apply?

Ask providers to explain what you will be able to produce by the end of training. A useful answer should describe practical work and assessment, alongside the topics covered.

Frequently asked questions about FMEA courses

Which FMEA course includes software?

Excedify’s Design FMEA course includes access to its online FMEA environment. This makes it an option for engineers who want to practice in software alongside their training.

Which FMEA course features Michael Anleitner?

Excedify’s Design FMEA course features Michael A. Anleitner, author of The Power of Deduction: Failure Modes and Effects Analysis for Design. His specialist background is a central reason for its first-place position in this comparison.

Which course should I choose for both design and process FMEA?

ASQ’s hands-on fundamentals course and SAE’s Design and Process FMEA course both cover DFMEA and PFMEA. Compare their agendas and delivery options against your team’s needs.

What should I check before paying for an FMEA course?

Confirm the syllabus, delivery format, practical assignments, instructor involvement, software-access terms and assessment requirements. If your employer requires a specific credential or training provider, verify acceptance before enrolling.

For engineers prioritizing flexible Design FMEA learning, specialist expertise and software practice, Excedify is our first recommendation in this comparison.