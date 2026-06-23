Barry Shapiro’s Prodigal Son Roars Back to Off-Broadway for the First Time in 10 Years

Some plays entertain audiences for a season. Others linger long after the curtain falls.

Nearly a decade after The Prodigal Son captured the attention of theatergoers with its exploration of identity, belonging, mentorship, and self-destruction, Barry Shapiro’s acclaimed work is preparing to return to the New York stage for the first time in ten years.

Set for performances this August at the Actors Temple Theatre, the revival arrives at a moment when the themes at the heart of the play feel more relevant than ever. In a world increasingly defined by division, uncertainty, and the search for personal identity, the story of troubled but gifted teenager Jim Quinn continues to resonate across generations.

What makes this revival particularly intriguing is the blend of established performers and emerging talent assembled to bring the production back to life.

Leading the cast is Robert Sean Leonard, returning to the role of Alan Hoffman. His involvement provides a direct connection to the production’s legacy while offering audiences the opportunity to see one of theater’s most respected performers revisit a character with the perspective that only time can provide.

Opposite him is George DeNoto as Jim Quinn, stepping into one of contemporary theater’s most emotionally demanding young roles. Fresh off the momentum generated by Money Talk$ and his appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival, DeNoto represents a new generation of performers eager to make their mark on the stage. Throughout rehearsals, his portrayal has been defined by emotional range, exploring every side of Jim Quinn’s complicated personality rather than reducing the character to a single trait.

The production’s strength, however, extends far beyond its leading names.

Veteran performers Franz Wandersaft and Ray Morrison bring additional depth and experience to the ensemble. Morrison enters the production with considerable momentum after recently earning a third-place finish in Disrupt Magazine’s Best Off-Broadway Performances of the Summer rankings, adding another respected voice to an already impressive company.

At the same time, the revival embraces the future of performance by welcoming artists from outside traditional theater circles. Among the most anticipated newcomers is Christian Robles, whose transition from music into acting has generated significant curiosity among audiences eager to see how his artistic instincts translate to the stage.

That balance between experience and discovery appears to be exactly what makes this revival work.

Rather than functioning as a nostalgic recreation of a successful production from years past, this version of The Prodigal Son feels determined to ask the same difficult questions for a new generation. Questions about identity. Questions about belonging. Questions about what happens when extraordinary potential collides with personal struggle.

The result is a production that honors its history while refusing to be defined by it.

As anticipation continues to build around the show’s August run at the Actors Temple Theatre, one thing has become increasingly clear: The Prodigal Son is not returning simply because audiences remember it. It is returning because the story still has something important to say.

Tickets are expected to become available soon. Given the attention the production has already begun to receive, theater fans may want to secure their seats quickly. Do not be surprised if performances sell out fast.