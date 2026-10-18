ASOC Calls on CCAMLR to Adopt Antarctic Peninsula MPA After Decade Without New Protections

The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition is urging governments meeting in Hobart from Oct. 19 to 30 to adopt a marine protected area on the Antarctic Peninsula, update krill fishery rules and set a roadmap to finish a Southern Ocean network by 2030.

The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources agreed in 2009 to build a representative system of MPAs. It has designated none since the Ross Sea region MPA in 2016. Proposals for the Antarctic Peninsula, East Antarctica and two parts of the Weddell Sea remain open. Existing areas cover the South Orkney Islands Southern Shelf and the Ross Sea.

“Governments have allowed a decade to pass without extending Southern Ocean protection, despite the commitment they made and the science before them,” said Claire Christian, ASOC’s executive director. “The pressures on Antarctic ecosystems are growing. Members must come to Hobart prepared to resolve the outstanding differences and adopt the Antarctic Peninsula MPA this year.”

The Peninsula proposal, known as Domain 1 and advanced by Chile and Argentina, covers about 456,000 square kilometers. ASOC said it would protect habitats and feeding grounds and give scientists reference sites with limited human pressure. The Peninsula is among the fastest-warming places in the Southern Hemisphere, with sea-ice and ocean changes affecting krill and the penguins, seals and whales that rely on them, while fishing has concentrated in the same waters.

Together with existing MPAs, the four outstanding proposals would protect about 26 percent of the Southern Ocean, equal to roughly 2.6 percent of the global ocean toward the 30 percent by 2030 goal. CCAMLR already has authority to designate them without a new treaty.

“The opportunity in Hobart is to secure lasting protection for the Antarctic Peninsula and restore progress for conservation across the Southern Ocean,” said Holly Parker Curry, ASOC’s MPA campaign director. “That will require sustained diplomacy and direct engagement between governments before negotiations begin. A breakthrough is possible if members do that work and arrive ready to find common ground.”

“Penguins, whales and other wildlife along the Antarctic Peninsula need expansive habitat to feed and breed, and they need sufficient populations of krill to eat,” said Nicholas Kirkham, who leads Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy’s work to safeguard Antarctica’s Southern Ocean. “At its annual meeting this year, CCAMLR member governments have an opportunity to establish marine protected areas, including one along the Antarctic Peninsula, to safeguard a unique and globally significant ecosystem. After two years of early krill fishery closures caused by heavy fishing pressure in key wildlife feeding areas, and more than a decade without a new marine protected area designation, it is time for CCAMLR members to adopt ambitious conservation measures.”

ASOC also wants stronger krill management: smaller spatial units to spread fishing, better ecosystem monitoring including for whales, and highly precautionary catch limits. The fishery hit its threshold months early in 2026 for the second year running.

“Krill sustain the Southern Ocean, yet fishing continues to concentrate in key wildlife feeding areas despite evidence of impacts on whales, seals and penguins,” said Emily Grilly, Ocean Conservation Manager at WWF-Australia. “The recent listing of the Antarctic fur seal as endangered – with krill availability identified as a driver of its decline – should be a wake-up call. CCAMLR must implement precautionary and ecosystem-based management that puts the health of the Southern Ocean ahead of short-term fishing interests”.

“The designation of the Antarctic Peninsula MPA would be a major step toward protecting the Southern Ocean at scale, while helping ensure krill fishing is managed with the needs of the wider ecosystem in mind,” said Ryan Dolan, Managing Director of Blue Nature Alliance. “CCAMLR has an opportunity to turn a long-standing promise into meaningful progress for the global ocean.”

CCAMLR works by consensus. The ASOC ask is that members use the Hobart meeting to break a ten-year freeze on new protected areas and pair any Peninsula designation with tighter rules on where and how much krill is taken.