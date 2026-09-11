At 25, 9/11 Still Belongs to the Names, Not the Politicians

A quarter century after the towers fell, the most honest thing New York did on Sept. 11 was refuse to give the microphone to anyone who wanted it.

Family members stood between the memorial pools and read 2,983 names. The list included the dead of 2001 and the six killed in the 1993 bombing. The reading took about four hours. There were seven silences this year, including a new one for people who later died from the dust. That addition is the day’s real news. The casualty count did not stop when the fires went out.

Left-leaning papers described a civic rite that still works when politicians stay quiet. Right-leaning outlets described a culture fight that arrived before the first plane time. Both were looking at the same plaza. They were not describing the same country.

The New York Times, Gothamist, CBS and Politico put the families first. They noted that a third of Americans are now too young to remember the attacks, that Yo-Yo Ma played, that firefighters came back for the 343, and that four former presidents stood without speaking. They reported that Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended even after a petition from some victims’ relatives asked him not to. They also reported what actually happened after 8:46 a.m.: no boycott, no turned backs, a handshake between Mamdani and Rudolph Giuliani. The ceremony held.

The New York Post and other conservative accounts treated the mayor’s presence as the story. They cited a petition organizers said topped 100,000 signatures and anger over Mamdani’s associations and his criticism of Israel. That objection is not imaginary. Ground Zero is not a general-purpose stage. Families who buried people there have a claim the rest of the city does not. Ignoring them is a political choice, not an act of inclusion.

Mamdani’s video was careful. “September 11 was a horrific act of terror, a day of immeasurable loss—2,753 parents and children, husbands and wives, friends and colleagues, 2,753 universes gone in an instant,” he said. He called remembrance a sacred obligation and pointed to those who ran toward the buildings. A mayor of New York should stand with the city that was hit. That is also true. The mistake is pretending those two truths cancel each other. They do not. They collide.

President Donald Trump was not in Lower Manhattan. He spoke at the Pentagon, where 184 died. Vice President JD Vance took his place at the pools. Trump said Sept. 11 “reminded us of the terrible power of hate” and that the years since showed “the even greater power of the American spirit to endure and prevail and to win.” Reuters reported that he and defense officials also tied the anniversary to the fight with Iran. That is the other split. One side hears a funeral. The other hears unfinished war. Twenty-five years on, the country still has not decided which ceremony 9/11 is.

The plaza answered that question better than the coverage did. New York’s rule against official speeches is not etiquette. It is a judgment. The names are the speech. Everything else is an attempt to borrow them.

The new seventh silence is the part that should travel. Cancer and lung disease among responders and neighbors are not a footnote. They are the long tail of the same morning. If “never forget” means only the skyline and the wars, it is a slogan. If it includes the people still dying from that dust, it is a duty.

Tribute in Light went up at dusk. The Mets and Yankees played with first-responder honors. The streets south of Canal were closed. Those are the right gestures. The wrong gesture is turning a graveyard into a loyalty test, or turning a mayor’s attendance into proof that memory has been captured. The families already did the work. They said the names. The rest of the country should listen longer than it argues.