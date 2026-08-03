Best 5 Law Firms in Chicago You Should Know

Finding the right law firm can make a significant difference when dealing with a legal issue. Whether you need help recovering compensation after an accident, defending against criminal charges, navigating the immigration process, planning your estate, or resolving a business dispute, working with an attorney who focuses on your type of case is essential. Chicago is home to many respected law firms serving individuals, families, and businesses across a wide range of practice areas.

This guide highlights five established law firms in Chicago, each recognized for its experience in a particular area of law. The overview covers their primary services, areas of focus, and what makes them a trusted choice for clients seeking legal representation.

1. Kennedy Watkins, LLC – Best for Personal Injury Cases

Kennedy Watkins, LLC is widely recognized for its exclusive focus on personal injury law and its commitment to representing individuals and families who have suffered serious injuries because of another party’s negligence. The firm’s attorneys concentrate on helping accident victims navigate complex insurance claims while pursuing compensation for medical expenses, lost income, rehabilitation costs, and other damages.

By dedicating its practice to injury litigation, the firm has developed experience across a broad range of accident-related cases, allowing it to represent clients facing both routine and catastrophic injuries. For Chicago residents seeking legal representation after an unexpected accident, Kennedy Watkins, LLC is frequently considered among the city’s leading personal injury law firms.

Key Services Offered

Personal Injury

Car Accidents

Wrongful Death

Burn Injuries, Fires and Explosions

Nursing Home Injuries

Slip & Fall Accidents / Premises Liability

Dog Bite Injuries

Construction Accidents

Ride Share Accidents

Why Residents Choose Them

Many clients choose Kennedy Watkins, LLC because of the firm’s focused personal injury practice, individualized client service, and comprehensive approach to accident litigation. Its attorneys work closely with clients throughout every stage of the legal process while pursuing fair compensation through negotiation or litigation when necessary.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Kennedy Watkins, LLC

Address: 350 N. Orleans St., Suite 9000N, Chicago, IL 60654

Phone Number: (312) 448-8181

Website: https://kwlaw.com/

2. Mitchell S. Sexner & Associates LLC – Best for Criminal Defense & Traffic Violations

Mitchell S. Sexner & Associates LLC has earned recognition throughout Chicago for its criminal defense practice. The firm represents individuals facing a wide range of criminal charges, from misdemeanors to serious felony allegations, while also assisting clients with traffic-related legal matters. Criminal proceedings can have lasting consequences that affect employment, education, and personal reputation, making experienced legal counsel especially important.

The firm’s attorneys focus on reviewing evidence carefully, protecting clients’ constitutional rights, and developing defense strategies tailored to each case. Their longstanding presence in Chicago’s legal community has made the firm a familiar resource for those seeking knowledgeable criminal defense representation.

Key Services Offered

Criminal Defense

Traffic Violations

DUI & Traffic Defense

Drug Crimes

Sex Crimes

Theft Crimes

Violent Crimes

Domestic Violence

Expungement & Record Sealing

Why Residents Choose Them

Clients often cite the firm’s extensive courtroom experience, strategic legal representation, and thorough understanding of Illinois criminal law when selecting legal counsel.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Mitchell S. Sexner & Associates LLC

Address: 2126 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60612

Phone Number: (312) 262-4072

Website: https://www.sexner.com

3. Law Offices of Richard Hanus – Best for Immigration Law

The Law Offices of Richard Hanus focuses exclusively on immigration law, providing legal services to individuals, families, employers, and professionals navigating the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Immigration laws frequently evolve, making knowledgeable legal guidance valuable throughout the application process.

The firm assists clients with family-based immigration, employment visas, permanent residency, naturalization, deportation defense, and numerous other immigration matters. Serving Chicago’s diverse international community, the practice has developed experience handling both routine immigration filings and more complex legal challenges while emphasizing clear communication and individualized legal strategies.

Key Services Offered

Business Immigration

Family-Based Immigration

Work & Employment Visas

Green Cards (Permanent Residency)

Citizenship & Naturalization

Deportation & Removal Defense

Asylum

Temporary & Permanent Visas

Why Residents Choose Them

Chicago residents often select the firm because of its exclusive immigration focus, personalized client service, and familiarity with federal immigration procedures.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Law Offices of Richard Hanus

Address: 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 2500, Chicago, Illinois 60601

Phone Number: (312) 357-0033

Website: www.usavisacounsel.com/

4. O’Flaherty Law – Best for Family Law & Estate Planning

O’Flaherty Law serves individuals and families throughout the greater Chicago area with a broad range of legal services focused on protecting families, planning for the future, and resolving personal legal matters. The firm’s attorneys handle family law, estate planning, probate, guardianship, and related legal issues, offering practical guidance tailored to each client’s needs.

The firm assists clients with divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, and other family law matters while also helping individuals and families prepare wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and comprehensive estate plans. In addition, the attorneys represent clients in probate administration and guardianship proceedings, helping families navigate complex legal processes with confidence.

Key Services Offered

Family Law

Estate Planning

Probate & Estate Administration

Guardianship

Divorce & Child Custody

Adoption

Why Residents Choose Them

Clients choose O’Flaherty Law for its comprehensive family-focused legal services, clear communication, and practical approach to resolving sensitive legal matters. The firm is known for helping clients understand their options while providing personalized guidance through every stage of the legal process.

Contact Information

Firm Name: O’Flaherty Law

Address: 155 N Wacker Dr STE 4250 Unit 30, Chicago, IL 60606

Phone Number: (630) 324-6666

Website: https://www.oflaherty-law.com

5. Jenner & Block LLP – Best for Business Law & Civil Litigation

Jenner & Block LLP maintains a prominent Chicago office and is recognized for serving businesses, employers, nonprofit organizations, and individuals across a variety of sophisticated legal matters. The firm handles business law, employment law, and civil litigation involving commercial disputes, regulatory compliance, workplace issues, and complex litigation.

Its multidisciplinary legal teams regularly advise organizations on strategic legal planning while representing clients in high-stakes litigation. Although the firm serves clients nationally and internationally, its longstanding presence in Chicago continues to make it an important resource for businesses seeking experienced legal counsel.

Key Services Offered

Litigation

Corporate Law

Government Investigations

Regulatory & Compliance

Intellectual Property

Bankruptcy & Restructuring

Why Residents Choose Them

Businesses and organizations often choose Jenner & Block LLP because of its broad legal resources, experienced litigation teams, and ability to manage complex legal matters across multiple practice areas.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Jenner & Block LLP

Address: 353 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Phone Number: (312) 222-9350

Website: https://www.jenner.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the right law firm in Chicago?

Selecting a law firm begins with identifying the legal issue you need assistance with. Prospective clients should evaluate a firm’s experience in the relevant practice area, attorney credentials, communication style, and client reviews before scheduling a consultation.

When should I contact a personal injury attorney?

Individuals who have been injured due to another person’s negligence should consider speaking with a personal injury attorney as soon as possible. Early legal guidance can help preserve evidence and protect important legal rights.

What documents should I bring to an initial consultation?

Relevant documents may include medical records, police reports, insurance correspondence, contracts, photographs, financial records, or any paperwork related to the legal matter being discussed.

Do all law firms offer free consultations?

Consultation policies vary depending on the practice area and the individual law firm. Many personal injury firms offer free initial consultations, while other practice areas may charge a consultation fee.

How long does a legal case usually take?

The timeline depends on the complexity of the matter. Some legal issues may be resolved within a few weeks, while litigation involving personal injury, business disputes, or criminal matters may require several months or longer.

Conclusion

Chicago offers a diverse legal community with firms dedicated to helping clients address a wide variety of legal challenges. Whether your matter involves personal injury, criminal defense, immigration, family law, estate planning, or business-related legal issues, choosing a firm with relevant experience can help you better understand your options and protect your interests.

The firms featured in this guide each bring different strengths and areas of focus, making them well-suited for different legal needs. Before hiring an attorney, consider scheduling a consultation, discussing your specific circumstances, and selecting the legal team that best aligns with your goals and the complexity of your case.