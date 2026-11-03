Army WCAP Wrestlers Help Team USA Capture First World Title Since 1999

Two women’s freestyle wrestlers from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program helped Team USA secure its first world title since 1999 at the United World Wrestling Senior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, held Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. Their performances allowed the United States to edge Japan by a 137-135 score.

Army Spc. Adaugo Nwachukwu became the first WCAP soldier-athlete to win a world championship since 2005, defeating two-time world champion and 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Nonoka Ozaki of Japan 12-11 in the 62 kg final on Oct. 29. Army Sgt. Abby Nette earned a silver medal at 59 kg after an 8-6 loss to India’s Manisha Bhanwala. Nwachukwu and Nette are the first women’s freestyle wrestlers in Army WCAP history to win medals in the same world championships.

“I have a saying: ‘We’re not here to take part. We’re here to take over,’” said Bruce Robinson, Army WCAP women’s freestyle coach who assisted Team USA. “I say it jokingly, but at the same time, I’m not joking because I know the potential these women have. When they come into this program and develop the mindset that comes with being part of the military, it adds another layer to what they’re capable of doing.”

The results also drew attention to the opportunities WCAP offers athletes who want to compete at the international and Olympic level while serving. “The success has elevated the program,” Robinson said. “Everybody’s talking about WCAP now. I’ve gotten so many texts and messages from college coaches and wrestlers saying, ‘WCAP is killing it. What are you all doing?’ They see that WCAP produced two of the three finalists. Not everybody can say that. The entire year has been incredible, from having [the] Pan American champions to having six make the finals at the U.S. Open.”

Former WCAP athlete Iris Smith will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The championship culture under Robinson and assistant coach Nate Engel has been noted by Terry Steiner, head women’s freestyle wrestling coach for Team USA. “They really transformed the program, and I’m glad to have Army WCAP as part of Team USA,” Steiner said. “I can’t say enough about their leadership and what they have done.”

“This has been a long time coming, but at the same time, it just makes us hungry for more,” Nette said. “This is the first team title in 27 years, but it won’t be the last. Hopefully, next year we continue building on it and keep setting the standard.”

Nwachukwu, seeded third, opened with technical superiority victories over Turkey’s Sevim Akbas and Sweden’s Sara Lindborg, then defeated world No. 2 Bilyana Dudova of Bulgaria 5-2 in the semifinals. In the final, she led 4-0 and later 9-4 before Ozaki scored seven consecutive points. Nwachukwu, who had won silver earlier in October at the Under-23 World Championships in Las Vegas, secured a late takedown to finish 12-11. “I knew with U-23 Worlds and senior Worlds so close together that I had signed up for a challenge,” she said. “Obviously, U-23s didn’t go the way I wanted, but I had to leave that in the past. I knew I could win at that level, and I knew I was capable of winning senior worlds. I just kept telling myself to let go of the past and wrestle like it was my last opportunity.”

Nette, seeded fifth, pinned Burundi’s Gloria Niyonkuru, edged Russia’s Svetlana Lipatova 7-6, and pinned world No. 1 Mariia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the semifinals. She led 6-0 in the final before the match shifted. “I had the match in the palm of my hand,” Nette said. “Watching Adaugo compete this past year and seeing how locked-in she has been has shown me just how important that mental side is.”

Assistant coach Nate Engel said something special is always going to happen as long as Nette and Nwachukwu remain in the program. “These two are perfect examples of serving their country, competing at the highest level and accomplishing great things,” he added. Both athletes emphasized the privilege of combining service and competition. “Whenever I’m working with kids, I tell them how fortunate I am to be able to do what I love while serving my country,” Nwachukwu said. “The Army provides countless opportunities.” Nette said, “We get to represent the United States both as soldiers and athletes. That’s a really special feeling.”