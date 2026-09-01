Army Picks Five Vendors and Bases for Nuclear Microreactors

The Army has selected five nuclear energy vendors and five initial installations to build and operate microreactors under the Janus Program.

Working with the War Department’s Defense Innovation Unit, the service is awarding up to $2.2 billion for the project. Officials said the reactors are meant to provide on-base power, reduce reliance on outside grids and support a larger domestic nuclear industry. With private capital expected alongside government funds, the Army plans more than 20 microreactors across War Department sites.

The first pairings are Antares Nuclear Inc. at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems at Fort Hood, Texas; Radiant Industries Inc. at Fort Benning, Georgia; and Westinghouse Government Services at Fort Drum, New York.

“Since launching the Janus Program, our mandate from President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth has been clear: secure the power our warfighters need to train, deploy and win,” said Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. “Awarding these contracts accelerates our ability to deliver safe, reliable baseload power directly to our installations. We are building the energy resilience necessary to project combat power globally, without relying on potentially vulnerable external grids.”

Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, said the goal is lasting output, not short demonstrations. “We are seeking not just reactors capable of turning on for a brief demonstration, but rather systems able to deliver power with high-capacity factors for years of operation. The Janus Program will be a complete success when and only when we have assisted multiple nuclear companies in developing truly reliable and affordable nuclear microreactors, which they can sell to other buyers beyond just the military.”

A decision board and panel of Energy Department, national laboratory and service experts reviewed technical risk, finances and management. Installation choices weighed energy demand, safety, seismic conditions and hydrology.

Jason Craft, Janus Program manager, said: “The Army is leading the nation in its return to nuclear preeminence. Our selected industry awardees represent the most viable technologies to achieve this capability, setting conditions for both installation energy resilience and operational energy solutions.”

Vendors will be paid only after hitting technical milestones. The $2.2 billion spans fiscal years 2027 through 2031, with additional company investment. The prototype reactors will be contractor-owned and operated. Additional sites will be named later. The Army is still aiming for first operation by September 2028, the target set in Executive Order 14299.

Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, said the program has his full support as the department implements that order and seeks a more resilient energy supply for the joint force.