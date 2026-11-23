Johnny Hachem has spent much of his career working with sound. The award-winning composer and pianist knows how to build a piece around tension, silence and release. But the experiences that shaped his music began long before he could describe them in a score.

In The War That Raised Me: A Childhood Without Safety, Hachem turns to prose to tell that story. The memoir, which recounts his childhood in war-torn Beirut, has earned First Place at the Fall 2026 BookFest Awards. It is his first literary award, adding a new dimension to a career already recognized for music.

The book’s title is deliberately unsettling. War is usually described as an interruption to childhood; for Hachem, it was part of the environment in which childhood took place. His account focuses on what that means for a child: learning to recognize danger, living with uncertainty and finding moments of beauty without knowing when they might end.

Music remains central to Hachem’s life. He has built an international career as a composer and pianist, earning awards for his work. His memoir invites readers to look further back, toward the experiences that preceded the concerts and recognition.

That makes the BookFest honor more than a second line of awards on his résumé. It recognizes a different kind of creative risk. A composition can hold an emotion without naming its source. A memoir asks its author to return to the source, choose the details and put them where others can see them.

Hachem’s work as an author gives his audience another way into his music. He also writes in English and Arabic, and his reflections are regularly shared by readers across his large Facebook following. Readers who first encounter him through The War That Raised Me will meet the child before the musician. Those who know his music may hear it differently after learning the story behind it.

The First Place award marks Hachem’s arrival as an award-winning author. More revealing than the symmetry of the two titles, though, is the thread between them: the same life has produced both the music and the words, each telling something the other could not quite say alone.