Linta Roofing leads this list of the best flat roof repair contractors Myrtle Beach homeowners can call, with a 5.0 rating from 1,088 Google reviews and repairs that fix the damaged section without a full tear-off.

How the Roofers Were Compared

Linta Roofing and five other local roofers were compared on three points, each confirmed by a published source:

Local base: the town shown on each roofer’s Google Maps listing.

the town shown on each roofer’s Google Maps listing. Flat roof repair on homes: repair work on porches, additions and garages.

repair work on porches, additions and garages. Written price: a price in writing before work starts.

At a Glance

Roofer Local base Flat roof repair on homes Written price Linta Roofing (Best Overall) Little River and Myrtle Beach Yes: porches, additions, garages Yes, after inspection Collins Roofing and Repair (Also great) Conway Yes: porches, additions Ask DK Mason Roofing (Also great) Myrtle Beach EPDM and TPO listed Ask Lowe Roofing Pros (Worth considering) Myrtle Beach Yes: homes and commercial Ask Cedar Peak Roofing (Worth considering) Myrtle Beach Flat roofs listed Ask Honest Roofers (Worth considering) Not listed on Google Maps EPDM listed Ask

1. Linta Roofing

According to its flat roof repair page, Linta fixes the damaged section of a flat or low-slope roof and leaves the sound parts in place. It works on EPDM, TPO, PVC and modified bitumen, matches the patch material and adhesive to the existing membrane, and quotes in writing after the inspection. Repairs come from in-house crews based at its Little River shop, never subcontractors. GAF’s contractor directory lists Linta Roofing as a GAF Master Elite contractor.

Linta Roofing installs and repairs asphalt shingle, metal, tile, cedar and flat roofs, and have transparent pricing for every one of them. Linta also handles inspections, maintenance plans, emergency response, insurance claim support and full replacement.

2. Collins Roofing and Repair

Collins Roofing and Repair is based in Conway and serves Horry, Marion and Florence counties. Its website lists TPO and modified bitumen for low-slope roofs, porches and additions, along with shingle and metal roofing and storm damage repair.

3. DK Mason Roofing

DK Mason Roofing has a Myrtle Beach location and works for residential and commercial customers in the Upstate, the Charlotte metro and along the Grand Strand. EPDM rubber membrane and TPO are among the roof systems it lists.

4. Lowe Roofing Pros

Lowe Roofing Pros keeps a dedicated flat roofing page, which covers repair, replacement, coatings, drainage and new installations for homes and commercial properties.

5. Cedar Peak Roofing

From its Myrtle Beach base, Cedar Peak Roofing takes on residential and commercial roofs along the East Coast. The company names TPO, EPDM, standing seam metal and shingle systems among its specialties.

6. Honest Roofers

Honest Roofers is run by Jeremy Coleman and serves the Myrtle Beach area. Shingle re-roofs, EPDM roofing and roof repair are the services on its homepage.

Bottom Line

For a leaking flat roof on a Myrtle Beach home, Linta Roofing is the Best Overall pick. Start with an inspection, since both the repair plan and the price depend on what the crew finds on the roof.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a flat roof on a house be repaired instead of replaced?

Often, yes. When the damage is limited to one seam, a blister or a flashing detail, the failed section can usually be patched on its own. Brittleness across the whole surface, or several failures at once, usually means replacement.

Why does water pond on a flat porch roof?

A flat roof still needs a slight slope to drain, and the International Building Code sets a minimum of 1/4 inch per foot for single-ply membranes such as TPO and PVC. The National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) treats water as ponding when it is still on the roof 48 hours after rain. Water that stays longer usually points to a low spot, a sagging deck or a blocked drain.

Which flat roof materials suit Myrtle Beach homes?

EPDM (rubber), TPO, PVC and modified bitumen are the four common flat roof materials. For a repair, use the same material that is already on the roof.