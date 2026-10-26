When Google shows an AI-generated summary, people are more likely to call it a day. Pew Research Center tracked the Google activity of 900 American adults during March 2025, covering 68,879 searches. On results pages that carried a summary, people quit browsing 26 percent of the time altogether. Where no summary appeared, they did so 16 percent of the time.

They clicked through less, too. In about 8 percent of the visits where a summary appeared, people clicked an ordinary result; without a summary, the rate was 15 percent. Links inside the summaries themselves drew clicks just 1 percent of the time. Overall, roughly two of every three searches ended with no result clicked.

For a retailer or a direct-to-consumer brand, those numbers sketch a new path to purchase, and it has fewer stops than it used to. A brand that once relied on a shopper scrolling to its listing may now have to be named before the scrolling ever starts. Follow it one step at a time, and the role of press coverage becomes clearer.

Shoppers are asking longer questions

Pew found that roughly one Google search in five produced an AI summary. Longer queries were far more likely to trigger one: just 8 percent of one- or two-word searches did, compared with 53 percent of searches of ten words or more, and 60 percent of searches that began with a question word such as who, what, when, or why.

Plenty of shopping searches look like that. Which running shoe is best for wide feet? What is a practical alternative to a big-name skincare line? The more a search sounds like a question, the more likely it is to be answered on the results page itself.

The answers cite someone else’s reporting

Summaries lean on outside sources. Wikipedia, YouTube, and Reddit together made up 15 percent of the sources listed in Google’s AI summaries in Pew’s study. Chatbots outside Google behave much the same way.

Muck Rack reviewed more than 25 million sources cited by ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini in a report published in May and traced 84 percent to earned media; paid and advertorial content came to 0.3 percent.

A brand’s own advertising, in other words, rarely becomes the source. Coverage written by someone else is far more likely to be, which is why a retailer with strong products and no press can find itself missing from answers about its own category.

That is the gap Baden Bower, an agency that has AJ Ignacio as its CEO, is pitching to consumer brands and retailers. Its list of available publications sets out the outlets it can place clients in, with editorial coverage meant to reach consumers, retail buyers, investors in direct-to-consumer companies, and award juries at once, agreed up front and backed by a contractual money-back guarantee on each placement.

The firm says its broader record runs to more than 25,000 features for 3,548 clients in 37 countries.

A masthead helps when the shopper clicks through

The search does not always end at the summary. When a shopper does click through to a brand’s site, they arrive with a question: should I trust this company?

A publication’s masthead on a product page is one of the quickest answers, and it can matter most at the moment of hesitation, just before checkout, when a shopper is deciding whether a new brand is worth the risk.

Baden Bower’s clients receive that right after an article runs, along with the live link. The process to get there can be timed around launches and promotions. A brand fills in a questionnaire, a staff journalist tailors the piece to the outlet, and the brand approves the final draft. The company says publication typically follows within about two weeks.

Ignacio describes the model as a break with how agencies used to work. “We’ve eliminated the guesswork that characterizes traditional PR,” he has said.

The service has limits along this path, and retailers should weigh them. A placement bought through an agency is not an independent product review, and shoppers who understand the difference may trust it less. AI systems also change the sources they favor without notice, and no single article guarantees a mention in any answer.

Coverage cannot fix a weak product, slow shipping, or poor reviews either. Gains that agencies report from displaying publication logos usually come from their own client data rather than outside research.

Before spending anything, a brand deciding whether coverage belongs in its marketing plan can run a test. Type the full questions a customer would ask about your category into a search engine and a chatbot. Note which sources the answers cite and whether your brand appears anywhere in them.

If the answers lean on publications that have never mentioned you, that is the gap a placement is meant to fill. If they already cite you and cite you well, the money may be better spent on the product, the shipping, or the reviews.