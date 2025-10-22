As Northeastern Equestrian Season Ends, Major Horse Shows Prepare Southward Shift to Florida

As the summer season winds down across the Northeast, premier equestrian institutions are preparing their annual migration south — a movement that carries significant economic ripple effects for communities on both ends of the seasonal circuit.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, the Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut, and Hamptons Polo are now wrapping up their late-summer schedules and transitioning operations to Florida, where the winter season in Wellington and surrounding equestrian hubs will soon be in full swing.

These storied venues traditionally operate from June through early September, drawing elite riders, horses, sponsors and spectators from around the world. Greenwich Polo’s season typically runs through September, while the Hampton Classic’s showjumping calendar also concludes in early fall before reactivating in the Sunshine State.

Leah Lane at Hampton Classic. © Rob Rich / Society Allure

But the shift south is more than logistical — it’s economic.

The equestrian industry is a powerful force nationwide. In New York State alone, it generates an estimated $7 billion annually and supports more than 52,000 jobs, according to industry data. Nationally, the American Horse Council’s 2023 report values the U.S. horse industry at approximately $177 billion, touching 2.2 million jobs directly or indirectly. The Hampton Classic alone has previously calculated a local economic impact of over $95 million during its event week.

Shane Sweetman at Hampton Classic. © Rob Rich / Society Allure

With the Northeastern circuit winding down, service industries across Long Island and Connecticut — including hotels, transportation providers, veterinarians, farriers, feed suppliers, caterers, retailers and local restaurants — typically experience a temporary lull until spring. Meanwhile, equestrian centers across Florida begin ramping up in anticipation of an influx of horses, teams and affluent spectators.

Organizers emphasize the seasonal interdependence between the East Coast’s summer strongholds and Florida’s winter epicenters. Since 1977, the Hampton Classic has donated more than $2 million to local charities, reinforcing its dual role as both a world-class sporting event and a driver of community commerce. Greenwich Polo and Hamptons Polo similarly attract international athletes and high-goal tournaments, boosting regional tourism during their active months.

Hampton Classic Horse Show. © Rob Rich / Society Allure

As the 2025 summer circuit reaches its close, competitors and supporters alike will soon trade the manicured lawns of Bridgehampton and Greenwich for Florida’s palm-lined paddocks — not just in pursuit of warmer weather, but in support of a multibillion-dollar industry that relies on seamless seasonal transition across state lines.