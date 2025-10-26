Atlas Advisory Group: Structuring Legally Compliant and Future-Ready Solutions for Global Entrepreneurs

Atlas Advisory Group, an international consulting firm headquartered in Batumi, Georgia, is redefining how entrepreneurs and investors structure their lives and businesses across borders. Active in more than fifty countries, the company specializes in tax optimization, residency and relocation planning, asset protection, and international corporate structuring, helping clients build transparent, legally compliant, and strategically efficient frameworks for global operations.

Founded by Luxembourg-born entrepreneur Camden J. Harris (Founder & Director) and Horvay H. (Co-Founder & International Relations Director), Atlas Advisory Group has established itself as a reliable partner for clients seeking clarity and stability in international law and taxation. The firm’s mission is to simplify complex cross-border challenges and deliver practical, compliant solutions that enable clients to protect, expand, and manage their wealth effectively.

“Atlas is not about taking risks — it is about taking responsibility,” says Camden Harris. “We help entrepreneurs structure their businesses and personal lives within the legal frameworks of the jurisdictions they operate in. True freedom comes from compliance and strategy, not shortcuts.”

Comprehensive Advisory Expertise

Atlas Advisory Group offers a full range of services designed to meet the needs of today’s global entrepreneurs and investors:

Tax Optimization & Corporate Structuring

Designing tax-efficient company setups that comply with international standards. Atlas works with structures such as LLCs in the United States, Free-Zone entities in Georgia or Cyprus, and European holding models to ensure both compliance and flexibility.

Residency & Relocation Planning

Supporting entrepreneurs and families in obtaining residency permits, digital-nomad visas, or business residencies. Atlas ensures every relocation is legally secure, sustainable, and aligned with long-term financial planning.

Asset Protection & Wealth Preservation

Establishing holdings, trusts, and international banking arrangements to protect assets against political risk, economic instability, and over-taxation.

Corporate Compliance & Governance

Implementing full accounting, audit, and anti-money-laundering compliance, ensuring that every structure is transparent, traceable, and accepted by global financial institutions.

Citizenship & Passport Programs

Providing access to verified second-citizenship and global mobility programs, helping clients diversify opportunities while maintaining full compliance with international law.

A Strategic Location with Global Reach

Georgia’s transparent legal system and business-friendly tax environment make Batumi an ideal base for international consulting operations. “Batumi represents a modern, open, and efficient environment for global business,” explains Horvay Harris. “Our position here allows us to coordinate seamlessly with clients across Europe, Asia, and North America.”

From its Georgian headquarters, Atlas manages a global network of legal, financial, and corporate specialists across fifty jurisdictions. The company’s decentralized structure enables fast adaptation to regulatory developments and consistent service quality worldwide.

Atlas Advisory Group is built on a foundation of full legal compliance. “Our clients don’t want loopholes — they want stability,” says Horvay Harris. “We make sure every structure is documented and defendable.” Through double-taxation agreements, residency incentives, and international frameworks, Atlas helps clients achieve optimal results entirely within the law.

Atlas is expanding partnerships in Europe, Asia, and North America, with upcoming representative offices in Tbilisi, Luxembourg, and Los Angeles. The firm continues to operate from its headquarters in Batumi, Georgia.

About Atlas Advisory Group

