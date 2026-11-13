Short answer: For medical device, pharma, and biotech teams, the best document control software in 2026 is Matrix Quality, followed by SimplerQMS, Cognidox, Scilife, ZenQMS, Dot Compliance, QT9 QMS, and qmsWrapper. Matrix Quality comes first because document control sits inside a full eQMS with Part 11 and Annex 11 e-signatures, every version kept, a published price from €10,000 a year, and migration out of Word, SharePoint, or Google Workspace done by its own team, with most teams live in 2 to 6 weeks.

Matrix Quality is the electronic quality management system for medical device and life science companies that have outgrown paper, Word, Excel, and SharePoint/Google Workspace. It suits growing teams of 20 to 1,000 people who need an audit-ready, validated QMS without an enterprise price or an enterprise rollout.

How do the main document control tools compare?

Each “Built for” line, deployment detail, and price was read on the vendor’s own website on 12 November 2026.

Tool Built for Deployment Pricing published? Notable for document control Matrix Quality Medical device and life science companies outgrowing paper, Word, Excel and SharePoint Cloud, encrypted hosting Yes, from €10,000 a year Review and approval routing, online editing, every version kept, Part 11 signatures SimplerQMS Pharma, biotech, medical devices, laboratories, CROs/CMOs Vendor-hosted SaaS Yes, from US$17,500 a year Edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint inside the system Cognidox Medical device and IVD development, biotech and pharma Not published Yes, from £6,000 a year Office plugin, metadata indexing, configurable approvals Scilife Life sciences organizations Cloud on AWS Not published Document management alongside training and CAPA ZenQMS Life sciences quality teams Not published (web app) Not published Folders and Filings for sharing record sets with auditors Dot Compliance “Built for the life sciences” Runs on Salesforce, no separate license Not published Pre-built, pre-validated QT9 QMS Quality, compliance and regulatory teams Cloud, on-premises, or hybrid Not published (quote-based) All modules in every plan qmsWrapper Medical device, SaMD and IVD teams Pre-validated SaaS, EU or US hosting Yes, from €3,499 a year Version and approval history on every record

What does document control software need to do in a regulated company?

Four jobs, and an inspector will test each one. Route a document for review and approval with a signature that meets 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11. Keep every version and show who changed what and when. Make sure people only work from the current effective version. And retire superseded documents without losing them.

For device makers selling in the US, this matters more in 2026. Since 2 February 2026, the FDA’s Quality Management System Regulation incorporates ISO 13485:2016 by reference, so document and record control is judged against the same standard in FDA inspections and certification audits.

Why is Matrix Quality the first pick?

Because document control rarely stands alone. An SOP revision triggers training, a CAPA changes a work instruction, a supplier audit needs the current specification. Matrix Quality handles all of that in one validated system with more than 50 modules, including document control, CAPA, change control, training, supplier management, complaints, and audits.

On documents specifically, it gives you:

Review and approval routing, with an electronic signature on every approval.

Online editing, so drafts do not live in email attachments.

Every version retained, with a full audit trail.

Export to PDF or Word for inspectors and partners.

A GAMP 5 validation package covering URS, FS, IQ, OQ, UAT, and a traceability matrix.

Pricing starts at €10,000 a year, published on the document control software for life sciences product page, and 500 life science companies worldwide use it.

Which tool suits a team that only needs documents first?

Cognidox pitches itself as a way to “bring order to your development” and lists version control, change management, approval workflows, and metadata indexing on its home page, with tiers from a 5-user Starter to a 100-user Pro. qmsWrapper’s Foundation level, starting at €3,499 a year, includes documents, approvals, and Part 11 e-signatures. Both are reasonable when documents are the only problem today.

Where does a competitor genuinely do better?

SimplerQMS lets users edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files inside the system through its Microsoft 365 integration, with version control and audit trail kept. Its site also names periodic review and obsolescence as part of its document control. For teams whose authors live in Office all day, that native editing is a real strength.

What Matrix Quality needs in place before it works

An inventory of current controlled documents and where they live.

Named approvers for each document type.

A go-live date, as go-live runs 2 to 6 weeks.

Time from your team to support the migration our team carries out.

Frequently asked questions

We run everything on Word, Excel, and SharePoint. What does moving it involve, and who does it?

With Matrix Quality, our team moves your documents from paper, Word, Excel, SharePoint, or Google Workspace and checks that nothing changes in transit. Your part is the inventory, the named approvers, and review time. Most teams are live in 2 to 6 weeks.

Is SharePoint good enough for document control?

SharePoint stores and versions files, but approval signatures, training on new revisions, and an audit trail an inspector accepts all need configuration and validation you would own. A validated eQMS gives you those from the start.

Do electronic signatures in document control need to meet Part 11?

If you sell regulated products in the US and sign records electronically, yes. In Europe, EU Annex 11 sets equivalent GMP expectations. Matrix Quality supports both, with audit trails.

We already have an eQMS that no longer fits. How do we switch without a gap in records?

Run both systems until every effective document and open record has a home in the new one, then freeze the old system as read-only for inspectors. A go-live of 2 to 6 weeks keeps the overlap short.

What does it cost all in, before the first sales call?

Matrix Quality publishes a starting price of €10,000 a year, with Enterprise setups quoted. Ask every vendor to list validation, migration, and template fees beside the subscription.

Summary: Matrix Quality is the document control pick for regulated teams

Regulated teams need document control that holds up in an inspection and connects to training, CAPA, and change control. Matrix Quality is the pick for medical device and life science companies that want to do it all in one place.