Best English Willow Bat USA: Top 5 Premium Picks for Cricketers

A lot of US club players carry bats that cost more than their technique actually needs, while others stay with lower-grade willow long after their game has outgrown it. The Best English Willow Bat for many regular league players sits in the middle: Grade 2, where responsive willow, sensible pricing, and match-ready construction meet.

A well-built English Willow Cricket Bat at this level can deliver the pickup, rebound, and durability serious leather-ball cricket demands without the Grade 1 premium. CBP Sport, Kookaburra, SG, GM, and SS all approach that mid-range differently.

This 2026 US-market comparison uses verified USD pricing and current specifications so the differences are clear before you choose a model, profile, size, or grade.

Quick Comparison: Best English Willow Bat Guide For You

Best English Willow Bat : Ideal for competitive players looking for premium willow quality, excellent rebound, balanced pickup, and powerful stroke-making.

Ideal for competitive players looking for premium willow quality, excellent rebound, balanced pickup, and powerful stroke-making. Best All Round English Willow Bat: A versatile option for players who want a balanced combination of power, shot control, comfortable handling, and consistent performance.

A versatile option for players who want a balanced combination of power, shot control, comfortable handling, and consistent performance. Best Kashmir Willow Bat: A budget-friendly choice for beginners and regular players seeking durability, dependable performance, and affordability.

A budget-friendly choice for beginners and regular players seeking durability, dependable performance, and affordability. Best Custom Bat: Designed around individual playing preferences, offering choices in bat weight, handle type, profile, sweet spot, and overall balance.

Designed around individual playing preferences, offering choices in bat weight, handle type, profile, sweet spot, and overall balance. Best Selling English Willow Bat: A popular choice for cricketers seeking reliable craftsmanship, comfortable pickup, solid performance, and all-round usability.

Best English Willow Bats in the USA 2026: At a Glance

Brand Model Price (USD) Grade Best For CBP Sport Attack G2 $190.26 Grade 2 Club and competitive players wanting Grade 2 willow, five profile options, and a 1-year handle warranty Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0 $239.99 sale, $299.99 regular Grade 4 unbleached EW Traditional stroke players wanting a balanced mid profile and factory preparation SG Triple Crown Arc 4.0 $324.99 Grade 2 to 4 options Club all-rounders wanting an aggressive Arc profile GM Brava 606 $214.24 Grade 3 Front-foot players wanting a Made-in-England bat with factory preparation SS Storm $134.19 Grade 2 premium Players entering Grade 2 English willow at the lowest listed price

The listed range spans $134.19 to $324.99 across bats designed around very different pickup, profile, and preparation priorities. Current US pricing should still be checked before ordering because sale prices and stock can change quickly.

What Is An English Willow Bat?

An English willow cricket bat is made from premium willow wood, known for its lightweight feel, excellent stroke response, and natural performance. It is widely preferred by professional and serious cricket players for its balance, pickup, and powerful shot-making ability.

For USA players who regularly play leather-ball cricket, an English willow bat offers reliable performance, better control, and a comfortable playing experience across different formats of the game.

Best English Willow Cricket Bats in the USA: Full Reviews 2026

The five reviews begin with the most fully specified option and then move through the range by grade, price, preparation, and playing-style focus.

1. CBP Sport Attack G2: Overall Best English Willow Bat For US Players

CBP Sport Attack G2 is a senior Grade 2 English Willow Bat handcrafted in-house for players who want genuine performance willow without moving into Grade 1 pricing. The face carries around 6 to 9 straight grains with minor natural variation that does not affect play. Its approximate weight spans 1,050g to 1,190g, the blade uses a full profile, and the bat is intended specifically for leather-ball cricket.

A large middle supports straight batting and through-the-line scoring, while the round Sarawak cane handle provides flex and wrist movement through different strokes. The key advantage in English willow bat pickup and balance is that the player does not have to force the blade through contact.

Across the weight range, the build aims to retain enough mass for ball response without making the swing feel cumbersome during longer innings. The Attack G2 arrives pre-knocked and pressed for early use, so only limited additional preparation is needed before progressing to harder sessions.

For a club player seeking the best English willow bat at this price level, the combination of Grade 2 willow and specification choice is notable. Sizes include Harrow, SH, LH, LB, and LB/LH. Price is $190.26, with a 1-year handle warranty.

CBP Attack G2 Profile Guide: Choosing The Right Blade Shape

Attack G2 buyers can choose from five profiles that change the location of mass, middle position, spine height, and edge distribution. Understanding cricket bat profile and swell position matters because two bats with the same willow grade and scale weight can feel completely different once the downswing begins.

Profile Middle Position Edge Spine Feel VK, Duck-bill Mid to mid-low 36 to 40mm 60 to 64mm Lighter pickup than scale weight, versatile all-round option HLS, High Long Spine Mid 36 to 40mm 60 to 64mm Light, balanced, minimal concaving, suited to back-foot play CBP Mid-low 39 to 43mm 60 to 66mm Largest edge and spine measurements, front-foot power profile SRT Low 37 to 40mm 60 to 63mm Bottom-heavy feel, minimal concaving, designed around driving TTS, Toe to Spine Mid to mid-low 37 to 41mm 60 to 65mm True-to-weight balance with an extended hitting area

SRT and CBP profiles make the most sense for batters who spend a large part of the innings playing forward on slower club pitches. Their lower middle places useful mass closer to the area where drives and full-length deliveries are commonly struck.

HLS and TTS are better aligned with players who score through cuts, pulls, and back-foot punches or encounter quicker surfaces where reaction speed matters more.

VK is the safest starting point for someone ordering a CBP profile for the first time because its duck-bill distribution creates an all-round pickup. Players unsure about profile choice can discuss height, scoring areas, and playing style directly through CBP.

Key Features: CBP Attack G2

Grade 2 Willow. Six to nine straight grains and minor natural marks provide responsive English willow performance without requiring the cleaner cosmetic face associated with higher grades.

Six to nine straight grains and minor natural marks provide responsive English willow performance without requiring the cleaner cosmetic face associated with higher grades. Large Sweet Spot. The full blade gives players a broad working area, making it more forgiving across an innings when every contact cannot land perfectly centrally.

The full blade gives players a broad working area, making it more forgiving across an innings when every contact cannot land perfectly centrally. Sarawak Cane Handle. Round cane construction provides impact flex and allows active wrist movement, useful for drives, clips, cuts, sweeps, and placement-based club batting.

Round cane construction provides impact flex and allows active wrist movement, useful for drives, clips, cuts, sweeps, and placement-based club batting. Pre-Knocked Build. Initial pressing and knocking are completed before dispatch, reducing preparation time and lowering the risk associated with using completely untreated new willow.

Initial pressing and knocking are completed before dispatch, reducing preparation time and lowering the risk associated with using completely untreated new willow. Five Senior Sizes. Harrow through LB/LH lets online buyers select proper reach and blade length instead of compensating technically for a bat that is too large.

What Grade 2 English Willow Delivers

Grade 2 willow commonly shows around six to nine visible grains with natural color or grain variation, but those cosmetic characteristics do not automatically reduce playing quality.

A well-pressed Grade 2 bat can retain much of the rebound and responsive feel players associate with higher grades, while allowing more natural variation in the appearance of the blade.

It suits club batters who want genuine English willow performance and regular match use without spending extra simply for a showpiece face.

Specifications

Specification Detail Type Senior English willow cricket bat Willow Grade Grade 2 Grain Count Approx. 6 to 9 straight grains Handle Sarawak cane, round Sizes Harrow, SH, LH, LB, LB/LH Weight Approx. 1,050g to 1,190g Profile Full blade with large sweet spot Suitable For Leather-ball cricket only Knocking Pre-knocked and pressed for early performance Warranty 1-year handle warranty Shipping USA International shipping, free above $150, standard 3 to 5 business days, express available Price $190.26 Official Website cbpsport.com/en-us

2. Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0: Best English Willow Bat For Beginners

The Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0 uses unbleached English willow and a balanced mid profile intended for conventional all-round batting. Its $299.99 regular US price is currently discounted to $239.99 at TopCricketStore. For players comparing the best cricket bat for leather ball, the Ghost appeals less through high grade and more through preparation, balanced profile, brand support, and straightforward club-cricket usability.

Balanced Mid Profile. A centrally positioned swell provides a usable hitting area for front-foot and back-foot strokes instead of committing the player to one dominant scoring zone.

A centrally positioned swell provides a usable hitting area for front-foot and back-foot strokes instead of committing the player to one dominant scoring zone. Unbleached Willow. The blade retains a natural willow finish rather than relying on cosmetic bleaching, allowing the player to see the underlying character of the cleft.

The blade retains a natural willow finish rather than relying on cosmetic bleaching, allowing the player to see the underlying character of the cleft. Factory Preparation. Preparation reduces the amount of work required after purchase, although controlled older-ball introduction remains sensible before full competitive new-ball use.

Preparation reduces the amount of work required after purchase, although controlled older-ball introduction remains sensible before full competitive new-ball use. Warranty Coverage. The supplied product information includes 1-year warranty protection, adding post-purchase reassurance for players ordering without inspecting the bat personally.

The Ghost Pro 4.0 is therefore most logical for buyers who value an all-round blade and preparation convenience above the visual grade of the willow.

3. SS Storm: Best Affordable English Willow Cricket Bat

The SS Storm is positioned as a premium Grade 2 English willow option priced at $134.19. Its lightweight orientation and modern profile target players who want fast hands through the ball rather than a deliberately heavy blade. For someone comparing the best English willow bat under $400, it represents the lowest-priced Grade 2 entry in this five-bat group.

Accessible Grade 2. The $134.19 listed price places genuine English willow within reach of players who may otherwise remain in lower-cost Kashmir willow categories.

The $134.19 listed price places genuine English willow within reach of players who may otherwise remain in lower-cost Kashmir willow categories. Fast Bat Speed. A lighter-feeling build suits players who generate power through timing, wrists, and acceleration rather than relying on heavy blade mass.

A lighter-feeling build suits players who generate power through timing, wrists, and acceleration rather than relying on heavy blade mass. Modern Profile. The shape is suited to limited-overs batting where quick pickup, a broad striking area, and rapid adjustment between scoring zones matter.

The shape is suited to limited-overs batting where quick pickup, a broad striking area, and rapid adjustment between scoring zones matter. Established Manufacturer. Sareen Sports has decades of bat-making experience in Meerut, giving the Storm a manufacturing background extending beyond entry-level equipment.

The negative side is that detailed US-specific specification data is less complete than for the CBP model. Buyers should therefore confirm weight, exact grade, size, and preparation status with the retailer before ordering.

4. GM Brava 606: Best Factory-Ready English Willow Bat

The GM Brava 606 uses Grade 3 English willow, is made in England, and is listed at $214.24 in current US price tracking. It arrives with GM’s factory preparation, including knocking, oiling, face protection, and toe treatment. Buyers wanting to buy English willow cricket bat in USA without spending several days preparing the blade themselves gain the clearest convenience advantage from this model.

Factory Preparation. GM completes initial knocking, linseed-oil treatment, face protection, and toe protection before the bat reaches the buyer.

GM completes initial knocking, linseed-oil treatment, face protection, and toe protection before the bat reaches the buyer. Grade 3 Willow. Grade 3 keeps cost below premium willow levels while remaining appropriate for regular club and intermediate leather-ball cricket.

Grade 3 keeps cost below premium willow levels while remaining appropriate for regular club and intermediate leather-ball cricket. Low Swell. The lower middle concentrates useful mass closer to the driving area, making the Brava particularly relevant to front-foot-dominant batters.

The lower middle concentrates useful mass closer to the driving area, making the Brava particularly relevant to front-foot-dominant batters. Made in England. The bat is shaped and prepared through GM’s English manufacturing process, providing a clearly documented production origin.

The Brava is particularly attractive to players who know they prefer a low middle. It is less universal than a neutral mid-profile bat because the lower swell is specifically designed around full-length scoring.

5. SG Triple Crown Arc 4.0: Best Mid-Range English Willow Bat for Club All-Rounders

The SG Triple Crown Arc 4.0 is listed at $324.99 through TopCricketStore and sits at the highest price in this comparison. Its Arc shaping is intended to help the blade travel naturally through contact while preserving an attacking profile. A generous cricket bat sweet spot gives club all-rounders room to play both orthodox and aggressive strokes without committing to an extreme low or high-middle design.

Arc Profile. Curved shaping changes the distribution of blade mass, giving the bat a quicker transition through the hitting zone than a heavily concentrated profile.

Curved shaping changes the distribution of blade mass, giving the bat a quicker transition through the hitting zone than a heavily concentrated profile. Multiple Grade Options. The Triple Crown Arc line spans several willow tiers, allowing buyers to choose according to budget instead of being locked into one visual grade.

The Triple Crown Arc line spans several willow tiers, allowing buyers to choose according to budget instead of being locked into one visual grade. Long Manufacturing History. SG has produced cricket equipment since 1931, giving the range decades of established bat-making experience behind the current profile.

SG has produced cricket equipment since 1931, giving the range decades of established bat-making experience behind the current profile. US Retail Stock. Domestic inventory simplifies shipping and returns compared with importing the same model directly from overseas.

At $324.99, the SG costs significantly more than the CBP Attack G2 and SS Storm. Buyers should make sure they specifically want the Arc profile or SG construction before paying that difference.

English Willow Bat Grades: What Each Grade Costs And Who It Is For

Understanding English willow bat grades helps prevent a common buying mistake: paying for cleaner appearance when the player’s level would benefit more from the correct profile and pickup.

Grade 1+ or Players Grade: This represents highly selected willow with cleaner grain presentation and more restrictive cleft selection. It is normally reserved for professional and high-level competitive cricket, with US pricing often beginning around $900 and moving above $1,300.

Grade 1: Grade 1 willow usually shows a cleaner face and relatively straight grain structure. It suits serious league players who play frequently enough to value premium cleft selection, with typical US pricing ranging roughly from $350 to $900.

Grade 2: Grade 2 accepts more natural grain character while retaining strong rebound potential. For many club players, this is the performance-value point because the willow remains responsive without charging primarily for visual perfection. US pricing commonly falls between about $130 and $450.

Grade 3: Grade 3 shows greater natural variation and is normally positioned toward developing and regular club players. It remains genuine English willow and can perform very well when pressing, profile, preparation, and pickup suit the batter.

Grade 4: Grade 4 provides an entry point into English willow for players who care more about function than face appearance. The wood normally carries more visible variation, but a properly prepared blade can still be useful for club and training cricket.

The best English willow bat is therefore not automatically the cleanest-looking blade. Playing frequency, preparation, profile, and budget should decide the grade before cosmetic grain quality does.

Cricket Bat Weight Selection: How To Choose The Right Weight For Your Playing Style

Good cricket bat weight selection starts by asking how quickly and repeatedly you can move the blade, not how impressive a heavier bat feels during one shadow swing.

1. Pickup Matters More Than Scale Weight

A bat’s actual mass is only part of the story. Spine location, edge thickness, handle weight, concaving, and middle position determine how much effort the blade seems to require.

Two bats both weighing 1,160g can feel radically different if one carries mass close to the hands and the other concentrates it toward the toe.

2. 1,050g to 1,120g: Hand-Speed Players

This range suits players who create runs through timing, wrist speed, and late adjustment. The lighter Attack G2 options are particularly relevant for batters who prefer fast pickup but still want a senior leather-ball bat rather than junior dimensions.

A lighter blade can also reduce fatigue during long innings, especially for smaller-framed adults.

3. 1,160g to 1,190g: Stronger Driving Players

The upper portion of the CBP range suits physically stronger batters who use body weight and a firm front side through contact.

The extra mass can feel useful through drives and straight hitting, provided the player does not lose downswing speed. If wrists begin dropping or shots arrive late after several overs, the bat is probably heavier than the technique can sustain.

4. When Unsure, Start Lighter

A slightly lighter bat still allows the player to generate speed.

A bat that is too heavy encourages compensating movements in the shoulders, wrists, and back lift. Those habits often hurt timing more than the additional mass helps power.

For online purchases where pickup cannot be tested personally, choosing the lighter end of an acceptable range is usually safer.

English Willow Bat Profile And Swell Position: Low, Mid, And High Middles Explained

A low swell places more of the blade’s useful mass toward the lower half. This favors front-foot batters who repeatedly meet full or good-length deliveries around the driving zone. GM Brava 606 follows this concept, making it especially relevant to cover drives, straight drives, and on-drives on slower surfaces.

A mid swell moves the working area closer to the center of the blade. Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0 uses this type of profile because it gives a more neutral balance between front-foot and back-foot play. It suits players who do not have one overwhelmingly dominant scoring method.

Mid-to-low profiles, including CBP and SRT options within CBP’s system, occupy the space between those two extremes. A batter who scores heavily through driving but still cuts and pulls regularly can retain lower-blade power without making the bat feel entirely toe-loaded.

VK uses a duck-bill concept that changes how mass runs toward the toe. The result is not simply a low or mid profile. It is designed to make the blade feel lighter in pickup than its scale weight suggests, which explains its appeal as an all-round starting point.

Cricket Bat Handle Shape: Round vs Oval For Club Players

The right cricket bat handle shape affects how freely the wrists move and how stable the blade remains during impact.

Round handles allow greater bottom-hand rotation. That makes them useful for players who flick through midwicket, manipulate the ball into gaps, sweep, or use the wrists heavily through square scoring areas. The CBP Attack G2’s round Sarawak cane handle supports this freer wrist movement.

Oval handles reduce some of that rotation and give the lower hand a more defined position. This can help players who want the blade to stay stable through straight drives or who regularly feel the bat twist during hard off-center contact.

Semi-oval designs sit between the two. They preserve some wrist mobility while adding more directional stability than a fully round handle.

Beginners who do not yet know their preference can generally start with round. Players who already know they dislike excessive blade movement may find oval or semi-oval more comfortable.

Cricket Bat Size Chart: Which Handle And Blade Length to Order

A cricket bat size chart should be treated as a starting point rather than a substitute for stance, strength, and reach.

Bat Size Player Height Typical Age Size 1 Up to 4’3″ Ages 4 to 5 Size 2 Up to 4’6″ Ages 6 to 7 Size 3 Up to 4’9″ Ages 8 to 9 Size 4 Up to 5’0″ Ages 9 to 10 Size 5 Up to 5’2″ Ages 10 to 11 Size 6 Up to 5’4″ Ages 11 to 12 Harrow 5’6″ to 5’9″ Older juniors and smaller adults Short Handle 5’9″ to 6’2″ Standard adult Long Handle 6’2″ to 6’4″ Taller adults Long Blade Adult, extra reach preference Adults LB/LH 6’2″+ with extra blade requirement Taller adults

Short Handle will cover the majority of adult US club cricketers. Players significantly above 6’2″ may feel more comfortable with Long Handle, Long Blade, or a combination depending on stance and reach.

Attack G2 covers Harrow, SH, LH, LB, and LB/LH, giving online buyers options across the main senior sizing categories.

Size should be correct before worrying about grain count, stickers, or premium grade. A bat that is too long can reduce control, while a blade that is too short can alter stance and reach in ways that no grip change can fix.

How To Knock In An English Willow Bat Before The First Match

Learning how to knock in a new cricket bat is one of the cheapest ways to reduce early face damage.

1. Oil the Exposed Willow First

The basic principle behind how to oil an English willow bat is restraint. Apply one thin coat of raw linseed oil to exposed face, edges, and toe where appropriate.

Do not soak the blade. Excess oil adds unnecessary mass and can soften the timber. Avoid oiling the handle or splice because those areas contain adhesives and construction materials that should remain dry.

Leave the bat flat for roughly 24 hours before beginning mallet work.

2. Start the Mallet Gently

Begin with light tapping over the face rather than immediately striking with full force. Move across the blade in overlapping rows so one area does not receive all the compression.

Increase force gradually over several hours as the surface becomes firmer. The purpose is progressive fibre compression, not testing how hard the bat can be hit on the first day.

3. Work The Edges And Toe Carefully

Edges should not be struck directly at full force. Angle the mallet so pressure rolls and compresses the edge instead of crushing it.

The toe also deserves additional attention because yorkers, crease tapping, and damp ground expose it to repeated stress. These areas often show early damage before the central face does.

4. Finish With Older-Ball Throwdowns

After mallet work, use an old leather ball at controlled pace. Start with gentle throwdowns and inspect the face regularly for seam impressions. If deep marks appear, return to additional knocking.

Only move to a new hard ball and full pace once the blade is handling older-ball impact without concerning indentations. Pre-knocked bats shorten this process but do not eliminate sensible progression.

English Willow Vs Kashmir Willow: Which One To Buy For Leather-Ball Cricket In The USA?

The English willow vs Kashmir willow choice comes down to rebound, density, playing format, and budget.

Feature English Willow Kashmir Willow Wood Structure Softer and more fibrous Denser and harder Rebound Stronger natural response Lower rebound Pickup Generally lighter for equivalent size Usually heavier Primary Ball Type Leather ball Tennis, tape, casual leather US Price Range About $130 to $1,300+ About $30 to $110 Typical Use Club, league, competitive cricket Beginners and recreational formats Care-Based Lifespan Commonly 2 to 4 seasons Commonly 1 to 2 seasons

English willow comes from a softer, more fibrous structure that compresses and rebounds during contact. In practical batting terms, this helps the ball leave the face more efficiently and provides clearer feedback through clean strikes. Kashmir willow is denser, which improves robustness but generally reduces the rebound players associate with serious leather-ball equipment.

For regular US leather-ball club cricket, English willow is usually the logical upgrade once the player’s technique and commitment justify the extra expense. Kashmir willow remains useful for practice, beginners, hard tennis ball cricket, and anyone who values durability and lower replacement cost over maximum response.

Frequently Asked Questions About English Willow Cricket Bats

1. Is $190 a good price for a Grade 2 English willow bat?

Yes. Around $190 sits toward the lower end of typical Grade 2 pricing. CBP Attack G2 combines Grade 2 willow, multiple sizes, five profiles, pre-knocked preparation, and a handle warranty at $190.26, making its specification competitive within this group.

2. What does pre-knocked mean if I still need preparation?

Pre-knocked means initial surface compression has already been completed. It reduces preparation time but does not make the blade indestructible. Additional edge, toe, and older-ball work before full match pace helps reduce early cracking and checks whether the willow is handling impact correctly.

3. Why can Grade 2 willow show natural grain marks?

Grade 2 allows more natural color and grain variation than Grade 1. Those visual differences do not automatically weaken the blade. Pressing, cleft density, profile, and preparation can influence playing performance more than whether the face looks perfectly uniform.

4. How should I choose between CBP’s five Attack G2 profiles?

VK is the neutral starting point. CBP and SRT suit players who score heavily from the front foot, HLS favors quicker back-foot play, and TTS provides a balanced extended hitting area. Choose based on scoring zones rather than whichever profile has the largest dimensions.

5. Is the Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0 worth paying more for?

It can be if you value Kookaburra’s mid-profile design, current factory preparation, and warranty package. Pure willow grade alone does not justify the higher price, so buyers focused only on Grade 2 value may find CBP or SS more financially attractive.

6. How should I store an English willow bat during winter?

Store it indoors at stable room temperature, away from damp basements, heaters, direct sunlight, or hot vehicles. Keep the blade dry, inspect the toe before storage, and use a protective sleeve. Extreme moisture and temperature swings can cause swelling, drying, or surface cracking.

7. What is the practical difference between Long Handle and Long Blade?

Long Handle extends the grip area for taller players. Long Blade extends the hitting blade instead. The best English willow bat for a player above 6’2″ may use either configuration depending on stance and reach. CBP Attack G2 also offers combined LB/LH sizing.

Final Words

Price alone does not decide which blade will produce your cleanest cricket. SS Storm offers the lowest listed entry, GM Brava 606 prioritizes preparation, Kookaburra Ghost Pro 4.0 gives a balanced mid profile, and SG Triple Crown Arc 4.0 targets players who specifically want SG’s Arc shaping.

At $190.26, CBP Attack G2 stands out for Grade 2 willow, five profile options, broad sizing, pre-knocked preparation, and warranty coverage. For US club players seeking the best English willow bat based on specifications per dollar, check current Attack G2 availability at cbpsport.com/en-us.