A foreign company preparing to sell in Indonesia usually budgets for the obvious things. It plans for a local entity, a distributor, a translated website and perhaps a search campaign aimed at Jakarta. What it rarely plans for is the moment a procurement manager in Surabaya asks an AI assistant, in Bahasa Indonesia, which suppliers are worth calling. If the brand has left little trace in Indonesian, the answer can leave it out entirely.

That gap is the focus of Arfadia , a Jakarta-based digital marketing agency that has operated since 2008. The company, legally registered as PT Arfadia Digital Indonesia, began offering generative engine optimization as a service in 2023. Since then, it has built much of its practice around one narrow question. When a buyer asks a machine for a recommendation, what does the machine know about the brand, and where did it learn it?

The shortlist now forms before the first click

Google brought AI Mode to Indonesian-language users in September 2025, in an expansion that also covered Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Brazilian Portuguese. A buyer can now type a long, specific question in Indonesian and get a written answer that names companies before opening a single website.

For a brand whose reputation was built in English, that matters more than it first appears. Arfadia tested the effect of language on AI answers in a study reported by CNBC Indonesia in October 2026. The work was led by Nicolas Magor, the agency’s CMO & Head of International Growth. Eight AI assistants answered the same buyer questions in Indonesian and in English, producing 320 answers in total. On average, only about one-fifth of the companies named appeared in both language versions. Of the 160 English answers, just one relied exclusively on Indonesian-language sources.

The test looked at Indonesian export categories rather than foreign brands entering Indonesia, and it is the agency’s own work, not an independent study. Its direction is still hard to ignore for anyone planning a launch. The language of a question shapes which sources an assistant reads, and those sources shape the shortlist. A brand with almost nothing written about it in Indonesian is relying on an assistant to translate its reputation, and assistants rarely do.

Search rankings and AI answers do different jobs

Search engine optimization works to earn a page a place in ranked results. Generative Engine Optimization , usually shortened to GEO, aims at a different outcome. The question is whether an AI system recognizes a brand, describes it correctly and names it inside the answer itself. Arfadia defines the discipline as structuring a brand’s entity, evidence and published record so that generative AI systems recognize it. The platforms it lists include ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, Grok and Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode.

The two disciplines overlap more than the acronyms suggest. Google’s own documentation says there are no additional requirements and no special optimizations needed to appear in AI Overviews or AI Mode. A page has to be indexed and eligible to show a snippet in Search. Google’s suggested practices are plain ones, such as allowing crawling, keeping important content in text, making structured data match the visible page and keeping Business Profile information current. A brand that skips those basics in Indonesia gives an AI answer very little to work with.

Arfadia also separates three outcomes that marketing reports often blur together. A mention means the brand’s name appears in an answer. A citation means the answer identifies a source, such as a company page or a third-party page that discusses the brand. A recommendation means the assistant actually suggests the brand as an option worth considering. A single screenshot showing any of the three says little about whether it will happen again tomorrow.

The people and the paper trail behind the method

Arfadia is led by its founder and CEO, Tessar Napitupulu, and is headquartered in Jakarta, with offices in Bandung and Bali.

Napitupulu has set out the agency’s approach in two books. Found Before They Search: The Indonesia Digital Playbook for SEO, GEO, and AI Search runs to 27 chapters and covers the wider Indonesian search ecosystem. Cited or Silent: The Definitive GEO, AEO & AI Visibility Playbook runs to 91 chapters and focuses on GEO, answer engine optimization and AI visibility. He also developed RoGEO, short for Return on Generative Engine Optimization, which serves as Arfadia’s own measurement framework rather than an industry standard. It reports citation frequency, reference depth and revenue attribution as three separate figures instead of blending them into one score.

The agency has also published three open research reports on Zenodo, each with a registered DOI. They are State of SEO Indonesia 2026, AI Citation Rate Report 2026 and Digital Marketing Benchmark Indonesia 2026. Tempo, the Indonesian news outlet, reported on the decision to place the reports there. A DOI makes a document citable and keeps a version history. It does not mean the work was peer-reviewed, a point Arfadia makes on its own blog.

The underlying survey covered 127 Indonesian businesses and was conducted in January and February 2026. According to State of SEO Indonesia 2026, 23% of respondents had a formal GEO strategy. In the benchmark report, 72% said they already used AI to produce content, while 12% said they optimized to be found by AI systems. Those are answers to different questions and should not be read as the same measure. CNBC Indonesia, reporting on the survey, noted that respondents with a formal GEO strategy averaged 3.4 times more monthly AI citations. The outlet stressed that the figure came from the agency’s own survey and measurement and does not prove that GEO caused the difference.

Arfadia’s blog is similarly careful about scope. It describes the sample as built with quotas so that segments can be compared, and says it does not describe every business in the country. That caution is worth more to a foreign reader than a headline number, because it shows what the data can and cannot carry.

What this means for a company entering Indonesia

Translation alone does not solve the problem. A product page rendered word for word into Indonesian can still miss how local buyers phrase their questions, which terms they search and which proof they expect to see. For a foreign company, the practical value of treating AI visibility as part of Indonesia market entry is that the work can start while there is still time to shape what gets written.

Arfadia’s own market-entry guide splits a launch into six tracks. They cover legal entity and licensing, digital compliance, product compliance, trademark protection, commerce and payments, and digital visibility. The agency says it works only on the last one. Company registration, trademark filing, BPOM registration and halal certification sit with licensed consultants.

Within that visibility track, four areas tend to decide whether an assistant has anything useful to say about a new brand.

Language and local context. Buyer questions should be written natively in Bahasa Indonesia, ideally by a local partner, distributor or first hire who knows how customers actually ask. A translated keyword list is a weak substitute.

Local evidence. Indonesian media coverage, partner pages, industry association listings and marketplace profiles give an assistant something to confirm. A claim that appears only on the brand’s own site is still just a claim.

Clear service pages. What the company sells, where it operates, which certifications it holds and how buyers can engage should all be stated in plain Indonesian text. Information locked inside an English PDF or an image is hard for any system to use.

Consistent identity. The trading name, legal entity name, description and key facts should match across the website, business profiles and directories. When sources disagree, assistants tend to hedge or leave the brand out.

To make that concrete, consider a hypothetical Australian manufacturer of industrial filtration equipment that is about to appoint a distributor in Indonesia. Its English site may rank well at home and carry solid reviews. If its Indonesian presence is a single translated landing page, an Indonesian-language assistant may name only local competitors when a plant manager asks for options. The fix is not a bigger ad budget. It is a body of Indonesian-language evidence, published before the distributor starts selling.

How to judge a program before paying for one

For buyers weighing any GEO program, from Arfadia or anyone else, the measurement design matters as much as the tactics. A few tests separate useful reporting from decoration.

The first is a baseline recorded before work begins. It will often be close to zero for a new market entrant, and that is expected. The second is a focus on non-brand questions, the ones a buyer asks before knowing the brand exists, since questions that name the brand flatter the results. The third is country and language. Questions should be run in Indonesian and tracked separately from English, because the earlier test showed how differently the two can behave.

The fourth is repeated sampling. AI answers vary from one run to the next, so a single result proves very little. The fifth is citation accuracy. Being named with the wrong services, location or pricing can do more harm than not being named at all. The sixth is business relevance. Visibility only matters if it reaches the inquiries and revenue a company actually cares about, measured wherever analytics allows.

Arfadia’s published methodology sets slower timelines than many sales pitches. It puts the crawl delay before AI systems reflect new content at two to three months, with movement typically visible around month six and consistent appearance against named competitors around month twelve. Its guarantee is limited to measurable improvement in citation frequency from the starting baseline within six months, with work continuing at no extra cost until that happens. It explicitly excludes any particular citation, ranking position, lead volume or revenue figure, on the grounds that generative engines change how they retrieve sources without notice.

That limit is the useful part for an international buyer. Nobody controls what an AI assistant says about a brand. A company entering Indonesia can, however, decide what evidence exists in the local language, how consistently its identity appears and how honestly progress is counted. Those decisions are best made before launch day, while the first Indonesian answers about the brand are still unwritten.