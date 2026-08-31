ARARAT Vaspurakan Brandy: Tasting Notes and Serving Recommendations

ARARAT Vaspurakan is a fifteen-year expression that brings together several Armenian grape varieties, Caucasian oak aging, and the blending craft of the Yerevan Brandy Company.

At this age, ARARAT Vaspurakan has had enough time to develop what younger expressions can’t offer — concentrated dried fruit, settled spice, and a long finish built on dark chocolate and roasted nuts.

What Goes into ARARAT Vaspurakan

The character of any aged brandy begins long before it reaches the barrel. ARARAT Vaspurakan brandy is made from grapes of several different varieties, all grown in Armenia. This multi-varietal approach is intentional — each variety contributes something distinct to the final blend, and the master blenders at the Yerevan Brandy Company draw on this diversity when assembling the final expression.

Among the grape varieties used are indigenous Armenian cultivars that have adapted to the climate of the Ararat Valley over centuries. With more than 300 sunny days per year and distinctive volcanic soil, the valley shapes the grapes in every dimension — from sugar content to aromatic profile — and those qualities carry through directly into the distillate.

After double distillation, the spirits age for a minimum of fifteen years in handmade Caucasian oak casks. The tight grain of this wood releases tannins slowly, building complexity over time rather than delivering it all at once. The result is a brandy where dried fruit, spice, chocolate, and oak tones have had time to integrate fully.

ARARAT Vaspurakan Tasting Notes: Appearance, Nose, and Palate

Tasting ARARAT Vaspurakan systematically — working through appearance, aroma, and taste in sequence — reveals how much is happening in a single pour.

Color and Appearance

The brandy displays a dark amber color with old gold tints. In direct light, the color has warmth and depth that reflects the extended time in oak. The legs that form on the glass move slowly, indicating the richness and viscosity of the spirit.

Nose

The aroma opens with a compound bouquet — several elements arrive together rather than in a simple sequence. Candied fruits lead, followed by the scent of toasted bread and roasted coffee. Spice notes are present throughout: cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. There is a sweetness on the nose that comes from dried apricots and vanilla, balanced by the slight earthiness of aged oak. Given a few minutes in the glass, the aromas continue to develop and shift.

Palate and Finish

The taste delivers on what the nose suggests. Dried apricots and sweet grapes give the entry its character. Cinnamon and cloves add warmth without harshness. Mid-palate, marzipan, vanilla, and dark chocolate emerge. The texture is smooth, with a subtle astringency from the oak that keeps the sweetness balanced.

The finish is long and stately. It develops rather than fades — the chocolate and coffee notes linger, and the warmth from the spice persists without becoming sharp. This is one of the more distinctive features of ARARAT Vaspurakan: the finish extends well past the last sip.

How to Serve ARARAT Vaspurakan to Get the Most from the Glass

At fifteen years of age, ARARAT Vaspurakan deserves to be served in a way that lets its complexity show. The choices around temperature, glassware, and what you pair it with all affect the experience.

Temperature matters more than most people expect. The ideal serving range is 18 to 22°C — room temperature in most settings. Serving it cold suppresses the aromatic compounds and flattens the nose considerably. If the bottle has been stored somewhere cool, let it sit for fifteen minutes before pouring.

The ideal serving range is 18 to 22°C — room temperature in most settings. Serving it cold suppresses the aromatic compounds and flattens the nose considerably. If the bottle has been stored somewhere cool, let it sit for fifteen minutes before pouring. Glassware shapes what you smell. A tulip-shaped glass concentrates the aromas at the narrower opening and allows you to nose the brandy properly before tasting. A balloon glass works as well, particularly if you want to warm the spirit gently with your hands. Either way, pour 30 to 50 ml — enough to swirl, but not so much that the aromas become overwhelming.

A tulip-shaped glass concentrates the aromas at the narrower opening and allows you to nose the brandy properly before tasting. A balloon glass works as well, particularly if you want to warm the spirit gently with your hands. Either way, pour 30 to 50 ml — enough to swirl, but not so much that the aromas become overwhelming. Ice is optional, but worth considering carefully. A single large cube melts slowly enough that it doesn’t dilute the brandy quickly, and the slight chill can emphasize the fruit notes for those who prefer a cooler serve. Avoid smaller cubes — they melt too fast and soften the profile before you’ve had time to appreciate it fully.

Food Pairings That Work Well with ARARAT Vaspurakan Brandy

ARARAT Vaspurakan’s flavor profile — dried fruit, dark chocolate, roasted nuts, warm spice — pairs well with a specific set of foods. The right pairing amplifies what’s already in the glass rather than competing with it.

Dark chocolate and chocolate-based desserts. The cocoa bitterness in dark chocolate mirrors the chocolate notes in the brandy and creates a complementary effect. A 70% cacao bar works better here than milk chocolate, which can add too much sweetness.

The cocoa bitterness in dark chocolate mirrors the chocolate notes in the brandy and creates a complementary effect. A 70% cacao bar works better here than milk chocolate, which can add too much sweetness. Dried fruits and nuts. Dried apricots, figs, walnuts, and almonds echo the fruit and nut tones in the brandy. A small plate of mixed dried fruit and nuts makes a simple but effective pairing for a tasting setting.

Dried apricots, figs, walnuts, and almonds echo the fruit and nut tones in the brandy. A small plate of mixed dried fruit and nuts makes a simple but effective pairing for a tasting setting. Aged and semi-hard cheeses. Cheeses with some sharpness — aged gouda, manchego, or a firm sheep’s milk variety — hold up well against the structure of a fifteen-year brandy. Soft, mild cheeses tend to disappear alongside a spirit this complex.

Cheeses with some sharpness — aged gouda, manchego, or a firm sheep’s milk variety — hold up well against the structure of a fifteen-year brandy. Soft, mild cheeses tend to disappear alongside a spirit this complex. Coffee and espresso-based desserts. Tiramisu, coffee panna cotta, or a simple espresso alongside the glass picks up the roasted and coffee notes in the brandy’s finish. This pairing works particularly well after a meal.

Where ARARAT Vaspurakan Fits in the ARARAT Range

Understanding ARARAT Vaspurakan’s position in the broader lineup helps clarify who it’s for and when to reach for it.

It sits between the ten-year ARARAT Akhtamar and the twenty-year ARARAT Nairi. ARARAT Akhtamar is more fruit-forward and emotionally expressive — velvety and accessible, with prune and beeswax as its signature notes. Nairi, at the other end, is assembled from eighteen distillates and carries the full weight of extended aging: pine nut, balsamic notes, and a finish of exceptional length.

ARARAT Vaspurakan occupies its own space. It has more structural complexity than ARARAT Akhtamar and more approachability than Nairi. The chocolate and coffee notes that emerge after fifteen years in Caucasian oak are characteristic of this expression specifically — you won’t find them to the same degree in the younger bottlings.

Conclusion

ARARAT Vaspurakan rewards the kind of attention that most spirits don’t require. Pour it into the right glass, let it open up at room temperature, and work through the nose before tasting. The aromas shift, the palate builds in layers, and the finish tells you something about what fifteen years in Caucasian oak actually produces.

It is not a brandy for every occasion, but for the right one — a quiet evening, a considered gift, or a deliberate tasting — it performs exactly as it should.