It was a strange week. Email stopped working for many people. Planes sat on the ground. Some bank apps would not open. Even Apple had a bad afternoon.

Many authors wrote to us with the same two questions. “Is my book okay? Who do I ask if I’m worried?”

The short answer is yes. And you can always ask us.

Think of it like a power cut at home. The lights go off. Your house is still there. When the lights come back, everything is right where you left it.

Officials say each problem had its own cause, like old systems and updates that went wrong. They say it was not one big attack.

A trustworthy publisher does not go quiet when things feel scary. It picks up the phone. That is what premium service means at Atticus, and it is why we are sharing this guide.

Four things every author should know

You are never on your own. Think of a neighbor who keeps a spare key. If something worries you, you know who to ask. If you feel unsure about your book, your account, or an email that looks odd, contact your Atticus representative. Tell them what you see. They will help you sort it out, so you never have to worry alone. Watch out for tricksters. When people are scared, scammers get busy. You may get an email that says “Your royalty payment failed” or “Your account is closed. Click here.” Do not click. Type the website name yourself and log in the normal way. Keep your own copies. Save your book file, your cover, and your contract in more than one place. A USB drive in a drawer works fine. At Atticus, authors keep 100% of their rights and royalties. That is part of our premium service. Your book is yours, so keep a copy you can always reach. Sell in more than one place. A lemonade stand on two streets sells more than a stand on one. If one store has a bad day, readers can still find your book in another.

The best safety net is you

Apps can break. A reader who knows your name does not. Say hello at a book signing. Send a short note to your email list. Talk about your book on a podcast. Readers who have met you will find you, even on a bad tech day.

Every best-seller starts the same way. Readers trust the author. Atticus brings the premium service. You bring the trust. That is why your own part in your marketing matters so much.

A printed book worked fine all week. No password. No battery. No update. Just a story in a reader’s hands.

Authors with questions can reach the Atticus team at https://www.atticuspublishing.com/

With care,

The Atticus Publishing Team

About Atticus Publishing

Atticus Publishing is a publishing partner for independent authors. Its premium service helps authors publish professional books and work toward their best-seller goals. Authors keep 100% of their rights and royalties.

Media Contact: info@atticuspublishing.com