Argentina’s Plans Confirm Investment Migration Has Entered the Mainstream

Argentina is preparing to become the first G20 economy to offer citizenship through investment, a development CS Global Partners says confirms that investment migration has moved firmly into the global mainstream.

The South American nation of 46 million people initially laid the legal groundwork in July 2025, when President Javier Milei signed Decree 524/2025, amending Argentina’s Nationality Law to let qualifying foreign investors naturalize without first establishing residency.

The government has indicated the program will open in the second half of 2026 and has created a dedicated Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs within its Ministry of Economy to assess applications.

Reporting on the plans has indicated a qualifying threshold north of $500,000, though officials have yet to confirm final figures, and the structure remains subject to change.

For an industry long associated with small island states, Argentina’s entry marks another turning point.

Citizenship by investment (CBI) was pioneered decades ago in the Caribbean, where nations such as St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica built structured programs that channeled foreign capital into national development.

The arrival of a G20 member, a founding Mercosur state and one of Latin America’s largest economies, signals that a model once dismissed as the preserve of microstates now sits at the center of global mobility planning.

Micha-Rose Emmett, Chief Executive of CS Global Partners, said the move reflected a wider shift in how governments and investors alike now regard the sector.

“Argentina’s decision tells you everything about where this industry is heading,” Emmett said.

“When a G20 economy adopts a route that the Caribbean created and refined, investment migration is no longer a niche product. It is now widely accepted as a powerful tool of economic policy and a mainstream option for globally minded families. What matters now is that growth is matched by the rigor and due diligence that have always defined the most credible programs.”

That focus on standards is central to the firm’s reading of the moment. As more governments enter the market, CS Global Partners argues, the value of established programs with proven processing records and robust vetting only increases.

Argentina’s framework itself leans on multiple state agencies for criminal, financial, and security checks, an approach that mirrors the layered due diligence that longstanding Caribbean programs apply to every applicant.

The broader market has shifted sharply over the past two years. The European Court of Justice ruled Malta’s investor citizenship program unlawful in 2025, closing the last such route in the European Union after Cyprus had already withdrawn.

The contraction in Europe has coincided with rising demand from investors seeking security, optionality and a second citizenship amid global uncertainty, demand that established Caribbean programs have continued to meet.

For investors weighing their options as the market expands, CS Global Partners points to several practical considerations:

Assess the track record. Favor programs with a documented history of processing applications and granting citizenship over those yet to open. Scrutinize due diligence. Robust, staged vetting protects both the applicant and the lasting credibility of the program. Confirm what is legislated. Distinguish between confirmed legal frameworks and figures or timelines that remain reported or anticipated. Plan around tax and residency. Establish how a given program treats residency requirements and tax liability before committing. Take qualified advice. Work with an established advisory firm that can compare programs objectively across the market.

CS Global Partners is a legal advisory firm based in London, specializing in investment migration and advising governments and private clients on citizenship and residency programs worldwide.

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CS Global Partners

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Source: CS Global Partners