Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Child, a Daughter

Avril Lavigne, the Canadian singer best known for early-2000s hits including “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” announced Friday that she has welcomed her first child, a daughter. The 42-year-old shared a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram showing the newborn’s hand held by two adults, Lavigne cradling the baby in a leopard-print onesie and matching headband, and three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers—two adult-sized and one infant-sized—lined up on a skateboard.

“Our Mini F–king Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote in the caption, echoing a line from her 2007 single “Girlfriend.” She did not disclose the baby’s name or the identity of the father. A representative confirmed the news to ABC News and added that Lavigne has been spending time with her family while continuing work on a new album. The post was Lavigne’s first on her main Instagram grid in more than a year.

Lavigne rose to international fame in 2002 with her debut album Let Go, which produced the hits “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m With You.” The record’s blend of pop-punk energy and teenage attitude helped define the early-2000s alternative scene and sold millions of copies worldwide. She followed it with Under My Skin (2004) and The Best Damn Thing (2007), the latter featuring the chart-topping “Girlfriend.” Over the following decade, she released several more studio albums, including Goodbye Lullaby, Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water, and Love Sux, while also contributing to soundtracks and collaborating with other artists.

Her personal life has long drawn public attention. Lavigne was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. She was later engaged to musician Mod Sun and was publicly linked to rapper Tyga in 2023. None of those relationships produced children, making Friday’s announcement her first public entry into parenthood.

In recent years, Lavigne has focused on a greatest-hits package released in 2024 and a corresponding tour that ran through 2025. She has also spoken openly about her earlier battle with Lyme disease, which forced a pause in her career in the mid-2010s. The new Instagram post suggests she has kept a low public profile while preparing both a new record and, as it turned out, a family.

The photographs themselves lean into the visual language of Lavigne’s early image—the checkered Vans, the skateboard, the casual black-and-white aesthetic. Music outlets and fans quickly noted the continuity, even as the singer has offered no additional details about the pregnancy, the birth, or her current relationship status. As of Friday evening, no further statement had been issued beyond the Instagram caption and the brief confirmation from her representative.

The announcement arrives at a moment when Lavigne’s catalog continues to find new listeners through streaming, and when many of the artists who came of age alongside her have themselves become parents. For now, the public knows only what the photos and the short caption reveal: a longtime pop-punk figure has become a mother for the first time, and she has chosen to share the news on her own terms.