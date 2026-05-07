Best Date Night Restaurants in San Diego/La Jolla

According to a 2025 market research report published by dating website Match.com, San Diego is one of the best American cities for romance. Whether you are meeting IRL after a dating app connection or celebrating relationship milestones, San Diego offers many excellent options. From the exciting nightlife of the Gaslamp Quarter to upscale seaside experiences in La Jolla, America’s Finest City is also America’s Best Date Night City.

If your expectations for an ideal date night include dining, here are four of the best romantic restaurants in San Diego:

Roppongi Restaurant & Lounge

Located in the La Jolla Village arts and entertainment district, Roppongi La Jolla offers an upscale atmosphere inspired by the renowned Roppongi District of Tokyo, one of the world’s most sophisticated nightlife destinations. The pan-Asian and fusion menu is filled with exciting dishes like Asian Tapas, handmade Short Rib Dumplings, and the signature Polynesian Crab Stack with ginger-lime dressing. If you are interested in San Diego seafood restaurants, add Roppongi to your must-visit list with their unique menu of fish, shrimp, sushi, and sashimi dishes.

Their status as one of the best date night restaurants in La Jolla dates back to 1998. After a 10-year hiatus, the Ladeki Restaurant Group returned to its original location at 875 Prospect Street, where couples have been actively booking tables since December 2025. As an OpenTable restaurant, Roppongi offers convenient mobile app and web-based reservations.

Barbusa

An Italian dinner is often associated with a traditional date night. Barbusa in Little Italy offers a fresh take on that tradition, blending modern Sicilian flavors with pop-art decor for a lively and intimate vibe. In case you want to capture digital moments of your date night or share them with friends, this restaurant offers a strong Instagram factor.

With dishes like Bolognese al Forno and Fettuccine Carbonara con Guanciale, both designed for sharing, the Barbusa menu is highly appealing for couples. You can expect house-made pasta, farm-to-table ingredients, and an intimate dining experience. A romantic post-dinner walk through the nearby Piazza della Famiglia is highly recommended.

The Marine Room and Lounge

As one of the most quintessential date night restaurants in San Diego, the aptly-named Marine Room and Lounge has been providing couples with intimate “at-sea” experiences for over seven decades. The romantic setting is framed by floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. If you book a reservation for a High Tide Dinner, you can get a front-row table with a view of the waves crashing against the glass.

The seaside ambiance at this famous restaurant continues in the kitchen, where Chef Mike Minor blends local flavors to prepare French-influenced coastal dishes, featuring luxury ingredients such as lobster tail, halibut, and dry-aged bluefin tuna. For date nights, La Jolla locals recommend the Late Night Menu, which features everything from delicious Ocean Trout Tartare starters to exciting cocktails like the Late Night Wake Up with Kahlua, espresso, Old Forester bourbon, and orange bitters.

Huntress Steakhouse

If you prefer a more exciting date night, Huntress in the historic Gaslamp Quarter offers sleek, contemporary design and high-end service for an upscale dinner before club-hopping. Unlike other Gaslamp restaurants that have adopted Millennial Grey decor, Huntress leans towards a bolder and high-contrast aesthetic with organic elements and art installations. In other words, Huntress is perfect for impressing date partners.

Although this is mainly a steakhouse serving fine Porterhouse and ribeye dishes, the menu also includes pasta, seafood, salads, and an extensive selection of fine wines and cocktails. The lively vibe of the Gaslamp Quarter extends to Huntress with a live DJ playing upbeat and atmospheric sets. You can also enjoy live musical performances on Thursday nights from the main dining room, mezzanine, or private VIP table.