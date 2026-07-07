Best 5 Law Firms in Irvine, CA

Finding the right legal professional makes a massive difference when you face a challenging situation. The 92618 zip code area of Irvine serves as a major hub for business, innovation, and legal services. This regional guide highlights five distinct law offices situated right in this busy commercial center.

Every legal issue requires a specific type of expertise. A general practitioner cannot handle every situation perfectly. Someone dealing with a serious vehicle collision needs different representation than a business owner negotiating a commercial property lease. This curated list features firms that focus on completely different areas of practice to help you find the right support.

1. Neale & Fhima APC – Personal Injury Law Firm

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Injury Claims and Lemon Law

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

When dealing with the aftermath of a catastrophic accident, Neale & Fhima APC stands out as a trusted resource for individuals who suffer injuries due to the negligence of others. The legal team focuses heavily on severe vehicle accidents, pedestrian collisions, and consumer protection issues such as the California Lemon Law. They help everyday people stand up against large insurance corporations and major automotive manufacturers.

The team works to protect the financial stability of individuals facing unexpected medical debt and lost wages. They collect necessary medical records, reconstruct accident scenes, and manage all communication with insurance adjusters. This allows clients to focus on their physical recovery rather than legal paperwork.

The office has earned a reputation for clear communication. The attorneys explain the legal process in straightforward language so clients always understand the status of their claims. They also work on a contingency fee basis for personal injury cases, meaning clients pay no upfront legal fees unless compensation is recovered.

Address: 9846 Research Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

9846 Research Dr, Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: 949-661-1007

949-661-1007 Website: https://nealefhima.com/

2. Womble Bond Dickinson – Business Law Firm

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Corporate Law and Commercial Transaction

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

Womble Bond Dickinson serves the corporate community in Orange County. The attorneys in this office assist start-up companies, local business entities, and large corporations with their ongoing legal maintenance tasks. They help entities set up proper corporate structures, draft commercial contracts, and protect intellectual property assets.

The corporate attorneys handle day-to-day legal governance. They assist regional businesses during complex mergers, corporate acquisitions, and joint ventures. Having a dedicated corporate attorney helps businesses avoid regulatory compliance mistakes that could lead to penalties.

This firm differs from others on the list because it connects local businesses to a vast regional and national network of resources. They help companies grow securely while managing operational risks. Their services ensure that local business operations run smoothly and remain legally compliant under state rules.

Address: 400 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 1700, Irvine, CA 92618

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 1700, Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: 714-557-3800

714-557-3800 Website: https://www.womblebonddickinson.com/

3. Duffy Law, PC – Criminal Defense Law Firm

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Criminal Law and DUI Defense

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

Duffy Law, PC protects the constitutional rights of individuals facing criminal charges. The office handles a wide variety of cases, including driving under the influence, misdemeanor offenses, drug allegations, and serious felony charges. The firm works directly on behalf of individuals who need immediate protection against the state court system.

The defense team reviews the actions of law enforcement officers to ensure they followed proper constitutional protocols during stops and arrests. They examine police reports, analyze chemical test data, and look for inconsistencies in the prosecution’s evidence. Their goal is to secure fair treatment for every client.

Facing criminal allegations creates immense personal stress. The team provides direct access and clear answers to keep clients informed about their options. They build defense strategies tailored to the specific facts of each situation, working to minimize the impact of charges on a person’s future employment and freedom.

● Address: 100 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92618

● Phone: 949-620-3308

● Website: https://willduffy.law/

4. ImmigraTrust Law – Immigration Law Firm

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Visas, Green Cards, and Citizenship

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

ImmigraTrust Law assists individuals, families, and regional employers with the complex United States immigration system. The office manages applications for family-based visas, employment sponsorships, permanent residency green cards, and naturalization citizenship ceremonies. They help clients navigate federal agencies efficiently.

The immigration attorneys understand the precise filing timelines required by federal authorities. A simple mistake on an immigration form can cause long delays or application denials. The team reviews all documentation carefully to ensure complete accuracy before submission.

The firm helps local technology and research corporations secure employment visas for specialized global talent. They also reunite families by guiding foreign relatives through the consular processing system. Their steady focus on federal immigration rules makes them a distinct resource in the local area.

Address: 300 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 400, Irvine, CA 92618

300 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: 949-424-2045

949-424-2045 Website: https://www.immigratrust.com/

5. The Green Firm – Real Estate & Commercial Law Firm

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Real Property Disputes and Business Litigation

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

The Green Firm serves property owners, real estate investors, tech startups, and local enterprises throughout the Irvine Spectrum area. The legal team focuses heavily on resolving complex real property conflicts, construction defects, easement issues, and commercial contract breaches. They handle both proactive transactional consulting and aggressive courtroom litigation.

The firm’s real estate practice protects clients from costly transactional oversights and property disputes. Whether dealing with non-disclosure issues during a property sale, boundary disagreements, or commercial landlord-tenant friction, the team works to safeguard their clients’ financial investments and property rights.

The office brings extensive experience with Southern California’s localized real estate trends and zoning codes. By combining real estate advocacy with business litigation experience, they provide comprehensive counsel to local entrepreneurs who need to secure physical commercial spaces or resolve operational real property challenges.

Address: 300 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 1550, Irvine, CA 92618

300 Spectrum Center Dr, Suite 1550, Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: 949-535-2124

949-535-2124 Website: https://gspattorneys.com/

Which Service Do You Need?

Choosing the proper professional requires matching your problem with the core service focus of the firm:

Personal Injury Lawyer: If you suffer bodily harm in an accident and need to recover funds for medical bills.

If you suffer bodily harm in an accident and need to recover funds for medical bills. Business Lawyer: If you are starting a company, drafting corporate structures, or handling mergers.

If you are starting a company, drafting corporate structures, or handling mergers. Criminal Defense Attorney: If you are arrested, facing a DUI charge, or being investigated by police.

If you are arrested, facing a DUI charge, or being investigated by police. Immigration Lawyer: If you need to apply for a work visa, green card, or bring a family member to the US.

If you need to apply for a work visa, green card, or bring a family member to the US. Real Estate Lawyer: If you have a property boundary dispute, construction defect claim,

If you have a property boundary dispute, construction defect claim, or commercial lease disagreement.

Conclusion

The legal system in Irvine, California, offers various options for residents and corporate entities alike. The firms operating in the area provide specialized representation across distinct areas of the law. You can find strong support for personal injury recovery, business organization, criminal defense, immigration adjustments, or real property protection without traveling far. For official self-help guides, legal forms, and court information, residents can access the California Courts Judicial Branch online. Selecting a firm that limits its practice to your specific type of issue helps ensure you receive knowledgeable, focused guidance. Taking the time to speak directly with a local office allows you to learn how their experience matches your current situation.