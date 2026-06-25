Looking for casinos that accept credit cards in the UK? UKGC-licensed online casinos cannot accept credit card gambling payments, but some international casino sites that accept UK players may still support Visa or Mastercard credit card deposits.

Below, we compare the best credit card casinos for UK players, explain how credit card casino deposits work, cover fees and withdrawals, and show what to check before using a credit card at an online casino. Credit card availability can depend on your country, card issuer, casino licence, payment processor and account verification status, so always check the cashier before depositing.

Quick answer: A credit card casino is an online casino where players can deposit using a credit card such as Visa or Mastercard. In the UK, UKGC-regulated operators cannot accept credit cards for gambling, so “credit card casinos UK” usually refers to international online casinos that accept UK players and may still allow card deposits.

Top-10 Credit Card Casinos UK

Rank Casino Best for Welcome bonus Play 1 Donbet Best overall credit card casino 150% up to €750 + 50 FS Play now 2 Mystake Best for fast setup 120% up to €600 Play now 3 Wildies Best welcome pack 400% up to €3250 + 150 FS Play now 4 Lizaro Best high-value GBP bonus 350% up to £13600 + 350 FS Play now 5 Spinfin Best big bonus and free spins 350% up to €10000 + 500 FS Play now 6 X3bet Best casino and betting wallet Check current offer Play now 7 WinBeast Best high-roller welcome pack €5000 + 500 FS Play now 8 Goldenbet Best cashback option 10% Cashback whenever you want Play now 9 OdinFortune Best free spins package 700% + 700 FS Play now 10 VegasHero Best GBP free spins deal 125% up to £1250 + 250 FS Play now

These casino sites are ordered exactly by priority for the main toplist. Before placing a credit card casino deposit, check whether your preferred card is accepted, whether bonus terms allow credit card deposits, and whether withdrawals can be returned to the same card.

What Are Credit Card Casinos?

Credit card casinos are online casino sites that allow players to fund their accounts with credit cards. The most common card networks are Visa and Mastercard, while American Express is less common and usually appears only at selected international casinos.

For UK players, the term needs context. If a casino is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, it cannot accept credit card deposits for gambling. Therefore, most UK searches for “casinos that accept credit cards” are really looking for international casino sites, non-UKGC casinos, or offshore operators that still allow card-funded deposits.

A good credit card online casino should offer instant deposits, clear limits, transparent fees, strong encryption, fair bonus rules and reliable withdrawal options. It should also give players safer gambling tools such as deposit limits, cooling-off periods and account self-exclusion.

Are Credit Card Casinos Legal in the UK?

UKGC-licensed casinos cannot accept credit cards for online gambling. The credit card gambling ban was introduced to reduce the risk of people gambling with borrowed money.

This means a UK-licensed casino cannot process direct credit card deposits. The restriction also applies when an e-wallet is funded by a credit card, so players cannot legally bypass the ban at UKGC sites by topping up an intermediary wallet with credit.

International casinos may follow different licensing rules. Some accept UK players and still allow credit card deposits, but they are not the same as UKGC-regulated platforms. Before using them, check the casino licence, player protection rules, complaint process, withdrawal policy and payment terms.

The safest editorial position is simple: credit card casinos may exist outside UKGC regulation, but UK players should understand the extra risk. A casino that accepts credit card deposits is only worth considering if it is licensed, transparent, secure and clear about payments.

Best Casinos That Accept Credit Cards — Reviews

1. Donbet — Best Overall Credit Card Casino

Donbet takes the top spot because it offers the strongest all-round balance for players looking for casinos that accept credit cards. The welcome bonus gives new players 150% up to €750 plus 50 free spins, which is a clear and competitive starting package for casino players who want both bonus funds and slot value.

The site is a good fit for players who want a direct credit card casino experience without overcomplicating the first deposit. Before depositing, players should open the cashier and confirm whether their Visa or Mastercard is accepted, because credit card availability can vary by country, issuer and account status.

Donbet also works well for users who want one casino account for slots, live casino games and classic table games. As with any credit card casino online, players should check the bonus terms before claiming, especially wagering requirements, maximum bet, minimum deposit and withdrawal rules.

Donbet details Info Bonus 150% up to €750 + 50 FS Best for Overall credit card casino experience Card check Confirm Visa/Mastercard availability in cashier Good for Players who want a balanced welcome bonus

>>> Claim your 150% welcome bonus at Donbet

2. Mystake — Best for Fast Setup

Mystake is a strong choice for players who want a quick registration flow, a simple banking journey and a welcome bonus that is easy to understand. New players can claim a 120% welcome bonus up to €600, making Mystake a practical option for users who want to start with a moderate but useful bonus package.

This casino fits search intent around “online casino credit card” and “credit card casino online” because it is positioned around easy access and quick deposits. Players should still verify credit card availability in the cashier before depositing, since some card payments may depend on location or issuer approval.

Mystake can also work for players who want more than a basic slots lobby. If the casino offers both casino and sports-style products in the same wallet, users should set limits early to keep spending under control.

Mystake details Info Bonus 120% up to €600 Best for Fast setup and simple deposits Card check Confirm accepted cards before depositing Good for Players who want a quick start

>>> Claim your welcome bonus of up to €600 at Mystake

3. Wildies — Best Welcome Pack

Wildies is the strongest option in this list for players who want a large welcome package. The offer gives new players a 400% welcome pack up to €3250 plus 150 free spins, which makes it one of the most attractive bonus-led choices among credit card online casinos.

This casino is especially relevant for users searching for “best credit card casinos” or “best credit card online casinos” because the headline bonus is bigger than many standard deposit match offers. It is best suited to players who want a larger starting balance and enough free spins to test the slot lobby.

The main thing to check is the bonus structure. Large packages often include staged deposits, wagering requirements, maximum bet rules, game contribution rules and free spins expiry dates, so players should read the full promotion page before making a credit card deposit.

Wildies details Info Bonus 400% up to €3250 + 150 FS Best for Large welcome pack Card check Confirm card bonus eligibility Good for Bonus hunters and slots players

>>> Bag a 400% welcome package at Wildies

4. Lizaro — Best High-Value GBP Bonus

Lizaro is one of the most UK-relevant casinos in this ranking because its welcome package is presented in pounds. New players can claim 350% up to £13600 plus 350 free spins, which gives the offer strong visibility for UK players comparing credit card casino sites.

The GBP bonus makes Lizaro easier to assess than euro-only offers. Players do not need to calculate exchange value before understanding the package, which is useful for searches like “credit card casino UK” and “best credit card casino UK”.

Before claiming the offer, players should check whether the bonus applies to one deposit or several deposits. They should also confirm payment eligibility, wagering rules, minimum deposit, maximum bet, excluded games and whether card deposits can trigger the full welcome package.

Lizaro details Info Bonus 350% up to £13600 + 350 FS Best for High-value GBP welcome bonus Card check Confirm payment eligibility in cashier Good for UK players who prefer GBP offers

>>> Claim a welcome package worth up to £13600 at Lizaro

5. Spinfin — Best Bonus-Packed Credit Card Casino

Spinfin is a strong pick for players who want a large bonus and a heavy free spins package. The welcome offer gives new players 350% up to €10000 plus 500 free spins, placing it among the highest-value offers in this credit card casino list.

This brand fits players who search for “best casinos that accept credit card deposits” because the offer is built around big bonus value. It can be especially attractive for users who want to spread their first deposits across multiple sessions rather than claim a small one-off bonus.

As with all large casino bonuses, the terms are essential. Players should check wagering requirements, bonus expiry, maximum bet, eligible games, free spins value and whether credit card deposits qualify for the full promotion.

Spinfin details Info Bonus 350% up to €10000 + 500 FS Best for Big bonus and free spins Card check Check if card deposits trigger the welcome bonus Good for Players who want high bonus value

>>> Claim your 350% welcome package at Spinfin

6. X3bet — Best for Casino and Betting Players

X3bet is a useful option for players who want a gambling account that can potentially cover both casino games and betting-style products. It fits the credit card casino list because many users searching for card-friendly casino sites also want a flexible wallet rather than a slots-only brand.

The current welcome offer should be checked before publication, so it is better not to invent a bonus amount. This keeps the review accurate and avoids mismatches between the content and the live landing page.

Players should confirm accepted payment methods, card limits, account currency and withdrawal options before depositing. If credit cards are available, X3bet may suit users who want a broader gambling account with one cashier and one balance.

X3bet details Info Bonus Check current offer Best for Casino and betting wallet Card check Confirm card availability and payment limits Good for Players who want flexible account use

>>> Check the latest welcome offer at X3bet

7. WinBeast — Best High-Roller Welcome Pack

WinBeast is best for players looking for a larger welcome package. The offer includes a welcome pack worth €5000 plus 500 free spins, making it a strong fit for players who want bigger bonus potential from the start.

This casino works well for long-tail searches around “best casinos that accept credit card deposits” and “casino that accepts credit card deposits” because the offer is easy to compare against other brands. It gives players a simple value proposition: a large bonus package plus a sizeable free spins bundle.

Before depositing, players should check whether the welcome pack is split over multiple deposits. They should also review wagering requirements, max bet rules, eligible games, free spins release schedule and withdrawal conditions.

WinBeast details Info Bonus €5000 + 500 FS Best for High-roller welcome package Card check Confirm card deposits and withdrawal route Good for Players looking for a bigger starting package

>>> Claim a welcome package worth €5000 at WinBeast

8. Goldenbet — Best Cashback Credit Card Casino

Goldenbet is the best option here for players who prefer cashback instead of a standard welcome bonus. Its offer gives players 10% cashback whenever they want, which creates a more flexible value angle than a one-time deposit match.

Cashback is useful for repeat players because it can return part of eligible losses over time. That makes Goldenbet a good fit for players who care less about a huge headline welcome offer and more about ongoing promotional value.

Before using the cashback offer, players should check how cashback is calculated. Important terms include eligible losses, cashback cap, minimum cashback, wagering on cashback funds and whether card deposits qualify for cashback-related promotions.

Goldenbet details Info Bonus 10% Cashback whenever you want Best for Cashback-focused players Card check Confirm deposit methods and cashback eligibility Good for Regular players who prefer ongoing value

>>> Get 10% cashback whenever you want at Goldenbet

9. OdinFortune — Best Free Spins Package

OdinFortune is one of the most eye-catching casinos in this ranking thanks to its Clan Entry offer of 700% plus 700 free spins. This makes it a natural fit for players who want both a big percentage match and a very large free spins bundle.

The free spins angle is especially useful for slot players. Users searching for “credit card online casinos” often want a quick deposit method and immediate access to slots, so OdinFortune’s package gives the review a strong slot-focused hook.

Before claiming the offer, players should check whether the 700% package is split across several deposits. They should also confirm free spins value, eligible slots, spin expiry, wagering requirements and whether credit card deposits are eligible.

OdinFortune details Info Bonus 700% + 700 FS Best for Free spins package Card check Confirm card deposits and free spins terms Good for Slot players who want a large spins bundle

>>> Claim a 700% clan entry bonus at OdinFortune

10. VegasHero — Best GBP Free Spins Deal

VegasHero closes the ranking with a UK-friendly bonus package of 125% up to £1250 plus 250 free spins. The pound-based offer makes it easy for UK players to understand the value without converting from euros.

This casino is a good match for players who want a more moderate welcome package than the largest offers in the list. The 125% bonus still gives a useful bankroll boost, while 250 free spins add clear extra value for slot-focused players.

Players should check whether credit card deposits are available in the cashier and whether they qualify for the welcome package. They should also review wagering requirements, minimum deposit, free spins schedule and withdrawal methods before playing.

VegasHero details Info Bonus 125% up to £1250 + 250 FS Best for GBP welcome bonus with free spins Card check Confirm card deposit eligibility Good for UK players who want a clear GBP offer

>>> Claim your £1250 welcome bonus at VegasHero

How We Rank Credit Card Online Casinos

The best credit card casinos are not ranked only by bonus size. A large welcome package is useful, but payment reliability, safety and withdrawal options matter more in the long term.

Our ranking framework focuses on credit card acceptance first. A casino should clearly show whether it supports Visa, Mastercard or other card types, and the cashier should display minimum deposit, maximum deposit and any possible processing fees before payment is confirmed.

Deposit speed is another core factor. A good credit card casino should process deposits instantly or within a few minutes. Delayed card deposits, unexplained declines and unclear payment messages reduce trust.

We also look at bonus eligibility. Some online casinos exclude certain payment methods from promotions, so a credit card casino deposit is only valuable if it can activate the same welcome offer promoted on the site.

Withdrawal options are equally important. Many casinos that accept credit card deposits do not return withdrawals to credit cards. A strong casino should offer clear alternatives such as bank transfer, e-wallets or crypto withdrawals.

Security is a non-negotiable ranking factor. Casinos should use SSL encryption, secure payment gateways, account verification and fraud monitoring. Stronger sites also offer 3D Secure confirmation for card payments.

Finally, we consider responsible gambling tools. A credit card casino should provide deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs and self-exclusion options. Since credit cards involve borrowed money, safer gambling controls are especially important.

How to Deposit With a Credit Card at an Online Casino

Depositing with a credit card at an online casino is usually simple if the payment method is available in your account.

Choose a casino that accepts credit cards. Create an account with accurate personal details. Verify your email address or phone number. Open the cashier, banking page or deposit section. Select credit card, Visa or Mastercard. Enter your deposit amount. Add your card number, expiry date, CVV and billing details. Confirm the transaction with 3D Secure or a one-time password if requested. Opt in to the welcome bonus if required. Check that funds appear in your casino balance.

Most credit card casino deposits are processed instantly. If your payment is declined, the reason may be your bank, card issuer, country restrictions, payment processor or casino account verification status.

Before trying again, check whether the casino accepts your card type. Repeated failed deposits can trigger fraud checks, so it is better to contact support than keep submitting the same payment.

Can You Withdraw to a Credit Card?

Some online casinos allow credit card withdrawals, but many do not. Even when a casino accepts credit card deposits, it may require players to withdraw through bank transfer, e-wallets, crypto or another approved payout method.

Withdrawal method Typical speed Best for Notes Credit card 1–5 business days Same-method payouts Not always available Bank transfer 1–5 business days Larger withdrawals Common fallback method E-wallet 0–24 hours Faster payouts May require prior deposit Crypto Minutes to 24 hours Fast international withdrawals Network fees may apply

Before claiming a bonus, check the withdrawal page. Look for minimum withdrawal, maximum withdrawal, processing time, payout fees, KYC requirements and whether the casino uses pending periods.

KYC is usually required before your first withdrawal. This can include proof of identity, proof of address and sometimes proof of payment method.

Credit Card Casino Fees, Limits and Processing Times

Credit card casinos are popular because deposits are fast and familiar. However, the real cost depends on the casino, payment processor and card issuer.

Feature Typical range Deposit speed Instant to a few minutes Minimum deposit Usually £10–£20 or equivalent Maximum deposit Often £2,000–£5,000 per transaction Casino deposit fee Usually 0%, but not guaranteed Issuer fee Possible cash advance or FX fee Withdrawal speed Usually 1–5 business days if supported KYC Usually required before first withdrawal

The biggest risk is not always the casino fee. Some card issuers treat gambling transactions as cash advances, which can trigger extra charges or immediate interest. Foreign transaction fees may also apply if the casino account is in euros or another currency.

Always check three places before depositing: the casino cashier, the bonus terms and your credit card issuer’s gambling transaction policy. This prevents unexpected charges and avoids bonus problems.

Visa vs Mastercard vs American Express at Casino Sites

Visa and Mastercard are the two most common credit cards at online casinos. American Express can be available, but it is usually less widely supported.

Card type Acceptance Deposit speed Security feature Best for Visa Very high Instant Visa Secure Most players Mastercard Very high Instant Mastercard Identity Check Broad compatibility American Express Limited Instant where accepted Amex SafeKey Higher-limit users UK issuer cards Depends on network Depends on issuer Bank fraud checks Existing UK cardholders

In practice, the card network is rarely the only deciding factor. Your bank’s policy matters just as much. A casino may accept Visa or Mastercard, but your issuer can still decline gambling transactions.

If your deposit fails, do not assume the casino is broken. The issue may be a bank block, regional restriction, unsupported card type or anti-fraud check.

Pros and Cons of Credit Card Casinos

Pros Cons Instant deposits UKGC casinos cannot accept credit cards Familiar Visa/Mastercard checkout You may be gambling with borrowed money Strong fraud checks Cash advance fees may apply May qualify for bonuses Withdrawals to cards are not always supported Useful for larger deposits Banks may block gambling transactions 3D Secure adds protection Foreign exchange fees can apply

The main benefit of credit card casinos is convenience. Players already know how to use cards, deposits are usually instant, and payment confirmation is familiar.

The main disadvantage is risk. Credit cards allow spending money that is not currently in your bank account, so they require stricter budgeting than debit cards or prepaid options.

Credit Card vs Debit Card vs E-Wallet Casinos

For UK players, debit cards and e-wallets are often safer and more widely available than credit cards. This is especially true at UKGC-regulated casinos, where credit cards are not allowed.

Method UKGC casinos International casinos Deposit speed Withdrawal speed Best use Credit card Not allowed Sometimes accepted Instant 1–5 days if supported International casino deposits Debit card Allowed Widely accepted Instant 1–5 days Safer card payments PayPal Often available Sometimes available Instant 0–24 hours Familiar wallet payments Skrill/Neteller Common Common Instant 0–24 hours Fast withdrawals Crypto Limited Common 10–30 minutes Fast International payouts

Debit cards are the closest alternative to credit cards. They use a similar payment flow but take money directly from your bank account, which can help reduce overspending.

E-wallets are useful for privacy and faster withdrawals. However, some casinos exclude Skrill, Neteller or PayPal deposits from welcome bonuses, so always check bonus eligibility.

Crypto can be fast and flexible, but it adds volatility and wallet-management risks. It is better for experienced users than beginners.

If payout speed matters more than card support, you may be better off with an instant withdrawal casino.

Best Bonuses at Credit Card Online Casinos

Credit card online casinos often promote larger welcome bonuses than UKGC sites. These can include deposit matches, free spins, cashback, reload bonuses and VIP rewards.

Casino Bonus type Offer Donbet Welcome bonus 150% up to €750 + 50 FS Mystake Welcome bonus 120% up to €600 Wildies Welcome pack 400% up to €3250 + 150 FS Lizaro Welcome package 350% up to £13600 + 350 FS Spinfin Welcome package 350% up to €10000 + 500 FS X3bet Current offer Check current bonus WinBeast Welcome pack €5000 + 500 FS Goldenbet Cashback 10% cashback whenever you want OdinFortune Welcome package 700% + 700 FS VegasHero Welcome package 125% up to £1250 + 250 FS

The biggest bonus is not always the best bonus. A smaller offer with fair wagering can be better than a huge package with restrictive terms.

Before claiming any credit card casino bonus, check:

Wagering requirements

Minimum qualifying deposit

Maximum bonus amount

Maximum bet while wagering

Excluded games

Game contribution rates

Free spins value

Bonus expiry

Maximum cashout

Payment method restrictions

If a casino excludes credit card deposits from bonuses, choose another payment method or another site.

Safety Checklist Before Using a Credit Card Casino

Before depositing at any casino that accepts credit cards, run through a basic safety checklist.

Check the casino licence.

Confirm that UK players are accepted.

Read the credit card deposit terms.

Confirm whether Visa or Mastercard is available.

Check deposit and withdrawal limits.

Review casino fees and issuer fees.

Find out whether card withdrawals are supported.

Complete KYC early.

Set a deposit limit before playing.

Read bonus terms before claiming.

Avoid unlicensed casinos.

Never chase losses with credit.

Security should be visible before you deposit. Look for HTTPS, account verification, secure payment gateways, clear privacy terms and responsible gambling controls.

If a casino hides licence information, has unclear payment rules or makes withdrawals difficult to understand, avoid it. A trustworthy casino should make payment terms easy to find.

Common Credit Card Casino Problems

Problem Why it happens What to do Deposit declined Bank blocks gambling payment Try support or another method Bonus not credited Bonus code missing or method excluded Contact support before playing Withdrawal delayed KYC not completed Upload requested documents Unexpected fee Cash advance or FX fee Check issuer terms Card payout unavailable Casino does not support card withdrawals Use bank transfer or wallet Account locked Verification or fraud review Contact support and provide documents

Many credit card casino problems can be avoided before the first deposit. The most important step is checking whether your chosen payment method qualifies for the advertised bonus.

If something goes wrong, do not continue playing until the issue is resolved. Contact customer support, save chat transcripts and avoid making additional deposits while a payment or bonus dispute is open.

Responsible Gambling When Using Credit Cards

Credit card gambling requires extra caution because it involves borrowed money. Even if a casino accepts credit cards, that does not mean the method is suitable for every player.

Set a strict budget before depositing. Treat casino play as entertainment, not income, and never use a credit card to chase losses. If you lose your planned amount, stop playing rather than increasing your deposit.

Use safer gambling tools as soon as you create your account. Deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs, reality checks and self-exclusion can help reduce risk.

If you feel pressure to gamble, hide gambling from others, borrow money to play or chase losses, take a break immediately. UK players can also use safer gambling support services such as GamCare and GambleAware.

Only play if you are 18 or over. Gambling should stay affordable, controlled and voluntary.

FAQ About Casinos That Accept Credit Cards

Do online casinos accept credit cards in the UK?

UKGC-licensed online casinos do not accept credit cards for gambling. Some international online casinos that accept UK players may still support credit card deposits, but they operate outside the UKGC framework. Always check the licence, payment terms and safer gambling tools before depositing.

What are the best casinos that accept credit cards?

The best casinos that accept credit cards in this ranking are Donbet, Mystake, Wildies, Lizaro, Spinfin, X3bet, WinBeast, Goldenbet, OdinFortune and VegasHero. The best choice depends on your bonus preference, card availability, withdrawal method and risk tolerance.

Are credit card casinos legal in the UK?

Credit card gambling is not allowed at UKGC-licensed casinos. International casinos may accept credit card deposits under different licensing rules, but they are not the same as UK-regulated operators. UK players should understand the difference before signing up.

Can I use Visa at online casinos?

Visa is one of the most widely accepted card networks at online casino sites that support credit card payments. However, availability depends on the casino, your country, card issuer and payment processor. Your bank may still block gambling transactions.

Can I use Mastercard at online casinos?

Mastercard is commonly accepted at casino sites that take credit cards. Like Visa, it usually offers instant deposits when supported. However, your issuer can decline gambling payments or treat them as cash advances, so check card terms first.

Do casinos accept American Express?

Some online casinos accept American Express, but it is less common than Visa or Mastercard. Amex availability usually depends on the casino’s payment processor and player region. If Amex is not shown in the cashier, choose another method.

Can I withdraw winnings to a credit card?

Some casinos allow credit card withdrawals, but many do not. If card payouts are unavailable, you may need to withdraw by bank transfer, e-wallet or crypto. Check the withdrawal page before depositing.

Are credit card casino deposits instant?

Yes, most credit card casino deposits are instant or processed within a few minutes. Delays can happen if the bank flags the payment, if 3D Secure verification fails, or if the casino needs extra account checks.

Do credit card casinos charge fees?

Many casinos do not charge direct deposit fees, but your card issuer may apply cash advance fees, foreign exchange fees or interest. Always check both casino payment terms and issuer terms before making a credit card casino deposit.

Why was credit card gambling banned in the UK?

Credit card gambling was banned at UKGC-licensed operators to reduce the risk of players gambling with borrowed money. The rule is designed to protect consumers from harm linked to debt-funded gambling.

Can I use PayPal with a credit card for gambling?

At UKGC-regulated gambling sites, e-wallet payments cannot be funded by credit cards for gambling. This means PayPal or another wallet cannot be used as a workaround if the wallet balance comes from a credit card.

What is the best credit card casino UK?

For this page, Donbet is positioned as the best overall credit card casino, while Wildies is best for a large welcome pack and Lizaro is best for a high-value GBP bonus. The best casino for you depends on card support, bonus terms and withdrawal options.

Are credit card casinos safe?

Credit card casinos can be safe if they are licensed, encrypted, transparent and clear about payments. Avoid any casino that hides licence details, has unclear withdrawal rules or provides no safer gambling tools.

What is the minimum deposit at credit card casinos?

Many credit card casinos set minimum deposits around £10–£20 or the equivalent in euros. Limits vary by casino, card type, country and account status. Always check the cashier before depositing.

Do credit card deposits qualify for casino bonuses?

Credit card deposits often qualify for casino bonuses, but not always. Some casinos exclude specific payment methods from promotions. Check the bonus terms before depositing, especially if you are claiming a welcome package.

What are the best alternatives to credit cards?

The best alternatives to credit cards are debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, bank transfer, prepaid vouchers and crypto. Debit cards are the closest alternative because they offer a similar payment flow without using borrowed credit.