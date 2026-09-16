Buying a used car is exciting, and knowing what’s covered after you drive off the lot makes that excitement easier to enjoy. AutoSavvy, CarMax and Carvana are three of the biggest names in used car retail, and each one backs its vehicles with a warranty. We break down what each warranty actually covers, how long it lasts and what you need to know before you sign.

Why Used Car Warranty Terms Are an Important Part of the Purchase

A warranty matters more on a used vehicle than it does on a new one. Manufacturer coverage may already be reduced or expired by the time a car changes hands, and depending on the vehicle’s title history, that coverage can be void altogether.

Warranty length, mileage caps and what’s excluded shape the real cost of ownership more than the sticker price does on its own. A car priced a little higher with broader coverage can end up costing less over time than one priced lower with a warranty that runs out fast.

How AutoSavvy, CarMax and Carvana Approach Used Car Warranties

All three retailers take a different approach to what’s covered and for how long. Here’s a quick side-by-side look, with links to each company’s own warranty page so you can verify the details yourself.

Retailer Warranty Name Term Length Included or Optional AutoSavvy Savvy Certified 4 months or 4,500 miles Included with qualifying purchases CarMax CarMax Limited Warranty 30 days in most states (up to 90 days/4,000 miles in a few) Included with every purchase Carvana Carvana Limited Warranty 100 days or 4,189 miles Included with every purchase

MaxCare and CarvanaCare are optional paid upgrades sold separately from the complimentary warranties above. AutoSavvy’s ValueMax Platinum Protection plan works the same way.

AutoSavvy

AutoSavvy includes a Savvy Certified limited warranty at no additional cost with qualifying vehicle purchases, covering 4 months or 4,500 miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. Every vehicle AutoSavvy sells goes through multiple 100+ point inspections, and vehicle history reports are available prior to purchase, so buyers can see a car’s background before committing. This is a limited warranty subject to terms, and it doesn’t guarantee vehicle condition beyond what those documented inspection standards cover.

Buyers who want more room beyond the included coverage can look into AutoSavvy’s optional extended plan, ValueMax Platinum Protection, a vehicle service contract administered through third-party provider Endurance. AutoSavvy brings nearly two decades of experience in the branded title space and has sold more than 100,000 vehicles. That kind of track record is worth factoring in alongside the warranty terms themselves, especially for anyone considering a rebuilt title vehicle.

CarMax

Every CarMax vehicle comes with a complimentary limited warranty. In most states, that’s 30 days, but it runs longer in a handful of states, up to 90 days or 4,000 miles, depending on where you live.

CarMax also sells an optional extended plan called MaxCare, available only at the time of purchase. Depending on the vehicle and plan chosen, MaxCare can extend coverage up to 5 years or 150,000 miles. It uses a named exclusion model, meaning it covers everything on the vehicle except what’s specifically listed as excluded in the contract.

Carvana

Every Carvana vehicle includes a complimentary limited warranty covering 100 days or 4,189 miles from the date of purchase. Beyond that, Carvana offers an optional paid extended plan called CarvanaCare, sold in multiple coverage tiers and administered by a third party called SilverRock.

Carvana’s limited warranty and CarvanaCare plans both carry a deductible per repair. Deductible structures differ from one provider to the next, so it’s worth reading the actual contract rather than assuming coverage works the same way across dealers.

How to Spot a Warranty That Will Actually Deliver

Regardless of which dealer you’re considering, a few practical questions can tell you a lot about whether a warranty is worth relying on. Start with what’s included in the purchase price versus what’s sold as a separate upgrade. Ask how claims get filed and whether you’ll be dealing with the dealer directly or a third-party administrator because that affects how quickly repairs get approved.

Find out what the deductible structure looks like too because a low monthly payment on an extended plan doesn’t mean much if the per-repair deductible is high. Before you sign anything, request the full warranty document rather than relying on sales copy. Full history disclosure is something you should expect to see as part of that same conversation.

What Else to Check Before You Sign on a Used Car

The warranty is only part of the picture. Inspection standards, vehicle history documentation and a dealer’s overall reputation all factor into whether a used car purchase holds up over time. One question worth asking directly is whether a vehicle has a clean or branded title because manufacturer coverage is typically void once a vehicle has a branded title, which changes what protection actually applies going forward.

Review volume and independent recognition can offer a useful signal too, but neither one guarantees a specific outcome for your purchase. AutoSavvy, for example, earned multiple 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Awards from DealerRater based on verified customer reviews, a recognition covered in a look at AutoSavvy’s 2025 milestones. That kind of recognition reflects consistency at scale, but it isn’t a substitute for reading your own vehicle’s history and inspection report. A branded title vehicle can still be a smart purchase. It’s just one that calls for a closer look at the documentation before you buy.

Choosing the Right Warranty for Your Next Used Car

AutoSavvy, CarMax and Carvana all include a complimentary limited warranty with a qualifying purchase, and each offers a paid upgrade if you want more coverage than the base plan provides. The right choice depends on your own situation. Someone who drives a lot of miles each year needs a different mileage cap than someone with a short commute, and your budget will shape whether the included warranty is enough on its own.

AutoSavvy pairs its included Savvy Certified warranty with a value-driven pricing model and transparent vehicle history documentation, which gives shoppers a fuller picture before they ever get to the finance office. Whichever dealer you’re weighing, the one clear takeaway is to read the actual warranty document, not just the summary, before you sign.