Award-Winning Filmmaker Annie Liones Nguyen Makes Her Feature Directorial Debut With ‘While We Were Inside’

Award-winning writer-director Annie Liones Nguyen is moving into feature filmmaking with While We Were Inside, an approximately 80-minute drama scheduled for release in Spring 2027.

The film marks Nguyen’s feature directorial debut, following a run of short-form work that has earned multiple awards and festival recognition. Her previous projects have moved freely between psychological drama, romance, fear and comedy, establishing a filmmaker less interested in staying inside one genre than in finding the right form for each story.

With While We Were Inside, Nguyen chose one of her most demanding ideas yet.

Set in Los Angeles in March 2020, the film stars Jessica Ray as Ava Chen and Augustus Britton as Otto Hoffman, an estranged married couple forced to quarantine together when the COVID-19 lockdown begins. Already nearing the end of their marriage, Ava and Otto find themselves sharing the apartment they once called home, postponing a separation neither knows how to complete.

As weeks turn into months, the couple struggles to coexist through arguments, uneasy routines and long stretches of silence. Beneath their resentment lies a deeper wound: the loss of their unborn child and the grief they never learned to face together.

With nowhere else to go, they begin making tentative attempts to reconnect, from self-help exercises and improvised dates to small domestic rituals that briefly recall the relationship they once shared. Their isolation allows moments of tenderness to emerge, but it also forces them to confront how much they have changed.

Over 312 days, Ava and Otto gradually come to understand the pain they have caused one another and the ways grief has reshaped their marriage. As the world begins to open again, they must confront a decision they can no longer postpone.

Nguyen drew partly from personal experience and from watching relationships around her change during the pandemic. She was particularly interested in what happens when two people make a genuine effort to save something that may already have reached its end.

Rather than offering easy answers about love and reconciliation, the film explores the complicated emotional territory between holding on and moving forward. Through Ava and Otto’s experience, Nguyen examines how grief can transform relationships, challenge expectations and force people to reconsider the lives they thought they would have.

For Nguyen, that emotional uncertainty is essential to the story. While We Were Inside challenges conventional ideas about love, healing and personal growth, exploring how two people can rediscover parts of themselves while confronting the experiences that have shaped their relationship.

That idea is carried most clearly through Ava, a teacher who has also been quietly working on a novel and dreaming of becoming a published writer.

As her marriage faces an uncertain future, Ava is forced to confront parts of herself that have existed beyond the relationship all along. Her creative ambitions begin to return to the foreground, and the question of who she is outside the expectations of her marriage becomes central.

The novel she is writing creates another layer within the film. It follows a princess, a knight and the possibility of taking control of a kingdom, a story that gradually mirrors Ava’s own questions about love, independence and authorship over her future.

As Ava’s journey unfolds, she begins to recognize that the life she imagined for herself is not necessarily the only one available to her. Her rediscovery of writing becomes part of a larger process of understanding her own identity and the possibilities that may still lie ahead.

For her first feature, Nguyen also imposed a significant filmmaking restriction on herself: much of the story would unfold within one primary space.

Sustaining an 80-minute drama inside a confined environment meant she could not rely on constant location changes to create momentum. The visual storytelling instead had to come from performance, blocking, camera placement, composition and the gradual transformation of the space as the relationship changed.

The limitation was deliberate. Nguyen wanted her first feature to test her as a director.

Production brought another level of complexity. Approximately 20 people could be working on the film on a given day, with multiple departments operating inside a setting that still had the physical restrictions of an existing residence. For significant portions of the shoot, the team had to work around the living room and furniture already available to them.

The emotional structure of the film proved just as demanding.

Nguyen had originally hoped to shoot chronologically so that the actors could experience the progression of the relationship in sequence. Production logistics challenged that. Scenes instead had to be organized around locations, departments and availability, sometimes requiring performers to jump between very different stages of their characters’ emotional states within the same shooting day.

Nguyen and her first assistant director closely tracked those transitions, making sure the performers understood where their characters were emotionally at every point in the story.

That process also clarified Nguyen’s approach to directing actors.

She believes strongly in having a precise vision for the emotional destination of a scene, while leaving performers freedom in how they reach it. Rather than imposing one rigid method, Nguyen allows actors to experiment with their own instincts and processes as long as the performance remains truthful to the larger story.

It is a balance between authorship and trust, protecting the film’s direction without closing the door on discoveries that can happen on set.

That philosophy follows naturally from Nguyen’s background as a writer. Before moving fully into filmmaking, she was already an internationally published and award-winning poet, an experience that continues to inform her attention to character, rhythm, imagery and emotional subtext.

Her transition into feature filmmaking comes after growing recognition for her short films. The Victim, a darker exploration of bullying, revenge and moral ambiguity, earned multiple awards and festival recognition, while Cowboy Convention was screened at American film festivals.

Those projects demonstrated her range. While We Were Inside asks her to sustain that storytelling over an entire feature.

For Nguyen, the film is ultimately about rediscovering yourself when life no longer looks the way you imagined.

Through Ava’s journey, While We Were Inside explores how love, grief and unexpected circumstances can change the way we understand ourselves. A woman can lose one version of her future and discover ambitions that had been waiting underneath it. Sometimes, the most meaningful transformation is not about finding a way back to who we were, but discovering who we have the courage to become.

With While We Were Inside, Nguyen is stepping into a larger canvas of possibilities without abandoning the emotional detail that defined her earlier work.

While We Were Inside is scheduled for release in Spring 2027.