Armistice Capital Holds Incyte as $1.25B Vega Deal Closes, Opzelura Clears EU Panel

Incyte Corporation compressed three separate developments into a two-week stretch at the start of the second half of 2026, giving investors a rare cluster of catalysts to weigh at once.

The drugmaker closed a $1.25 billion acquisition, secured a European regulatory endorsement for its flagship dermatology cream, and resolved a Medicaid rebate dispute that will land as a gain in its next earnings report. Armistice Capital and several other funds hold positions in Incyte, and institutional investors are tracking how the large-cap biopharmaceutical company is using dealmaking and label expansion to broaden its base beyond hematology and oncology.

The Vega Acquisition

On July 6, Incyte completed its acquisition of Vega Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company that had operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Therapeutics. The transaction carried an upfront cost of $1.25 billion, with up to $750 million in additional payments tied to future sales milestones.

It brings in VGA039, a monoclonal antibody that targets Protein S and is in Phase 3 development for von Willebrand disease, the most common inherited bleeding disorder. Incyte, which announced the definitive agreement on June 8, has said the associated one-time research-and-development charge, roughly equal to the upfront figure, will be recorded in its third-quarter and full-year 2026 results.

Incyte’s revenue has long leaned on hematology and oncology, and von Willebrand disease is a distinct area of unmet need: patients with the most severe forms have few tailored options, and a therapy that modulates the clotting cascade would give the company a foothold in a rare-bleeding-disorder market it does not currently serve. Adding a late-stage asset also lengthens a pipeline that has faced questions about what follows its two commercial franchises.

European Backing for Opzelura

Days earlier, on June 25, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream for adults with moderate atopic dermatitis.

A CHMP recommendation is not the last word; the European Commission makes the final marketing decision, though it generally follows the committee’s guidance. Opzelura is already Incyte’s principal dermatology product, and a broader European label would extend its reach in a market where topical options for eczema remain limited. The cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, generated $143 million in first-quarter net sales, up 20% from a year earlier, and atopic dermatitis is a larger prospective patient pool than the vitiligo indication that anchored its earlier growth.

Resolving the Rebate Dispute

Incyte also disclosed, in a June 22 filing, a settlement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over how Opzelura is classified for Medicaid rebate purposes. Under the agreement, the cream will not be treated as a line extension of Jakafi, the company’s blood-cancer and graft-versus-host disease drug, and Incyte withdrew related litigation. The company expects a one-time, non-cash benefit of about $246 million in the quarter ending June 30, reflecting the reversal of accruals recorded through March, along with improved gross-to-net economics on Opzelura going forward.

Pipeline and Institutional Context

The CMS settlement is a one-time accounting gain that improves the reported quarter and the ongoing economics of a marketed product. The Vega charge is a near-term cost booked against a longer-dated asset that will not generate revenue unless VGA039 succeeds in trials and reaches the market. The CHMP opinion changes neither figure immediately but widens the addressable market for a product already contributing to growth. Taken together, they show a company managing its income statement and its pipeline on separate clocks.

Jakafi remains Incyte’s commercial anchor, with $758 million in first-quarter net sales, a 7% year-over-year increase. Beyond its two marketed franchises, the company is carrying several programs through late-stage testing, including INCB161734, an oral inhibitor of the KRAS G12D mutation that recently entered a Phase 3 trial in previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Together, those developments prompted several sell-side analysts to raise their price targets in late June. Truist lifted its price target to $105 while keeping a Hold rating, citing the CMS benefit; UBS moved to $113; and Oppenheimer raised its target to $107 after the Vega acquisition.

Institutional ownership of Incyte is broad. Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street rank among the largest holders, and hedge funds such as Armistice Capital appear alongside them, according to the fund’s most recent 13F filing and institutional portfolio data. For those investors, the near-term questions are concrete: whether the European Commission ratifies the CHMP opinion, how quickly VGA039 advances through Phase 3, and how the reset in Opzelura’s rebate treatment flows through the coming quarters.