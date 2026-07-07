Belle Burden Opens Season 14 of Dani Shapiro’s Hit Podcast Family Secrets

Dani Shapiro built Family Secrets on a simple but penetrating premise: every family has something it doesn’t say out loud. That silence, the podcast insists, is never neutral. It shapes the people who inherit it. So when Shapiro chose Belle Burden to open Season 14 of the iHeartPodcasts series, Burden’s story landed in familiar Shapiro territory: a woman reckoning with the secrets a family carries, and the silence it expects her to keep.

Belle Burden, the New York attorney and author of Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, has spent the better part of the last two years making a public case against silence. Her debut memoir, an instant #1 New York Times bestseller, chronicles the overnight collapse of her 21-year marriage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reckoning that followed. But in Shapiro’s telling, the book is about something older than one marriage. It’s about what gets passed down.

A Conversation About What Gets Inherited

Shapiro wastes no time digging deeper into Burden’s story. Early in the episode, she frames the memoir less as a tale of marital rupture and more as a book about “following an intricate choreography set out for us at birth, and what happens when the dance steps completely change on us.”

The conversation opens with Burden’s childhood on the Upper East Side: a lonely apartment, an every-other-weekend custody arrangement with her father, years of feeling socially out of step at Spence. She describes herself as a girl who retreated into books and baking cookies while her classmates were sneaking into Studio 54. Writing became her way of accessing herself when speech felt impossible. Then, in her first semester at Harvard, a fellow student dismantled her short story submission in front of the class, and she stopped writing for thirty years.

The pivot toward law was, by her own account, a pivot toward “documented accomplishment,” something legible and sequential where putting one foot in front of the other would get her somewhere. It would be a long time before the other path reopened.

The Layers the Podcast Uncovers

The Family Secrets format gives Burden room to excavate parts of her story that a memoir can’t always fully expose. The episode spends considerable time on her father, Carter Burden, who died suddenly in 1996 at 54. The family later learned he’d been secretly taking diet pills for years, something he had hidden from his wife and children, and that he died deeply in debt. “We have carried this secret for the last thirty years,” Burden tells Shapiro.

It’s a revelation that echoes the memoir’s central question: how well we can know the people closest to us. Shapiro draws the line explicitly: the experience of losing her father to a man she didn’t fully know, and then losing her marriage to the same revelation, forms a pattern Burden had internalized without fully naming.

The podcast also pulls apart the structural dynamics of Burden’s marriage in ways that add texture to the book’s account. She describes gradually ceding financial oversight to her husband, not because he hid things from her, but because she came to confuse his managing their finances with his taking care of her. “I just got very, very comfortable with him handling it,” she says. “It felt like this is how he was going to take care of our family.” A former corporate lawyer, she acknowledges she could have understood every document she signed but, as she tells Shapiro, “I had not kept track, I had not checked, I had not read the tax returns.”

The Silence That Was Supposed to Be Graceful

One of the episode’s most pointed sequences involves the family script Burden says she grew up absorbing. Her mother and grandmother, Babe Paley among them, had navigated infidelity with what she calls elegance: quiet, composed, protective of the men involved. “They had been taught, and had taught their daughters, that we are meant to stay quiet about it, to be graceful, to keep private things private,” Burden says, “but also really to protect the man in the story, to protect his belief in his own importance.”

Breaking that script was something closer to a survival reflex than a manifesto. When her husband suggested they tell people the divorce was amicable, she knew immediately she couldn’t comply. “It felt like lying about it or covering it up was going to make this unsurvivable for me,” she tells Shapiro. “The only way through it was going to be me being truthful about it.”

That impulse led to her 2023 Modern Love essay in The New York Times, which went viral and eventually became the seed of Strangers. “When Belle’s memoir Strangers is published in January, something extraordinary happens,” Shapiro narrates near the close of the episode. “The book doesn’t simply arrive in the world. It explodes into it almost overnight.”

Why Family Secrets Was the Right Stage

The episode closes with Burden reading a passage from the memoir, a spare, unflinching paragraph about everything she still doesn’t know whether the affair was his first, how much of the marriage was performance, whether he planned his exit or improvised it. “There is only silence,” she reads.

Shapiro’s podcast has featured stories about hidden identities, genetic surprises, and buried trauma across thirteen previous seasons. Burden’s episode stands out within that archive for the specificity of her inheritance: a set of instructions, passed down through generations, about how to absorb betrayal without complaint. “I think these things live in you,” she tells Shapiro, “and keeping them secret really is corrosive.”

Season 14 of Family Secrets is available on iHeartPodcasts and Apple Podcasts. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage is published by The Dial Press and available wherever books are sold.